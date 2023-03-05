WATCH: NCAA, Pac-12, and Championship Records Fall – 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Day 4 Race Videos

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
- Championship Central
- Event Schedule
- Diving Results
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap
This post features race videos from the finals on the fourth day of the 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships. The final day of the meet featured the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. All race videos in this post are from the Pac-12 Network YouTube channel.
MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE
- NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 14:24.35 – Chad La Tourette (Stanford), 2012
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 14:33.69 – Zach Yeadon (Cal), 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 14:55.21
Top 8:
- Zalan Sarkany (ASU) – 14:41.65
- Daniel Matheson (ASU) – 14:48.52
- Lucas Henveaux (CAL) – 14:48.84
- Gabe Machado (STAN) – 14:50.02
- Matthew Chai (CAL) – 14:55.68
- Julian Hill (ASU) – 14:57.11
- Liam Custer (STAN) – 14:59.05
- Mason Nyboer (ARIZ) – 15:09.43
Arizona State freshman Zalan Sarkany dropped more than eight seconds off his previous best from last month with a 14:41.65 to win the 1650 free title by nearly seconds. Sarkany’s time also marks a new Arizona State program record in the event.
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE
- NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 2016 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016 NCAA Championships
Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:37.87 – Daniel Carr (Cal) – 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.92
Top 8:
- Destin Lasco (CAL) – 1:36.94
- Hugo Gonzalez (CAL) – 1:37.19
- Owen McDonald (ASU) – 1:39.01
- Hubert Kos (ASU) – 1:39.21
- Aaron Sequeira (STAN) – 1:39.94
- Leon MacAlister (STAN) – 1:40.16
- Josh Zuchowski (STAN) – 1:40.68
- Sebastian Somerset (CAL) – 1:41.09
Cal’s Destin Lasco and Hugo Gonzalez both finished under the Pac-12 Championship record in this thrilling showdown, but Lasco out-touched his teammate by a quarter-second to claim the 200 back title.
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 40.75 – Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 2022
Pac-12 Championship Record: 41.30 – Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 42.34
Top 8:
- Bjorn Seeliger (CAL) – 40.90
- Jack Alexy (CAL) – 41.42
- Grant House (ASU) – 41.69
- Jack Dolan (ASU) – 41.96
- Patrick Sammon (ASU) – 41.98
- Andrei Minakov (STAN) – 42.01
- Matthew Jensen (CAL) – 42.09
- Jonny Kulow (ASU) – 42.16
After breaking the meet record in prelims, Cal junior Bjorn Seeliger cracked the record again in finals, bringing the mark under 41 seconds. It was a 1-2 punch for the Golden Bears, with Jack Alexy taking second in 41.42.
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE
NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships Pac-12 Record: 1:48.20 – Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022 Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:48.86 – Reece Whitley (Cal), 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.23
Top 8:
- Leon Marchand (ASU) – 1:47.67 *NCAA Record
- Reece Whitley (CAL) – 1:51.30
- Jason Louser (CAL) – 1:51.41
- David Schlicht (ASU) – 1:52.15
- Chris O’Grady (USC) – 1:52.77
- Ben Dillard (USC) – 1:53.27
- Ron Polonsky (STAN) – 1:53.53
- Jacob Soderlund (CAL) – 2:15.29
Are we even surprised at this point? Watch Leon Marchand break yet another NCAA Record with a 1:47.67 in the 200 breast.
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:38.53 – Trenton Julian (Cal), 2021
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:38.53 – Trenton Julian (Cal), 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42
Top 8:
- Gabriel Jett (CAL) – 1:39.27
- Alexander Colson (ASU) – 1:39.55
- Andrew Gray (ASU) – 1:41.20
- Dare Rose (CAL) – 1:41.83
- Haakon Naughton (ARIZ) – 1:42.60
- Jonny Affeld (STAN) – 1:42.83
- Harry Homans (USC) – 1:43.52
- Ethan Hu (STAN) – 1:44.03
Cal sophomore Gabriel Jett posted the first sub-1:40 performance of his career with a 1:39.27 to win the 200 fly title.
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- NCAA Record: 2:44.31, NC State – 2018 NCAA Championships
Pac-12 Record: 2:45.94 – Cal (2022) Pac-12 Championship Record: 2:45.94 – Cal (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.52
- Cal – 2:45.67
- ASU – 2:46.14
- Arizona – 2:49.90
- Utah – 2:52.06
- USC – 2:54.17
Though they came in second in the team standings, Cal sent the 2023 Pac-12 Championships out with a bang, taking down the Pac-12 Record in the 400 free relay. The relay features two 40-point splits, with Bjorn Seeliger clocking a 40.87 on the second leg and Jack Alexy anchoring in 40.80. Dylan Hawk led the team off in 42.43 and Matthew Jensen went third with a 41.57.