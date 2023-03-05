WATCH: NCAA, Pac-12, and Championship Records Fall – 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Day 4 Race Videos

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

This post features race videos from the finals on the fourth day of the 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships. The final day of the meet featured the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. All race videos in this post are from the Pac-12 Network YouTube channel.

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

Pac-12 Record: 14:24.35 – Chad La Tourette (Stanford), 2012

Pac-12 Championship Record: 14:33.69 – Zach Yeadon (Cal), 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 14:55.21

Top 8:

Zalan Sarkany (ASU) – 14:41.65 Daniel Matheson (ASU) – 14:48.52 Lucas Henveaux (CAL) – 14:48.84 Gabe Machado (STAN) – 14:50.02 Matthew Chai (CAL) – 14:55.68 Julian Hill (ASU) – 14:57.11 Liam Custer (STAN) – 14:59.05 Mason Nyboer (ARIZ) – 15:09.43

Arizona State freshman Zalan Sarkany dropped more than eight seconds off his previous best from last month with a 14:41.65 to win the 1650 free title by nearly seconds. Sarkany’s time also marks a new Arizona State program record in the event.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 2016 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:37.87 – Daniel Carr (Cal) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.92

Top 8:

Cal’s Destin Lasco and Hugo Gonzalez both finished under the Pac-12 Championship record in this thrilling showdown, but Lasco out-touched his teammate by a quarter-second to claim the 200 back title.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 40.75 – Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 2022

Pac-12 Championship Record: 41.30 – Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 42.34

Top 8:

After breaking the meet record in prelims, Cal junior Bjorn Seeliger cracked the record again in finals, bringing the mark under 41 seconds. It was a 1-2 punch for the Golden Bears, with Jack Alexy taking second in 41.42.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:48.20 – Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:48.86 – Reece Whitley (Cal), 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.23

Top 8:

Leon Marchand (ASU) – 1:47.67 *NCAA Record Reece Whitley (CAL) – 1:51.30 Jason Louser (CAL) – 1:51.41 David Schlicht (ASU) – 1:52.15 Chris O’Grady (USC) – 1:52.77 Ben Dillard (USC) – 1:53.27 Ron Polonsky (STAN) – 1:53.53 Jacob Soderlund (CAL) – 2:15.29

Are we even surprised at this point? Watch Leon Marchand break yet another NCAA Record with a 1:47.67 in the 200 breast.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:38.53 – Trenton Julian (Cal), 2021

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:38.53 – Trenton Julian (Cal), 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42

Top 8:

Gabriel Jett (CAL) – 1:39.27 Alexander Colson (ASU) – 1:39.55 Andrew Gray (ASU) – 1:41.20 Dare Rose (CAL) – 1:41.83 Haakon Naughton (ARIZ) – 1:42.60 Jonny Affeld (STAN) – 1:42.83 Harry Homans (USC) – 1:43.52 Ethan Hu (STAN) – 1:44.03

Cal sophomore Gabriel Jett posted the first sub-1:40 performance of his career with a 1:39.27 to win the 200 fly title.

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: 2:44.31, NC State – 2018 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 2:45.94 – Cal (2022)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 2:45.94 – Cal (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.52

Cal – 2:45.67 ASU – 2:46.14 Arizona – 2:49.90 Utah – 2:52.06 USC – 2:54.17

Though they came in second in the team standings, Cal sent the 2023 Pac-12 Championships out with a bang, taking down the Pac-12 Record in the 400 free relay. The relay features two 40-point splits, with Bjorn Seeliger clocking a 40.87 on the second leg and Jack Alexy anchoring in 40.80. Dylan Hawk led the team off in 42.43 and Matthew Jensen went third with a 41.57.