Watch: Regan Smith’s World-Leading 57.92 100 Back (PSS Ft Lauderdale Day 4 Race Videos)

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

This post features race videos from the day four finals session at the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The final day of the meet included the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free. All videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

Top 8:

That’s a strong performance by Katie Ledecky, the 40th fastest 800 free time in history and within about 10 seconds of her own world record. She had a 17-second lead going into the final length and then she blasted a 30.03 on the final 50 to win the event handily.

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

World Record: 7:32.12, Lin Zhang (2009)

World Junior Record: 7:43.37, Lorenzo Galossi (2022)

American Record: 7:39.36, Bobby Finke (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 7:49.96 — Michael McBroom, USA (2014)

Top 8:

1500 freestyle winner Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia had a tight battle with Egypt’s Marwan El Kamash throughout the entire race. They flipped at 6:51.93 / 6:52.80, respectively, going into the final 100 meters and then Hafnaoui turned on the jets and blasted a 27.24 on the final 50 to secure the win. Hafnaoui crushed his entry time by five seconds and simultaneously took down a nine-year-old Pro Swim Series record set by Michael Broom in 2014.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Top 8:

Regan Smith – 57.92 (PSS RECORD) Olivia Smoliga – 59.71 Medi Harris – 1:00.05 Erika Pelaez – 1:00.12 Lauren Cox – 1:00.88 Bella Sims – 1:01.63 Gabby Deloof – 1:01.79 Andrea Berrino – 1:02.61

It was a new Pro Swim Series record for Regan Smith, her second one in two days. Smith was out fast in 27.82 on the first length, the only swimmer under 28.00. She was just as dominant in the last half of the race, coming home in 30.10.

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40, David Plummer (2016)

Top 8:

Hunter Armstrong – 52.95 Ryan Murphy – 53.33 Justin Ress – 53.63 Nicolas Albiero – 54.48 Joao Noguiera Costa – 54.79 Javier Acevedo – 54.81 Jonny Marshall – 55.05 Chris Thames – 55.48

It was Justin Ress in first place at the 50-meter mark in the middle of the pool, but he didn’t see Hunter “Magic Man” Armstrong out in lane one. Armstrong blasted a 27.09 on the final 50 to touch the wall first and come within one second of his lifetime best time which won bronze at the recent World Championships.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (2019)

Top 8:

Lilly King – 2:23.33 Kelsey Wog – 2:25.49 Annie Lazor – 2:26.96 Kara Hanlon – 2:28.42 Rachel Bernhardt – 2:29.23 Sophie Angus – 2:31.62 Alexis Yager – 2:32.00 Tess Cieplucha – 2:32.13

Lilly King was untouchable in this race. She set an aggressive pace, in traditional King fashion, with a 31.95 split on the first 50.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

World Junior Record: 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (2017)

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (2018)

Top 8:

Will Licon – 2:10.77 Anton McKee – 2:10.86 Chase Kalisz – 2:12.26 Nic Fink – 2:12.65 Tommy Cope – 2:13.73 Brayden Taivassalo – 2:14.54 Gregory Butler – 2:14.66 Maximillian Pilger –2:18.37

McKee, Fink, and Licon were the early leaders of the race but Chase Kalisz made his move on the final 100 to pass Fink and place third. Licon dropped the fastest final 50 split in the field, a 33.65, to overtake McKee who lead the race up until the final 25 meters.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

Top 8:

Smith came back less than half an hour after her 100 back win and destroyed her lifetime best 100 fly time from 2020 by .7 to win this race and scare the Pro Swim Series record mark. She split the race dominantly in 27.00/29.60.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.52, Kristof Milak (2017)

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (2020)

Top 8:

Shaine Casas set out for blood, blasting a 23.54 on the first length to create an early lead of half a second on Michael Andrew. He finished the race in 27.26 to take down Caeleb Dressel’s Pro Swim Series record from 2020 and come within .4 of his own lifetime best time.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszú (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:08.80, Summer McIntosh (2022)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszú (2015)

Top 8:

Summer McIntosh – 2:08.08 (WJR, PSS RECORD) Maria Sophie Harvey – 2:11.94 Katie Grimes – 2:12.66 Isabel Ivey – 2:13.70 Kelsey Wog –2:15.38 Bailey Andison – 2:16.01 McKenna Debever – 2:16.65 Tess Cieplucha – 2:17.91

Summer McIntosh has been unstoppable this weekend, cracking yet another World Junior record (after breaking the 200 free mark last night.) She broke her own record from last year, alongside five-time Olympian Katinka Hosszu‘s Pro Swim Series record which has stood since 2015.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2010)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99, Hubert Kos (2021)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2010)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (2012)

Top 8:

Kalisz seemed unfazed by his tough 200 breast / 200 IM double tonight, following up his podium finish in the 200 breast with a dominant victory here. He wasn’t in first place at the 50 or the 100, but he pulled ahead on the breaststroke and then his lead just kept growing.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

World Junior Record: 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Top 8:

Abby Weitzeil notched another win here in Fort Lauderdale, swimming a 24.40 for first in the women’s 50 free. It was a solid time for Weitzeil at this point in the year.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

World Junior Record: 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

(2017) American Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021)

U.S. Open Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (2020)

Top 8:

In a photo-finish, Alberto Mestre touched out Michael Andrew for the win in the men’s 50 free.