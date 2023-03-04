2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

It’s the final day of racing in Fort Lauderdale at the 2023 Pro Swim Series. The session features the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Katie Ledecky and Claire Weinstein are the top seeds in the 800 free. Notably, Leah Smith scratched this event and the 200 IM, both of which she was ranked second in. On the men’s side it’s Guilherme Costa and Michael Brinegar leading the pack. This is Costa’s big distance race of the meet after he was seeded third in the 1500 free and scratched. Today, top seed, Bobby Finke scratched the 800 free after winning the 400 IM last night.

In the women’s 100 back, we’ll see American record holder Regan Smith hit the water. She has been on fire at this meet, posting a best 200 free time last night and following that up with a Pro Swim Series record in the 200 back. She is also the top seed in the 100 fly tonight by a margin of 1.7 seconds. In the men’s final, 50 back champion Justin Ress and American Record holder Ryan Murphy are the top seeds. The men’s 100 fly was one of the fastest races in prelims, led by Shaine Casas and Zach Harting with Michael Andrew close behind.

Lilly King leads the women’s 200 breast after sweeping both the 50 and 100 breast earlier in the meet, but watch out for third seed Annie Lazor, the Pro Swim Series record holder. Iceland’s Anton McKee had the top time of the morning in the men’s 200 breast, followed by Will Licon of Longhorn Aquatics who had the fastest opening speed. World junior record holder Summer McIntosh leads the women’s 200 IM while Finlay Knox of Canada got his hand to the wall first in the men’s event.

Tonight’s session will conclude with the 50 free featuring a tight race between top seeds on the women’s side Abbey Weitzeil, Kasia Wasick, and Siobhan Haughey. Michael Andrew led the men’s race this morning by a margin of .18 ahead of Hong Kong’s Ian Ho who swam a personal best time.

Women’s 800 Free – Final

Top 8:

That’s a strong performance by Katie Ledecky, the 40th fastest 800 free time in history and within about 10 seconds of her own world record. She had a 17-second lead going into the final length and then she blasted a 30.03 on the final 50 to win the event handily.

Claire Weinstein, who turned 16 on Wednesday, secured second place with a time within four seconds of her personal best time from the International Team Trials in April 2022 which ranked her #12 out of the all-time fastest 15-16-year-olds in the event. Michaela Mattes of the Sarasota Sharks came within four seconds of her entry time to snag 3rd place.

14-year-old Agostina Hein of Argentina was the youngest swimmer in the final and she was right on her entry time of 8:42.24. She actually had one of the fastest finishing speeds in the field (behind Ledecky, Crisp, and Weinstein), splitting a 31.68 on the final 50 to fend off Pennington.

Men’s 800 Free – Final

World Record: 7:32.12, Lin Zhang (2009)

World Junior Record: 7:43.37, Lorenzo Galossi (2022)

American Record: 7:39.36, Bobby Finke (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke (2022)

Top 8:

1500 freestyle winner Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia had a tight battle with Egypt’s Marwan El Kamash throughout the entire race. They flipped at 6:51.93 / 6:52.80, respectively, going into the final 100 meters and then Hafnaoui turned on the jets and blasted a 27.24 on the final 50 to secure the win. Hafnaoui crushed his entry time by five seconds.

El Kamash, who placed second in the 1500 free earlier, took two seconds off his entry time. It was Daniel Jervis of Wales close behind. Jervis was able to match El Kamash’s finishing speed, splitting a 28.00 on the final length, as Brinegar tried to chase him down with a 27.36 final 50 split.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – Final

Top 8:

Regan Smith – 57.92 (PSS RECORD) Olivia Smoliga – 59.71 Medi Harris – 1:00.05 Erika Pelaez – 1:00.12 Lauren Cox – 1:00.88 Bella Sims – 1:01.63 Gabby Deloof – 1:01.79 Andrea Berrino – 1:02.61

That’s a new Pro Swim Series record for Regan Smith, her second one in two days. Smith was out fast in 27.82 on the first length, the only swimmer under 28.00. She was just as dominant in the last half of the race, coming home in 30.10.

Smith is one of two swimmers who has cracked 59.00 this season (alongside McKeown who swam a 57.93 in February) and Smith has hit 57’s twice now.

Her training partner Olivia Smoliga battled Medi Harris of Wales who was second at the halfway point. But, Smoliga blasted a 30.73 compared to Harris’s 31.16 on the last 50 to claim second.

MEN’S 100 BACK – Final

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40, David Plummer (2016)

Top 8:

Hunter Armstrong – 52.95 Ryan Murphy – 53.33 Justin Ress – 53.63 Nicolas Albiero – 54.48 Joao Noguiera Costa – 54.79 Javier Acevedo – 54.81 Jonny Marshall – 55.05 Chris Thames – 55.48

It was Justin Ress in first place at the 50-meter mark in the middle of the pool, but he didn’t see Hunter “Magic Man” Armstrong out in lane one. Armstrong blasted a 27.09 on the final 50 to touch the wall first and come within one second of his lifetime best time which won bronze at the recent World Championships.

This was a strong swim for Murphy who took more than one second off his prelims time. His lifetime best time still stands at the 51.85 he swam at the Rio Olympics.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – Final

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (2019)

Top 8:

Lilly King – 2:23.33 Kelsey Wog – 2:25.49 Annie Lazor – 2:26.96 Kara Hanlon – 2:28.42 Rachel Bernhardt – 2:29.23 Sophie Angus – 2:31.62 Alexis Yager – 2:32.00 Tess Cieplucha – 2:32.13

Lilly King was untouchable in this race. She set an aggressive pace, in traditional King fashion, with a 31.95 split on the first 50. She maintained that early lead and crushed her prelims time by more than four seconds to win the race.

Canada’s Kelsey Wog was neck-and-neck with Annie Lazor, turning just half a second before her at the 100 meter mark. But, ultimately Wog’s finishing speed earned her that second place finish.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – Final

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

World Junior Record: 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (2017)

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (2018)

Top 8:

Will Licon – 2:10.77 Anton McKee – 2:10.86 Chase Kalisz – 2:12.26 Nic Fink – 2:12.65 Tommy Cope – 2:13.73 Brayden Taivassalo – 2:14.54 Gregory Butler – 2:14.66 Maximillian Pilger –2:18.37

McKee, Fink, and Licon were the early leaders of the race but Chase Kalisz made his move on the final 100 to pass Fink and place third. Licon dropped the fastest final 50 split, a 33.65, to overtake McKee who lead the race up until the final 25 meters.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – Final

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FLY – Final

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.52, Kristof Milak (2017)

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (2020)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – Final

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszú (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:08.80, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszú (2015)

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 IM – Final

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2010)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99, Hubert Kos (2021)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2010)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (2012)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – Final

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

World Junior Record: 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 FREE – Final

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

World Junior Record: 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

(2017) American Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021)

U.S. Open Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (2020)

Top 8: