Summer McIntosh Swims 2:08.08 200 IM To Lower World Junior, Canadian Records

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

After scoring a new 200 freestyle world junior record earlier on in the meet, Summer McIntosh did it again in the 200 IM on the final night of racing. McIntosh improved upon her own WJR with an event-winning 2:08.08. Her previous time was a 2:08.70, which she swam at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

In addition to this being a new world junior record, the time is a new Pro Swim Series record. The former PSS record was the 2:08.66 that Katinka Hosszu swam eight years ago in 2015.

This is also a new Canadian record for Summer McIntosh, beating out Sydney Pickrem‘s time of 2:08.61 from 2019. McIntosh now holds Canadian records in the long course 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 200 butterfly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Split Comparison:

McIntosh – 2023 McIntosh – 2022 Hosszu – 2015 Pickrem – 2019 50 27.14 27.26 28.14 28.17 100 32.39 (59.53) 32.52 (59.78) 32.82 (1:00.96) 32.65 (1:00.82) 150 38.57 (1:38.10) 39.11 (1:38.89) 37.59 (1:38.55) 37.08 (1:37.90) 200 29.98 (2:08.08) 29.81 (2:08.70) 30.11 (2:08.66) 30.71 (2:08.61)

McIntosh got within half a second of Alex Walsh‘s US Open record in the 200 IM from 2022.

Before this swim, McIntosh was tied with Melanie Margalis as the 17th-fastest female in the history of the 200 IM. With a 2:08.08 she advances to become the 8th-fastest performer.

All-time Long Course 200 IM Performers

Katinka Hosszu – 2:06.12 (2015) Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15 (2009) Siobhan O’Connor – 2:06.88 (2016) Stephanie Rice – 2:07.03 (2009) Alex Walsh – 2:07.13 (2022) Ye Shiwen – 2:07.57 (2012) Yui Ohashi – 2:07.91 (2017) Summer McIntosh (2022) Alicia Coutts – 2:08.15 (2012) Kaylee McKeown – 2:08.19 (2021)

Summer McIntosh‘s 2:08.08 put her in the top spot worldwide in the 200 IM this season, surpassing Regan Smith’s 2:10.40.

2022 – 2023 Women’s Long Course 200 IM Rankings