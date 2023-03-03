2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

The penultimate night of racing of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale is here, featuring finals of the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM.

16-year-old Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky are the top two seeds in the women’s 200 free after McIntosh blasted a time of 1:55.04 this morning to come within .25 of her own World Junior record. Brazil’s Luiz Altamir and Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev led the men’s event in prelims, however, Gaziev scratched the final and bumped Kieran Smith up to that second spot.

Next up will be two sprint showdowns: the 50 breast and 50 fly. The women’s race features top seeds Imogen Clark of Great Britain and 2021 Olympic bronze medalist Lilly King who took first place in the 100 breast last night. 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Michael Andrew and Club Wolverine’s Tommy Cope top the men’s event. In prelims, Andrew blasted a Pro Swim Series record time of 26.84 to win the morning session. He will have a back-to-back double tonight as the top seed in the 50 fly, an event he also won bronze in at the recent World Championships. Dylan Carter tied with Andrew for first place in the 50 fly prelims, making for an exciting race tonight.

In the women’s 50 fly, Abbey Weitzeil dropped a lifetime best time this morning to earn the top spot in the final ahead of Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann. Weitzeil is coming off an electric first-place finish in the 100 free final yesterday. World Record holder Regan Smith and Katie Grimes lead the women’s 200 back. They both have a tough double tonight after competing in the 200 free ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals, respectively, earlier. 2021 Olympic silver medalist Ryan Murphy and Jay Litherland, who is also competing in the 200 free ‘B’ final, are the top seeds of the men’s race.

The final event of the session is the 400 IM, the second half of Katie Ledecky ‘s event lineup tonight. In prelims, she finished first by over five seconds. Lorne Wigginton of Canada, a Michigan commit, and Bobby Finke lead the men’s event.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (2022)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012)/ Katie Ledecky (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.40, Katie Ledecky (2021)

Top 8:

That’s a new World Junior and U.S. Open record set by McIntosh who got the early lead with a 27.13 split on the first 50, and then she just kept going. The U.S. Open record has stood since 2012 when Allison Schmitt first set it and then Ledecky tied it in 2021. McIntosh’s time tonight would have won bronze a the Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky took two seconds off her prelims time to stay on McIntosh’s heels, but the 16-year-old came home in the only sub29 split in the field (28.98) to secure the win.

Siobhan Haughey also took two seconds off her prelims time, but she finished about 1.5 seconds off her Hong Kong national record which she set at the Tokyo Olympics.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Final

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

Top 8:

Matthew Richards – 1:47.04 Kieran Smith – 1:47.36 Luiz Altamir / Shaine Casas – 1:47.88 – Trenton Julian – 1:47.90 Drew Kibler – 1:47.94 Guilherme Costa – 1:49.31 Jorge Iga – 1:49.67

That was a strong, untapered swim for Matthew Richards of Great Britain, coming within 1.3 seconds off his lifetime best time. He and Altamir came out fast, blasting the fastest 100 splits of 51.39/51.20, respectively while Smith made up some ground on the third 50 with a split of 27.50 compared to Richards’ 27.97.

Richards’ focus of the season is the British Championships in five weeks, he said in his post race interview.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – Final

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

(2018) Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

Top 8:

Lilly King – 30.04 Imogen Clark – 30.48 Siobhan Haughey / Rachel Bernhardt – 31.21 – Sophie Angus -31.47 Macarena Ceballos – 31.58 Tara Vovk – 31.68 Annie Lazor – 31.74

King charged down the pool to a time within .7 of her personal best time from 2017.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – Final

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 26.84, Michael Andrew (2023)

Top 8:

Michael Andrew – 27.10 Nic Fink – 27.29 Tommy Cope – 27.48 Julio Horrego – 27.97 Cody Miller – 28.01 Gregory Butler – 28.06 Lewis Fraser – 28.18 Charlie Swanson – 28.20

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – Final

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

World Junior Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 25.65, Farida Osman (2019)

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – Final

World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96, Diogo Ribeiro (2022)

American Record: 22.35, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11, Matt Targett (2012)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Final

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Final

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Final

World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016)

World Junior Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hoszu (2015)

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Final

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (2021)

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (2018)

Top 8: