Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Retired Nicholas Santos Touches Out Michael Andrew In 50 Fly In Mexico

Comments: 4

2023 JALISCO INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING CUP (MEX)

  • Thursday, February 23rd – Sunday, February 26th
  • Alberca del Polideportivo Metropolitano, Zapopan, Mexico
  • LCM (5om)
  • Results – Meet Mobile: 2023-02-23 Jalisco International Swimming Cup

Several American and Canadian stars are competing in Mexico at the 2023 Jalisco International Swimming Cup in Zapopan. Additionally, retired world champion and world record holder Nicholas Santos of Brazil made an appearance.

Through 2 days of the meet, Canadians Sydney Pickrem and Katerine Savard each earned some hardware.

Pickrem topped the women’s 100m breaststroke podium in a time of 1:08.43, taking the evening by over a second.

As for Savard, she bagged two golds thus far, winning the women’s 200m free and 50m fly races. In the former, she produced a podium-topping effort of 2:02.42 while in the latter she logged a victorious result of 27.18.

43-year-old Santos took on his bread-and-butter 50m fly event, climbing atop the podium once again with a gold medal-worthy time of 23.44. That edged out American Michael Andrew who scored silver in 23.53 while Trinidad & Tobago Olympian Dylan Carter rounded out the top 3 in 23.70.

Although he’s retired, Santos now ranks #2 in the world in the 50m fly event, sitting only behind leader Takeshi Kawamoto of Japan who holds the top time in 23.26. Andrew now ranks 5th and Carter also makes it into the top 10.

2022-2023 LCM Men 50 Fly

TakeshiJPN
Kawamoto
12/01
23.26
2Kota
Akahane		JPN23.4412/01
3William
Yang		AUS23.4902/18
4Ben
Proud		GBR23.5001/27
5Cameron
Gray		AUS23.5802/18
6Yuya
Tanaka		JPN23.6012/01
7Ben
Armbruster		AUS23.6612/15
7Thomas
Verhoeven		NED23.6601/27
9Yuya
Sakamoto		JPN23.6812/01
10Takaya
Yasue		JPN23.7112/01
View Top 26»

Andrew had also earlier competed in the 100m breaststroke where he touched in 1:00.81. Behind him was American teammate Chase Kalisz who stopped the clock in 1:02.15 as the silver medalist.

Olympic medalist Jay Litherland is also at the meet, with the 27-year-old grabbing gold in the men’s 200m free in a time of 1:52.27.

The action continues with today’s finals beginning at 7:00 pm local.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eugene
7 minutes ago

Imagine the headline: “Retired man outsplits MA on the freestyle leg of 200 IM” 💀

1
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
13 minutes ago

What’s the definition of “retired”?

6
0
Reply
Swimmer
16 minutes ago

This headline is brutal 😂

8
0
Reply
Retta Race
Author
Reply to  Swimmer
6 seconds ago

It’s what happened.

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!