Retired Nicholas Santos Touches Out Michael Andrew In 50 Fly In Mexico

2023 JALISCO INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING CUP (MEX)

Thursday, February 23rd – Sunday, February 26th

Alberca del Polideportivo Metropolitano, Zapopan, Mexico

LCM (5om)

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023-02-23 Jalisco International Swimming Cup

Several American and Canadian stars are competing in Mexico at the 2023 Jalisco International Swimming Cup in Zapopan. Additionally, retired world champion and world record holder Nicholas Santos of Brazil made an appearance.

Through 2 days of the meet, Canadians Sydney Pickrem and Katerine Savard each earned some hardware.

Pickrem topped the women’s 100m breaststroke podium in a time of 1:08.43, taking the evening by over a second.

As for Savard, she bagged two golds thus far, winning the women’s 200m free and 50m fly races. In the former, she produced a podium-topping effort of 2:02.42 while in the latter she logged a victorious result of 27.18.

43-year-old Santos took on his bread-and-butter 50m fly event, climbing atop the podium once again with a gold medal-worthy time of 23.44. That edged out American Michael Andrew who scored silver in 23.53 while Trinidad & Tobago Olympian Dylan Carter rounded out the top 3 in 23.70.

Although he’s retired, Santos now ranks #2 in the world in the 50m fly event, sitting only behind leader Takeshi Kawamoto of Japan who holds the top time in 23.26. Andrew now ranks 5th and Carter also makes it into the top 10.

2022-2023 LCM Men 50 Fly Takeshi JPN

Kawamoto 2 Kota

Akahane JPN 23.44 3 William

Yang AUS 23.49 4 Ben

Proud GBR 23.50 5 Cameron

Gray AUS 23.58 6 Yuya

Tanaka JPN 23.60 7 Ben

Armbruster AUS 23.66 7 Thomas

Verhoeven NED 23.66 9 Yuya

Sakamoto JPN 23.68 10 Takaya

Yasue JPN 23.71 View Top 26»

Andrew had also earlier competed in the 100m breaststroke where he touched in 1:00.81. Behind him was American teammate Chase Kalisz who stopped the clock in 1:02.15 as the silver medalist.

Olympic medalist Jay Litherland is also at the meet, with the 27-year-old grabbing gold in the men’s 200m free in a time of 1:52.27.

The action continues with today’s finals beginning at 7:00 pm local.