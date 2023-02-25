Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Men’s Ivy Championships Day 4 Up/Mid/Down: Harvard Shuts Down Princeton

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Harvard has all but wrapped up its sixth consecutive Ivy League men’s championship, securing 21 finals spots for tonight, including 14 top-8 seedings. Penn and Yale also put 22 swimmers and divers into scoring position, while Princeton came away with 18. The meet was on the line in this prelims session and not only did Harvard do better than their seedings, but Princeton had multiple big misses in the 100 free and 200 breast.

Yale did quite well this morning, earning 20 slots for finals. The Bulldogs have a lock on third place and should finish about 100 points ahead of Columbia. The most exciting team race will be between Brown and Penn for fifth.

Men’s Ups/Mids/Downs – Day 4 (Including 1650 free seedings)

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 3 9 6 18
Columbia 6 6 5 17
Cornell 2 3 11 16
Dartmouth 0 2 5 7
Harvard 14 7 0 21
Penn 8 9 4 21
Princeton 11 7 1 19
Yale 4 5 12 21

1650 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 2 3 2 7
Columbia 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 1 1 2
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0
Harvard 3 0 2 5
Penn 0 3 0 3
Princeton 2 0 0 2
Yale 1 1 2 4

200 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 1 1 2
Columbia 1 3 0 4
Cornell 2 0 1 3
Dartmouth 0 1 2 3
Harvard 2 0 0 2
Penn 1 2 0 3
Princeton 2 1 0 3
Yale 0 0 2 2

100 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 0 2 3
Columbia 0 1 1 2
Cornell 0 2 1 3
Dartmouth 0 0 1 1
Harvard 4 0 0 4
Penn 1 0 1 2
Princeton 1 2 0 3
Yale 1 3 2 6

200 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 2 0 3
Columbia 1 2 1 4
Cornell 1 0 2 3
Dartmouth 0 0 2 2
Harvard 1 2 0 3
Penn 2 2 1 5
Princeton 1 0 1 2
Yale 1 0 1 2

200 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 0 0 2 2
Columbia 2 0 2 4
Cornell 1 1 1 3
Dartmouth 0 1 1 2
Harvard 2 1 0 3
Penn 0 2 1 3
Princeton 2 3 0 5
Yale 1 0 0 1

3-Meter Diving

Team Up Mid Down Total
Brown 1 0 1 2
Columbia 1 1 1 3
Cornell 0 0 1 1
Dartmouth 0 1 1 2
Harvard 2 2 1 5
Penn 0 1 2 3
Princeton 3 0 0 3
Yale 1 3 1 5

 

Projected Standings

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Projected Score Vs Psych Sheet
Brown 588 268.5 890 18
Columbia 654.5 341 949.5 117.5
Cornell 467 187 704 -20
Dartmouth 257.5 90 372.5 88.5
Harvard 1025 555.5 1544 203
Penn 559 396.5 888 -136
Princeton 1009 446.5 1445 13
Yale 698 291 1042 125

 

 

 

