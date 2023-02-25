2023 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

SATURDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Team Scores After Day 3

Harvard University – 1025 Princeton University – 1009 Yale University – 698 Columbia University – 654.5 Brown University – 588 University of Pennsylvania – 559 Cornell University – 467 Dartmouth College – 257.5

Harvard had its best morning yet, and after three days playing cat-and-mouse with Princeton, the Crimson look poised to claim their sixth consecutive Ivy League title. Cole Kuster and Simon Lamar posted the times to beat in the earlier heats of 1650 free, although Yale’s Noah Millard is hoping to win the event and sweep the distance freestyles. Harvard has the top two seeds in the 200 back – Gunnar Grant (1:41.14) and Anthony Rincon (1:41.81) – and they both broke the pool record this morning.

Joe Page of Yale posted the top time of the morning in the 100 free; with 42.98, he was the only sub-43 in the field, although both Marcus Holmquist of Harvard and Mitchell Schott of Princeton went 43.00. The middle lanes of the 200 breast will feel like a déjà vu of last night’s 100 breast final, with Brown’s Jack Kelly (1:52.70), defending champion and meet record-holder Matthew Fallon of Penn (1:54.48), and Columbia’s Demirkan Demir (1:54.82), who won the 100 breast, all vying for the title.

Princeton’s Raunak Khosla (1:42.49) and Nicholas Lim (1:42.74) led the morning qualifiers in the 200 fly; Khosla will be seeking his fourth consecutive title in the event. Similarly, Jonathan Suckow of Columbia is going for his fourth 3-meter diving win; he took home top honors in 2018, 2019, and 2022.

Finally, with four A finalists in the 100 free, Harvard is favored to wrap up the meet on a strong note in the 400 free relay.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Ivy League Meet Record: 14:40.18 – Chris Swanson, Penn (2016)

Pool Record: 14:40.18 – Chris Swanson, Penn (2016)

NCAA A Standard: 14:37.31

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 14:55.21

Podium:

Noah Millard of Yale claimed his third title of the meet, giving a drubbing to the rest of the field with his dominant 14:47.51. Millard was out easy, letting Princeton’s John Ehling to set the pace from lane 5 over the first 500 yards. Ehling’s teammate, Dylan Porges was with him through the 200, when Millard slid past him into second place.

Over the second 500 yards, Millard swam long and even and outpaced Ehling by between .3 and .5 per 50. Meanwhile, Aidan Wilson of Brown had passed Porges and was swimming just a tick behind Ehling. Ehling pulled away at the 1000 and sat alone in second place until about the 1500 when Wilson began his final chapter.

As Millard cruised into the wall with 14:47.51, there was a furious battle going on for second place. Wilson and Ehling sprinted home, with the latter getting his hand to the wall .14 ahead of Wilson. Wilson shattered the Brown record with his time of 15:00.32.

Harvard’s Shane Washart, the defending champion, sprinted past Max Hardart of Brown for fourth place in the heat. The two placed fifth and sixth overall, as Cole Kuster’s 15:04.91 from the earlier heats held up for fourth place overall.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:38.99 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 1:41.14 – Gunner Grant, Harvard (2022)

NCAA A Standard: 1:39.13

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.92

Podium:

Gunner Grant, Harvard – 1:41.43 Anthony Rincon, Harvard – 1:42.29 Pietro Ubertalli, Cornell – 1:42.66 Mark McCrary, Penn – 1:44.45 Paige daCosta, Cornell – 1:44.51 Kyle Won, Columbia – 1:44.93 Tyler Hong, Princeton – 1:45.23 Brett Feyerick, Princeton – 1:47.38

Gunner Grant won his third consecutive Ivy League title in the 200 back with 1:41.43, just .29 off his pool record-breaking time of the morning session. Teammate Anthony Rincon was right behind in second place with 1:42.29. Cornell freshman Pietro Ubertalli, who had been seeded with 1:44.83, blazed to a school record of 1:42.66 for third place.

The next four swimmers came to the wall in a wave, with Mark McCrary of Penn getting the touch by .07 over Paige daCosta of Cornell, 1:44.45 to 1:44.51. Kyle Won of Columbia touched out Princeton’s Tyler Hong by .3 for sixth.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 41.42 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

Pool Record: 41.42 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 41.64

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 42.34

Podium:

Joe Page, Yale – 42.73 Marcus Holmquist, Harvard – 42.96 Mitchell Schott, Princeton – 43.08 (TIE) David Greeley, Harvard / Ryan Linnihan, Harvard – 43.66 – Benjamin Feldman, Penn – 43.71 Marcus Lee, Brown – 44.19 Umit Gures, Harvard – 44.68

After a third-place finish in the 50 free and a fourth in the 200, Joe Page of Yale found his sweet spot. He led wire-to-wire in the 100 free and claimed the Ivy League title with 42.73. Page was out first in 20.38 at the 50, followed by Harvard’s Ryan Linnihan and Marcus Holmquist.

Page came home in 22.3 to win by .23 ahead of Holmquist.

Princeton’s Mitchell Schott, meanwhile, had the fastest second 50 in the field with 22.2. He passed Linnihan and nearly caught Holmquist, finishing third with 43.08.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:51.44 – Matthew Fallon, Penn (2022)

Pool Record: 1:53.56 – Alex Evdokimov, Cornell (2016)

NCAA A Standard: 1:51.54

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.23

Podium:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:41.50 – Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2022)

Pool Record: 1:42.05 – Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 1:40.44

NCAA B Standard: 1:46.69

Podium:

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Championship Final

Ivy League Meet Record: 464.55 – Jonathan Suckow, Columbia (2022)

Pool Record: 442.35 – Jonathan Suckow, Columbia (2019)

Podium:

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Final

Ivy League Meet Record: 2:50.40 – Harvard (2022)

Pool Record:

NCAA A Standard: 2:50.52

Podium: