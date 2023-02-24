Raunak Khosla Wins 4th-Straight 200 IM Ivy League Title, Breaks Meet Record With 1:41.11

2023 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the men’s 200 IM at the 2023 Ivy League Championships, Raunak Khosla swam a new meet record in the event of 1:41.11. That time was quicker than his own Ivy League Championships record of 1:41.88, which he swam in 2022.

A 1:41.11 was enough to comfortably win the 200 IM as Sebastian Wolff of Cornell came in second place with a 1:44.27. Brown’s Jack Kelly came third in the final, hitting a 1:44.50.

Khosla, a Princeton senior, is a now four-time champion in the event after winning it at the 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023 Ivy League Championships. Since the 2021 Championships were canceled due to Covid-19, Khosla has successfully won four Ivy league titles in the 200 IM back-to-back. He is now one of two men to four-peat in the event in Ivy League history.

The first man to win four 200 IMs in a row was Geoff Rathgeber who took 200 IM gold in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. Rathgeber swam for Harvard and also picked up three 400 IM titles in his time there, winning that event in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Khosla is arguably the most dominant 200 IM in Ivy League Championships history, now holding four titles and the top four times in the history of the meet. Khosla swam a 1:41.88 in 2022, a 1:42.80 to win the title in 2019, a 1:42.82 in the 2022 prelims, and his 1:41.11 from 2023 is the new #1 time.

Khosla has raced the 200 IM at two NCAA Championships. In 2019 he finished 22nd overall in the prelims with a 1:43.48 and three years later he dropped down to a 1:41.24, which was good enough for 4th in the B final and 12th overall.

Khosla will be vying for his third Ivy League title in the 400 IM later this week, looking to continue his streak that began in 2020 with a 3:41.75 and continued with a 3:41.43 in 2022.