Noah Millard Shaves More Than 3 Seconds Of Ivy League Record With 4:10.62 500 Freestyle

2023 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

En route to a conference title in the 500 freestyle, Yale’s Noah Millard swam a new Ivy League record in the men’s 500 freestyle, hitting a 4:10.62. That time from Millard is an improvement upon Harvard swimmer Brennan Novak‘s former record of 4:13.34 from 2018. Novak’s time was also a pool record, meaning that Millard snagged that with this swim as well.

Millard’s previous best time in the 500 freestyle was a 4:14.65, which he swam at the Ohio State Invitational earlier this season. Millard’s PB was a Yale school record, which means he can add another record to the list of what he accomplished with his 4:10.62.

Millard swam a 4:16.34 during prelims to earn top seed heading into the final, which means that he shaved nearly six seconds off during the final. He took the gold medal by over four seconds, touching ahead of Yu Tong Wu of Columbia who posted a 4:14.74, and Mitchell Scott of Princeton who swam a 4:18.14.

At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Millard raced to 35th place in the 500 freestyle prelims with a 4:18.50. His 4:10.62 is a significant step forward in his impending NCAA campaign as it took a 4:11.27 to qualify for the A final at last year’s NCAA’s. A 4:10.62 in the championship final at the 2022 NCAAs would have been good enough for a 6th-place finish.

Notably, Millard missed the B final at last year’s Ivy League Championships when he swam a 4:22.50 in prelims for 10th. He dropped time, however, in the final and hit a 4:16.88 to win the B final and swim faster than the official champion, Dylan Porges of Princeton, who won gold in the A final with a 4:17.84.