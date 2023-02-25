2023 Ivy League Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Men’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

SATURDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

Team Scores After Day 3

Harvard University – 1025 Princeton University – 1009 Yale University – 698 Columbia University – 654.5 Brown University – 588 University of Pennsylvania – 559 Cornell University – 467 Dartmouth College – 257.5

It’s the most exciting Men’s Ivy Championships we have seen in years, with tight team races all up and down the ladder. Princeton and Harvard could come down to the last relay, while Columbia, Penn, and Brown are locked in a tough battle for fourth place.

Defending champion Gunner Grant of Harvard comes in as the top seed in the 200 back, with teammate Anthony Rincon just behind him. The pair went 1-2 in the 100 back last night. Harvard will be hard to beat in the 100 free with #1 seed Marcus Holmquist and Ryan Linnihan, but Umit Gures is also a title threat; he is entered with no time.

Penn’s Matthew Fallon is looking to defend his title, and lower his meet record, in the 200 breast. He will face stiff competition from Demirkan Demir of Columbia, who won the 100 last night, and Jack Kelly of Brown, who was runner-up.

Finally, Raunak Khosla of Princeton leads the field in the 200 fly. He will be going for his fourth consecutive title in this event, with teammate Nicholas Lim at his side.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:38.99 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2018)

Pool Record: 1:42.39 – Jack Manchester, Harvard (2016)

NCAA A Standard: 1:39.13

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.92

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record: 41.42 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

Pool Record: 41.42 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 41.64

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 42.34

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:51.44 – Matthew Fallon, Penn (2022)

Pool Record: 1:53.56 – Alex Evdokimov, Cornell (2016)

NCAA A Standard: 1:51.54

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.23

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

Ivy League Meet Record: 1:41.50 – Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2022)

Pool Record: 1:42.05 – Raunak Khosla, Princeton (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 1:40.44

NCAA B Standard: 1:46.69

