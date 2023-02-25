Claire Curzan Lowers Her Own 17-18 100 Back NAG In 49.46

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022 NCAA Championships

(NCSU) – 2022 NCAA Championships PAC-12 Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (STAN) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

(STAN) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships PAC-12 Championship Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (STAN) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

(STAN) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.89

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

Top 8:

Claire Curzan came from back from a 100 fly disqualification earlier in the session to break her own 17-18 National Age Group Record en route to victory in the 100 back. She was just a few tenths shy of the Pac-12 Championship record set by Regan Smith in the 400 medley relay last year.

Curzan’s previous record stood at 49.52, which was done as a relay lead-off leg at the Cary Sectionals last March. A month prior to that, Curzan had already broken the record at the North Carolina High School meet with a 49.61.

In this race, Curzan split a 24.06 on the opening 50 and returned in 25.40. Her improvement came entirely from the second half of the race, as she was 0.14 faster on that split this year than she was in March of 2022.

Curzan’s time puts her 3rd in the NCAA so far this season as the conference meets wrap up. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh owns the top time at 49.25, which she recently swam at the ACC Championships. Katharine Berkoff from NC State sits 2nd, just a hundredth ahead of Curzan at 49.45.