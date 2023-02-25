Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Curzan Lowers Her Own 17-18 100 Back NAG In 49.46

Comments: 2
by Sidney Zacharias 2

February 25th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12, Records

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022 NCAA Championships
  • PAC-12 Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (STAN) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
  • PAC-12 Championship Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (STAN) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.89
  • 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

Top 8:

  1. Claire Curzan (STAN) – 49.46
  2. Isabelle Stadden (CAL) – 50.79
  3. Lucie Nordmann (STAN) – 51.91
  4. Annika McEnroe (CAL) – 52.23
  5. Alex Crisera (STAN) – 52.60
  6. Aria Bernal (USC) – 52.67
  7. Hanna Henderson (USC) – 53.05
  8. Gigi Johnson (STAN) – 53.16

Claire Curzan came from back from a 100 fly disqualification earlier in the session to break her own 17-18 National Age Group Record en route to victory in the 100 back. She was just a few tenths shy of the Pac-12 Championship record set by Regan Smith in the 400 medley relay last year.

Curzan’s previous record stood at 49.52, which was done as a relay lead-off leg at the Cary Sectionals last March. A month prior to that, Curzan had already broken the record at the North Carolina High School meet with a 49.61.

In this race, Curzan split a 24.06 on the opening 50 and returned in 25.40. Her improvement came entirely from the second half of the race, as she was 0.14 faster on that split this year than she was in March of 2022.

Curzan’s time puts her 3rd in the NCAA so far this season as the conference meets wrap up. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh owns the top time at 49.25, which she recently swam at the ACC Championships. Katharine Berkoff from NC State sits 2nd, just a hundredth ahead of Curzan at 49.45.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmerj
33 minutes ago

Great swim for CC

0
0
Reply
BigBoiJohnson
34 minutes ago

It’s so strange to think Claire Curzan is still breaking Age Group Records, seeing how she’s been on the international scene for what feels like years now

1
-1
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!