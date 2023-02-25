2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Stanford (1x)
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
Today is the third day of racing at the 2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. The titles that are up for grabs tonight include the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 medley relay.
Stanford had a successful prelims session this morning with 17 A-finalists total. They hold 3 of the 5 top seeds in the individual races tonight, as well the top seed in the 400 medley relay. Taylor Ruck will take on the 200 free, an event which she is the defending national champion in. Claire Curzan is seeded first in the 100 back and 2nd in the 100 fly, just behind her teammate Torri Huske.
UCLA’s Paige Maceachern had a big swim this morning to take the top seed of the 400 IM by over two seconds, while USC holds the advantage in the 100 breast with Kaitlyn Dobler and Isabelle Odgers are seeded 1st and 2nd heading into tonight’s final.
WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 3:56.53, Katie Ledecky (STAN) — 2018 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:11.60
Top 8:
- Leah Polonsky (CAL) – 4:05.27
- Paige Maceachern (UCLA) – 4:06.17
- Lucy Bell (STAN) – 4:06.28
- Justina Kozan (USC) – 4:09.33
- Sam Tadder (STAN) – 4:10.01
- Charlotte Hook (STAN) – 4:10.22
- Ashley McMillan (USC) – 4:11.79
- Rosie Murphy (UCLA) – 4:12.10
Cal sophomore Leah Polonsky touched 1st in a season best time of 4:05.27, nearly a second ahead of runner-up Paige Maceachern. Polonksy established an early lead of almost 3 seconds at the halfway point, and managed to hold off the field as they inched back to her.
Lucy Bell rounded out the top three with a personal best time of 4:06.28. She nearly caught Maceachern in the final 100, as Bell split a 55.54 to Maceachern’s 56.45.
Justina Kozan from USC was the only other athlete to break the 4:10 barrier. Although she was well off her personal best from 2019, her time marked a season best by over half a second.
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 48.84, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 49.17, Torri Huske (STAN) — 2022 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 49.34, Louise Hansson (USC) — 2019 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.35
Top 8:
- Torri Huske (STAN) – 49.27
- Mia Kragh (CAL) – 51.63
- Julia Heimstead (ARIZ) – 52.03
- Lizzy Cook (CAL) – 52.34
- Gigi Johnson (STAN) – 52.38
- Gabby Dang (UCLA) – 52.39
- Emma Wheal (STAN) – 52.67
As expected, this race was a battle between Torri Huske and Claire Curzan from Stanford. Huske stopped the clock at 49.27, just a few hundredths shy of the time she posted in November. Curzan also broke the 50-second barrier, but was disqualified.
Finishing 2nd behind Huske was Cal’s Mia Kragh, who recorded a personal best time by nearly two-tenths of a second.
Arizona junior Julia Heimstead earned 3rd, improving on the personal best time she set in prelims to clock a 52.03. This is the first swim in what is arguably the hardest double of the night, as she’ll return in the 200 free.
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:40.37, Simone Manuel (STAN) — 2017 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.42
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 56.93, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) — 2022 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 57.31, Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Record: 49.23, Regan Smith (STAN) — 2022 NCAA Championships
- PAC-12 Championship Record: 49.50, Regan Smith (STAN) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.89
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 3:25.09, Stanford – 2018
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:25.14, Stanford – 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38
Results:
