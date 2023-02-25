Watch Carson Foster Hit Big 12 Championships Meet Record In 400 IM (Race Videos)

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

The first event of the night came with a Longhorn sweep. Olivia Bray was the only one under 52 seconds here and almost crack 50.00 with her 50.07. Ava Longi and Dakota Luther were 2-3 with a 52.01 and 52.56.

Podium:

100 Fly 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Olivia Bray leads a 1-2-3 finish for the Horns with a 50.07, the No. 8️⃣ time in the nation this season. #HookEm

🥇 @oliviabray01 – 50.07

🥈 Ava Longi – 52.01 (SB)

🥉 @dakota_luther – 52.56

7. @gracee_cooperr – 54.38 pic.twitter.com/g8XdLroiQY — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 25, 2023

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

The Longhorns didn’t pull off the sweep in the men’s version of the 100 fly but they did get the top two spots. Sam Artmann was on top with a 46.18, beating teammate Cole Crane‘s 46.59 and WVU’s David Snider (47.46).

Podium:

100 Fly 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Sam Artmann wins his first Big 12 crown as Texas finishes 1-2 in the 100 fly. #HookEm 🥇 Sam Artmann – 46.18 (PB)

🥈 Cole Crane – 46.59 pic.twitter.com/r3OQLzFpGn — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 25, 2023

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Podium:

In the 400 IM, Kelly Pash pulled off a title defense by hitting a 4:05.55 to win the event by almost 10 seconds. Lucia Rizzo got Iowa State on the podium for the first time on day three with her 4:17.37.

400 IM 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Kelly Pash wins her second consecutive 400 IM conference title as Texas takes the top-two spots! #HookEm 🥇 @kelly_pash – 4:05.55

🥈 Abby Pfeifer – 4:15.07 (PB) pic.twitter.com/erQNuXfrK7 — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 25, 2023

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Texas’ Carson Foster has successfully won all 3 of his Big 12 400 IMs, sealing the deal on the three-peat with this 3:35.49. That swim for Foster was a new meet and conference record.

Podium:

400 IM 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Carson Foster clocks the No. 2️⃣ time in the nation as Texas sweeps the top-there spots! #HookEm 🥇 @carson24foster – 3:35.49 (SB)

🥈 David Johnston – 3:40.03

🥉 @Jake_Foster96 – 3:42.84 pic.twitter.com/MW4TFXKyog — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 25, 2023

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Yet again, Texas won all three medals in an event as Kyla Leibel, Emma Sticklen, and Olivia McMurray went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle.

Podium:

200 Free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Kyla Leibel collects her third title in a row as Texas finishes 1-2-3! #HookEm 🥇 @KylaLeibel – 1:45.80

🥈 @Emmasticklen1 – 1:46.69 (SB)

🥉 Olivia McMurray – 1:47.40 (SB) pic.twitter.com/tBuUC6b00y — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 25, 2023

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

After a solid opening leg on Texas’ B-final, Peter Larson showed up to win in the A final of the individual event. Larson swam a 1:32.95 for gold and teammate Coby Carrozza took silver in a 1:33.14.

Podium:

200 Free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Peter Larson leads a 1-2-3 finish for the Horns! collects her third title in a row as Texas finishes 1-2-3! #HookEm 🥇 Peter Larson – 1:32.95

🥈 @CarrozzaCoby – 1:32.95

🥉 @Lukehobs0n – 1:33.17 pic.twitter.com/FKksBQhLXc — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 25, 2023

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

The unstoppable duo of Lydia Jacoby and Anna Elendt was successful again in the 100 breaststroke final, going 1-2. Jacoby won and added another NAG to her list of accomplishments, beating out her own PB.

Podium:

100 breast 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Lydia Jacoby breaks her own American Age Group Record and posts the No. 3️⃣ time in the nation! #HookEm 🥇 Lydia Jacoby – 57.29 (PB)

🥈 Anna Elendt – 57.59

🥉 Channing Hanley – 1:00.48 (No. 🔟 UT performer)

5. Lindsey Hosch – 1:01.15 (PB) pic.twitter.com/dNz4ngSiXJ — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 25, 2023

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Jadon Wuilliez clinched TCU’s first medal of the night by placing second in the 100 breaststroke. He was only 0.05 seconds behind Texas champion Will Chan, while Caspar Corbeau finished 0.01 seconds later with a 51.71.

Podium:

100 breast 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Will Chan wins his first Big 12 title! #HookEm 🥇 Will Chan – 51.65 (SB)

🥉 Caspar Corbeau – 51.71

5. Paul DeGrado – 53.72 pic.twitter.com/3lc6zy6mVW — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 25, 2023

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Podium:

No race video available.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

In the last individual event of the night, Ethan Harder won the 100 backstroke with a 46.37 while teammate Charlie Crosby came second (46.97) and TCU’s Edgar Cicanci came third (47.16).

Podium:

100 back 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Ethan Harder picks up the dub as the Horns finish 1-2! 🥇 Ethan Harder – 46.39 (SB)

🥈 Charlie Crosby – 46.97 (SB) pic.twitter.com/rne5o4gay9 — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 25, 2023

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Continuing their relay streak, the Texas women came out on top with a 1:28.30 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Podium:

Texas – 1:28.30 West Virginia – 1:30.94 Texas Christian – 1:31.45

200 free relay 🤘 | Big 12 Championships The Horns collect their 13th-consecutive Big 12 Conference 200 free relay title. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/J943sBdNRK — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 25, 2023

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

The Texas men closed out the night with one final victory in the 200 freestyle relay, hitting a 1:16.88.

Podium:

Texas – 1:16.88 West Virginia – 1:18.83 Texas Christian – 1:19.49