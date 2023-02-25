Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Carson Foster Hit Big 12 Championships Meet Record In 400 IM (Race Videos)

by Ben Dornan 0

February 24th, 2023 Big 12, College, National, News, Race Videos, Video

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

The first event of the night came with a Longhorn sweep. Olivia Bray was the only one under 52 seconds here and almost crack 50.00 with her 50.07. Ava Longi and Dakota Luther were 2-3 with a 52.01 and 52.56.

Podium:

  1. Olivia Bray (Texas) – 50.07
  2. Ava Longi (Texas) – 52.01
  3. Dakota Luther (Texas) – 52.56

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

The Longhorns didn’t pull off the sweep in the men’s version of the 100 fly but they did get the top two spots. Sam Artmann was on top with a 46.18, beating teammate Cole Crane‘s 46.59 and WVU’s David Snider (47.46).

Podium:

  1. Sam Artmann (Texas) – 46.18
  2. Cole Crane (Texas) – 46.59
  3. David Snider (WVU) – 47.46

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Podium:

  1. Kelly Pash (Texas) – 4:05.55
  2. Abby Pfeifer (Texas) – 4:15.07
  3. Lucia Rizzo (Iowa State) – 4:17.37

In the 400 IM, Kelly Pash pulled off a title defense by hitting a 4:05.55 to win the event by almost 10 seconds. Lucia Rizzo got Iowa State on the podium for the first time on day three with her 4:17.37.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Texas’ Carson Foster has successfully won all 3 of his Big 12 400 IMs, sealing the deal on the three-peat with this 3:35.49. That swim for Foster was a new meet and conference record.

Podium:

  1. Carson Foster (Texas) – 3:35.49
  2. David Johnston (Texas) – 3:40.03
  3. Jake Foster (Texas) – 3:42.85

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Yet again, Texas won all three medals in an event as Kyla Leibel, Emma Sticklen, and Olivia McMurray went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle.

Podium:

  1. Kyla Leibel (Texas) – 1:45.80
  2. Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 1:46.69
  3. Olivia McMurray (Texas) – 1:47.70

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

After a solid opening leg on Texas’ B-final, Peter Larson showed up to win in the A final of the individual event. Larson swam a 1:32.95 for gold and teammate Coby Carrozza took silver in a 1:33.14.

Podium:

  1. Peter Larson (Texas) – 1:32.95
  2. Coby Carrozza (Texas) – 1:33.14
  3. Luke Hobson (Texas) – 1:33.17

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

The unstoppable duo of Lydia Jacoby and Anna Elendt was successful again in the 100 breaststroke final, going 1-2. Jacoby won and added another NAG to her list of accomplishments, beating out her own PB.

Podium:

  1. Lydia Jacoby (Texas) – 57.29
  2. Anna Elendt (Texas) – 57.59
  3. Channing Hanley (Texas) – 1:00.48

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Jadon Wuilliez clinched TCU’s first medal of the night by placing second in the 100 breaststroke. He was only 0.05 seconds behind Texas champion Will Chan, while Caspar Corbeau finished 0.01 seconds later with a 51.71.

Podium:

  1. Will Chan (Texas) – 51.65
  2. Jadon Wuilliez (TCU) – 51.70
  3. Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 51.71

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Podium:

  1. Jacqueline McCutchan (WVU) – 54.14
  2. Lezli Sisung (Kansas) – 54.23
  3. Meghan DiMartil (Texas) – 54.36

No race video available.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

In the last individual event of the night, Ethan Harder won the 100 backstroke with a 46.37 while teammate Charlie Crosby came second (46.97) and TCU’s Edgar Cicanci came third (47.16).

Podium:

  1. Ethan Harder (Texas) – 46.39
  2. Charlie Crosby (Texas) – 46.97
  3. Edgar Cicanci (TCU) – 47.16

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Continuing their relay streak, the Texas women came out on top with a 1:28.30 in the 200 freestyle relay.

Podium:

  1. Texas – 1:28.30
  2. West Virginia – 1:30.94
  3. Texas Christian – 1:31.45

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

The Texas men closed out the night with one final victory in the 200 freestyle relay, hitting a 1:16.88.

Podium:

  1. Texas – 1:16.88
  2. West Virginia – 1:18.83
  3. Texas Christian – 1:19.49

