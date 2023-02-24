2023 Women’s PAC-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

It’s the third day of competition at the PAC-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington with heats of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back going off this session. Stanford has built up a substantial lead in the team race, with Cal and USC still battling for second place. Meanwhile, Arizona will try and get back on track after having just one individual finals swim on Thursday: sophomore Alyssa Schwengel, who placed 21st in the 50 free.

After swimming the 50 freestyle exhibition yesterday, Stanford freshman Claire Curzan contests her first scoring individual races of the meet. She’ll take on the 100 fly/100 backstroke double and she’s a title threat in both events. In the 100 fly, she’s seeded second behind her teammate Torri Huske, the defending champion who took home the 50 free title last night. In the 100 back, Curzan is the top seed, but Cal’s backstroke star Isabelle Stadden is sure to set herself up to take on the Cardinal Olympian in finals.

The 400 IM top seed belongs to another Stanford freshman, Lucy Bell, whose seed time of 4:08.37 is just ahead of Leah Polonsky (4:08.91). Both raced in the 200 IM ‘A’ final on Day 2, with Polonsky winning the event and Bell taking fifth. ASU had a big day yesterday, so watch for sophomore Charli Brown–the #4 seed–to make a move. In the 100 fly, Sun Devil Lindsay Looney likely won’t have the sprint speed to match Curzan and Huske, but after a two second drop in the 500 free, Looney is clearly dialed in and should be right in the middle of the action in that event.

In the middle of the session, two defending NCAA champions are the top seeds in their events–Taylor Ruck in the 200 free and Kaitlyn Dobler in the 100 breast. At this meet last year, Dobler won the 100 breast by over two seconds. There could be a similar gap this year, as Dobler is seeded at 56.94, almost two seconds clear of her teammate, #2 seed Isabelle Odgers.

Meanwhile, Ruck didn’t race the 200 free at PAC-12s last year, instead opting for the 100 back. She’s in a similar position to Dobler, as her 1:43.11 seed time is over a second faster than the #2 seed, Cal freshman Kayla Wilson at 1:44.35.

