2023 Men’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships: Day Three Prelims Live Recap

2023 MEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SCORES AFTER DAY 2

Ohio State – 487 Indiana – 478 Michigan – 403 Wisconsin – 341 Minnesota – 280 Purdue – 240 Northwestern – 210 Penn State – 204

FRIDAY MORNING PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The third day of the 2023 Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in underway in Ann Arbor, MI. This morning will feature prelims of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Following this morning’s swimming events, prelims of 3-meter diving will take place. Tonight’s final session will also feature timed finals of the 200 free relay.

In a rare occurrence, all five champions from last year return to defend their titles today. Ohio State’s Alex Quach, who won the 100 fly in a new meet record of 44.74 last year as a freshman, enters as the top seed in the event this morning.

Michigan’s Jared Daigle, a fifth-year who won the 400 IM last year in the first Big Ten title of his career, comes in as the top seed in the 400 IM this morning.

Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw, a sophomore who won the 200 free last year as a freshman, is the top seed in the event today. Minnesota’s Max McHugh returns as the two-time defending champion in the 100 breast, and is looking to make it three in a row.

Indiana’s Brendan Burns set the meet record in the 100 back last year en route to his victory.

100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 44.74, Alex Quach (2022)

Pool Record: 45.57, Tim Phillips (2014)

2022 Champion: Alex Quach (Ohio State) – 44.74

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82

2022 NCAA Invite: 45.57

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

200 IM champion Gal Groumi clocked the top time of the morning in a new Canham Natatorium pool record of 45.34. Groumi had the fastest second 50 split in the field this morning, roaring home in 24.05, which is what propelled him into the lead.

Behind Groumi is Penn State sprint star Victor Baganha, who clocked a 45.42. Both Groumi and Baganha are sophomores.

Defending champion and meet record holder Alex Quach out of Ohio State came in fourth this morning, swimming a 45.72. Notably, no one was close to Quach’s winning time of 44.74 this morning, which sets Quach up well for tonight’s final.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 3:38.03, Tyler Clary (2009)

Pool Record: 3:38.51, Kyle Whitaker (2014)

2022 Champion: Jared Daigle (Michigan) – 3:41.01

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2022 NCAA Invite: 3:43.50

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

Defending champion Jared Daigle out of Michigan cleared the field by a wide margin this morning, clocking a 3:42.24. It was a terrific prelims swim for the fifth-year, who won the event in 3:41.01 last year. The swim also will be fast enough for Daigle to qualify for NCAAs, even if he doesn’t go any faster tonight.

Wisconsin freshman Dominik Torok had a massive swim this morning, blowing away his seed time of 3:58.94 to finish second in 3:43.92.

After making the ‘A’ final in the 500 last night, Indiana’s Mikey Calvillo swam a 3:44.90 this morning, taking third overall. The distance freestyler was great coming home, splitting 51.78 on the final 100.

Another pair of freshmen made the ‘A’ final. Michigan freshman Eitan Ben-Shitrit and Ohio State freshman Tristan Jankovics both made it into the top eight this morning.

200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:31.14, Blake Pieroni (2018)

Pool Record: 1:32.14, Michael Wynalda (2014)

2022 Champion: Rafael Miroslaw (Indiana) – 1:32.17

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98

2022 NCAA Invite: 1:33.08

100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 50.19, Max McHugh (2021)

(2021) Pool Record: 51.09, Tommy Cope (2021)

2022 Champion: Max Mchugh (Minnesota) – 50.67

(Minnesota) – 50.67 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

2022 NCAA Invite: 52.20

100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS