Indiana Repeats as Men’s Big Ten Champions, Earns Fifth Title in the Last Seven Years

2023 MEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Indiana – 1595.5 Ohio State – 1290.5 Michigan – 1163 Wisconsin – 1014.5 Minnesota – 785 Purdue – 704.5 Northwestern – 618 Penn State – 577

Indiana has won their second-straight Men’s Big Ten title, opening up a massive lead on the final day of the meet. At the conclusion of Friday, it seemed overwhelmingly likely the Hoosiers would pull out the back-to-back win, and boy, did they, ending up 305 points ahead of Ohio State. As has been the case for some time now, Indiana was exceptional on the final day of the meet, thanks in large part to their historic program success in the 200 breast and platform diving. The title marks Indiana’s fifth in the last seven years and 29th in program history.

Starting with the 200 breast, the Hoosiers really showed their hand, and it was a good one. Though Minnesota’s Max McHugh won the race by a decent margin, Indiana went 2-3-4-5 in the event, racking up 106 points in the ‘A’ final alone. On top of that, Indiana was the only team with multiple swimmers in the ‘A’ final in the 200 breast, and they had four. Additionally, IU’s top three finishers, Josh Matheny, Jassen Yep, and Max Reich will qualify for NCAAs in the event.

Platform diving was an even better performance for Indiana, seeing the Hoosiers prove why they are one of the top diving programs in the NCAA. Indiana went 1-2-3 in the event, with sophomores Tyler Carson and Quinn Henninger leading the way, while fifth year Andrew Capobianco, the defending champion, came in third. The Hoosiers also earned a fifth-place finish out of freshman Max Weinrich.

In total, Indiana scored 130 points in platform diving. Between that and the 200 breast, Indiana picked up 236 points, which is just shy of 15 percent of their total score of 1595.5.

The Hoosiers were great all around, however, seeing all 21 of their athletes on the scoring roster earn points. On top of that, 17 of the 21 scored over 50 points, highlighting a fantastic team performance by Indiana. Here is a look at all the Indiana swimmers and divers who scored points.

Indiana Scoring Athletes:

Indiana Event Winners: