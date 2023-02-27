Do You Love Swimming? See 4,114 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 4,114 Swim Jobs.

Head Swim Coach

Head Swim Coach at Springfield Family YMCA in Springfield, Ohio .The Springfield Family YMCA Swim Team is a competitive program offering annual or seasonal participation. Our athletes participate in both YMCA and USA Swimming swim meets in order to offer local, regional and national level competition opportunities. Swimmers participate with groups according to their age, skills, and ability.

Director of Drowning Prevention & Instruction

Looking for a leadership position directly responsible for drowning prevention in a forward thinking and well-resourced large Y Association? The Tampa YMCA may have the leadership role for you as our next Director of Drowning Prevention & Instruction. Reporting to the Executive Director responsible for the Aquatics product line, the Director of Drowning Prevention and Instruction provides coordinating and oversight for Association Safety Around Water (SAW), Mobile Swim, Learn to Swim Week, and Association Aquatic Instructional Programs.

Fort Collins Area Swim Team – Assistant Coach

This position is responsible for assisting Fort Collins Area Swim Team Lead Group Coaches within the guidelines established by the Head Age Group Coach and Head Coach. The primary objective will be to prepare each athlete to meet his or her long term potential within the FAST program. Essential tools are excellent communication skills, working knowledge of proper stroke technique, and a contagious enthusiasm.

Swim Instructor

Provide direct leadership, instruction and motivation for students in swimming classes. The Swim Instructor will conduct quality aquatic programs and promote the YMCA’s Core Values of Caring, Honesty, Respect, and Responsibility.

TEAM ADMINISTRATOR – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is seeking a Team Administrator. This is a full-time position. The Team Administrator will assist with all team and business administrative responsibilities.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The JCC Bridgewater Tide (BWTD), located in Bridgewater, NJ, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach to grow and develop the base of our program so these swimmers develop into successful athletes once they reach the senior level. In coordination with the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will take BWTD to new levels of success. The Head Age Group Coach will work Sundays through Thursdays.

COMBINED SWIM COACH NEEDED WEST MICHIGAN SWIMMERS (WMS) ASSISTANT AND ZEELAND AGE GROUP (ZAGS) HEAD COACH

West Michigan Swimmers (WMS) and Zeeland Age Group Swimming (ZAGS) are searching for applicants for their programs. WMS is a year round USA Swimming Club that works with athletes just starting out with club swimming (7-9 years old) to college athletes home for the summer. ZAGS is a competitive age group program designed to develop skills for swimmers of all levels. Ages range from 6-16 and compete within the West Michigan Swim League.

BOULDER SWIM TEAM – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Boulder Swim Team is looking for a qualified coach eager to learn and contribute to our program. Candidates need to be certified in CPR/AED, First Aid, and Lifeguard or Coaches Safety Training, and any other required certifications per USA Swimming and/or CO Swimming. Also must be able to pass a background check. Please Boulder Swim Team at [email protected] with your interest.

HEAD COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The University of New Mexico Athletics Department, a Division 1 Mountain West institution, seeks a Head Coach to direct, oversee, and manage all aspects of the Women’s Swimming program within the guidelines, rules and regulations of the University, Conference, and the NCAA.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Eagle Aquatics, Inc. is a coach-run program with approximately 250 swimmers & divers located in Atascocita/Humble, Texas (Northeast Houston).

LIFEGUARD – SEASONAL (SPRING/SUMMER)

The Lifeguard’s primary role is to ensure the safety of patrons and coworkers. This will be done by constant surveillance of the pools, recognizing and preventing hazardous behaviors, inspecting pool areas for potential problems and hazards, taking appropriate action and watching for unusual activity in and around the pool areas.

CINCINNATI MARLINS SENIOR COACH (FULL TIME)

The Cincinnati Marlins are seeking a full time Senior Age Group Swim Coach. The Cincinnati Marlins are a not for profit year round swim club based in three locations in the greater Cincinnati area. Our central location is at the newly renovated Keating Natatorium at St. Xavier High School in Finneytown.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Rose Bowl Aquatics is a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club located in Pasadena, California. This person will focus on athletes ages 11-18 years old, but Assistant Coaches at Rose Bowl have the opportunity to work with multiple groups across all levels of the team.

VELOCITY SWIMMING SEEKS – HEAD COACH/CEO (OPEN TO COACH OWNED PROPOSALS)

Velocity Swimming (VS) of Wenatchee, Washington is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, and highly skilled Head Coach to lead our year-round competitive swim program in the beautiful Wenatchee Valley.

Indian Valley Swim Team Head Coach

Our ongoing goal at IVST is to create an atmosphere where all levels of swimmers are supported and made to feel as an important part of the team. Swim Team coaches are expected to provide an atmosphere in which each individual team member can develop excellent sports conduct, team spirit, build confidence, and improve skills.

Swim Pier Director

The Swim Director will plan, direct, and implement activities in Camp Cody’s swimming Program. Overseeing all health and safety, risk assessments, and maintenance of the swimming equipment and area, while delivering lessons and coordinating swimming into the entire camp program.

Elmbrook Swim Club Senior II and Masters Coach

Elmbrook Swim Club: (EBSC) is a 200 member competitive team with the mission of “EXCELLENCE IN LIFE THROUGH SWIMMING” located in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Head Swim Coach/Aquatics Dir

Dickinson College invites applications for our open head coaching position for men’s and women’s swimming. Dickinson is a highly selective liberal arts institution, located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. A member of the NCAA Division III and the Centennial Conference, the College is seeking a dynamic and innovative individual who has a strong administrative, collaborative and student-focused background to serve in this position.

ESSEX COUNTY CLUB – POOL DIRECTOR

Full-time seasonal summer position (May – Labor day week) that oversees all pool operations and swim team activities. In addition, the Pool Director is tasked to maintain a safe, clean and appealing swim program for members, children and guests.

SENIOR AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

GMAC is a Not for Profit swim club that has 1100 swimmers across our Lessons Program, Pre-Competitive, Competitive, and Masters programs registered throughout the year.

PART-TIME COACHING AT SWIMATLANTA HAMILTON MILL

SwimAtlanta at Dacula, GA has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Coach. This is a great opportunity to provide fun, safe swimming sessions appropriate to the ages and abilities of the children, aged 7 years and up. You will be planning and delivering swimming sessions, encouraging improvement within the various ages and ability levels, and maintaining the highest safety standard at all times

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH & SWIM LESSONS INSTRUCTOR

Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) is looking for a full-time assistant coach to help lead our program in delivering “Aquatic Sports for All” in the Cayman Islands. We have 300+ year-round swimmers in our competitive and non-competitive team, as well as a growing Swim School, and a very successful Artistic Swimming team.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director is responsible for developing, implementing, promoting and supervising year round aquatics programs for MICC members of all skill levels and ages. The Director will provide access to a wide variety of activities, with special emphasis placed on instruction, water safety, recreation, fitness training and water sports.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT MANAGER

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and a leading U.S. ecommerce retailer. Spiraledge operates through two primary online stores SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga.com. Headquarters are located in Campbell, California with offices in Ohio, Massachusetts and Vietnam. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

SPORTS MARKETING REPRESENTATIVE

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water. The brand’s heritage of innovation derives from its leadership in competitive swimming, where more Olympic Gold Medals have been won in Speedo than any other brand. Unmatched in performance, fit and feel, we are also America’s #1 goggle brand.

AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Scottsdale Aquatic Club is seeking a part-time assistant coach to oversee our 10&U beginner groups. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH CITY OF PLANO SWIMMERS

The City of Plano Swimmers operates out of 4 different facilities in the Plano area. The club hosts between 5 and 7 meets during a normal swim year, including the Speedo Greater Southwest Invitational.

CENTRAL AUSTIN TEXAS SWIM COACH

Coaches and manages Westwood Country Club’s competitive swim team. This is a seasonal, non-exempt, hourly position.

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING NUTRITION COMPANY SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

International Swimming Nutrition Company is looking for someone to work closely and directly with the owner on all aspects of:

Marketing

Social media

Website content

Interaction with Internationally sponsored sportsmen and women

SGSA HEAD COACH

The head coach will foster positive relationships and communicate well with coaching staff, swimmers, and parents. The candidate will be responsible for overall team management, including training programs, pool/practice schedules, supervising coaches ensuring compliance with policies and procedures, and conducting staff meetings, as well as other functions.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – LEAD SENIOR GROUP COACH

aylor School, a prestigious college preparatory school comprised of both day and boarding students located in Chattanooga, TN, is hiring an Assistant Swim Coach. This person will be an integral part of the staff at a variety of levels to build up the rich traditions and success of this program – dedicated to excellence in the classroom, in the pool, and in strong character development of our Student-Athletes.

HEAD COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit charitable organization committed to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

HEAD COACH, PRINCE WILLIAM SWIM CLUB

The Prince William Swim Club is looking for an energetic and motivated individual to serve as the Head Coach, working with the PWSC Board of Directors to provide leadership, structure, and direction of the club. The Head Coach reports directly to the Board of Directors.

HEAD SWIMMING & DIVING COACH/AQUATICS COORDINATOR – FULL TIME

Colby-Sawyer College is a comprehensive liberal arts-based institution located in the scenic Lake Sunapee area of New Hampshire. We have friendly people, beautiful nature, and small-town amenities and shops. We are located about 35 minutes south of Dartmouth College and just 1 hour 30 minutes from Boston. For more information see Lake Sunapee Region Chamber of Commerce, NH.

HEAD OF AQUATICS

UWCSEA is looking for a Head of Aquatics to join its Dover Campus as soon as possible The United World College, Dover campus has a well established and successful aquatics programme. Supported by a 10 lane 50M and a learn-to-swim pool, the programme serves a team of 300 competitive swimmers and a Learn to Swim and recreational swim programme of 250 students.

HEAD OF AQUATICS

We are seeking high performing leaders for posts commencing in August 2023. To lead and oversee the development and performance of swimming across the whole school. Swimming is a key area of sporting success at Harrow Bangkok and students pathway through lesson provision, after school activity and Sports Academy will receive superb teaching and coaching, have ample opportunity to learn, love and develop water confidence whilst providing structures to compete at the highest level.

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING NUTRITION COMPANY SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

Applicant must be a quick learner, possess strong creative writing and communication skills, and have a working knowledge of Social media platforms. Work Experience, Nutritional knowledge and both a swimming and web design backgrounds a plus.

GROWN-UP SWIMMING LEAGUE DIRECTOR JOB REQ

Grown-Up Swimming is looking for league directors to be the boots on the ground for the next Swim League in the following cities: Austin, Dallas/Ft Worth, Richmond, South Florida, Tampa, Philadelphia, Chicago, and many more.

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING NUTRITION COMPANY SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

International Swimming Nutrition Company is looking for someone to work closely and directly with the owner

