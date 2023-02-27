Brendan Burns Wins Third-Straight Big Ten Swimmer Of The Meet Award

2023 MEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the third year in a row, Indiana swimmer Brendan Burns is the recipient of the Big Ten championships swimmer of the meet award. This year, he earned this award based on his individual title wins in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly, as well as his contributions towards Indiana’s title-winning 800 free and 400 medley relays.

The most impressive feat that Burns completed in his Big Tens run was his 200 back and 200 fly double, as he won both events on the same night and set NCAA-leading times in each race. Burns has completed this double three years in a row, claiming first in both the 200 back and 200 fly every time he’s it. However, at NCAAs, he has historically dropped the 200 back, opting for the less grueling 100 fly/100 back double on day three instead.

Burns was the only athlete at Big Tens to go three for three in individual events.

Brendan Burns, 2023 Big Tens:

50 Back: 21.58

100 Back: 44.65 (season-best)

200 Back: 1:38.22 (personal best, #1 in the NCAA)

200 Fly: 1:39.51 (season-best #1 in the NCAA)

200 Free Relay Split: 1:32.03

Burns’s teammates Andrew Capobianco and Carson Tyler won the co-divers of the championship award. Capobianco, a fifth year, won the three-meter diving events and took third in the one-meter and platform diving events, while Tyler, the sophomore, won the one-meter and platform events while taking ninth in the three-meter.

Michigan’s Eitan Ben-Shitrit won the freshman of the year award. He finished third in the 400 IM (3:43.49), third in the 200 IM (1:43.31), and 12th in the 200 back (1:42.88), setting personal bests in all three events. In total, he scored 69 individual points, which was the most out of any freshman swimmer at the meet.

All awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the conference.

The Indiana men won their second-straight and 29th overall Big Ten Championship title at the 2023 rendition of the meet, scoring 1,595.5 total points.