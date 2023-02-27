Hawaii Blows Through NCAA “A” Standard to Qualify First Relay for NCAAs Since 2005

2023 BULLDOG NCAA QUALIFYING MEET

The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine have booked their tickets to the NCAA Championships, qualifying a relay for nationals for the first time in decades.

Swimming in the finals session on Sunday evening at the Georgia Last Chance meet, their penultimate shot at qualification, the Hawaii relay of Anna Friedrich, Gabby Scudamore, Laticia Transom, and Holly Nelson combined for a 3:12.76 in the 400 free relay.

That swim absolutely destroyed their previous school record of 3:14.74, set at the MPSF Championships earlier this month, and more importantly cleared the “A” cut of 3:14.10 required to send relays to NCAAs.

After a rocky few years for the Hawaii coaching staff, things seem to have stabilized this season under new head coach Michael Stephens (former Boston College head coach), and thanks in large part to 5th year transfer Laticia Transom. The New Zealand native was a Pac-12 Champion in the 100 free while at USC before joining the Rainbow Wahine for her final season of eligibility this year.

Her impact has been swift and momentous, including a 46.66 split on the third leg of Hawaii’s relay on Sunday that helped three of her teammates book tickets to join her at the NCAA Championships.

While Hawaii has regularly sent individual competitors to NCAAs (especially divers, but more recently swimmers too), their last NCAA qualifying relay was in 2005. That Hawaii team was also led by a star from down-under: future Australian Olympic gold medalist Melanie Schlanger.

Hawaii’s qualification was the headline of a day that saw a number of swimmers stamp their tickets to Knoxville and Minneapolis in March.

That included Marie Schobel of the hosts Georgia in the 100 backstroke. She swam 51.99 in the 100 back final, her 3rd attempt of the weekend, which moves her into the school’s all-time top 10 and into the NCAA’s top 30 this season. That should finally move her off the bubble (52.25 mid-season) and into certain NCAA invite status.

Other Key Sunday Results: