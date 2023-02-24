2023 Men’s Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SCORES AFTER DAY 2

Ohio State – 487 Indiana – 478 Michigan – 403 Wisconsin – 341 Minnesota – 280 Purdue – 240 Northwestern – 210 Penn State – 204

DAY 3 FINALS HEAT SHEET

It’s the third night of finals at the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Championships, and we’ll see medals awarded in the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3-meter diving, and the 200 freestyle relay. Not only is it a busy session, but there’s a strong possibility that we could see multiple repeat winners, as all the individual champions in the pool from last year return to defend their titles.

Gal Cohen Groumi got the session started with a bang, taking down the Big Ten Meet record and the pool record with a lifetime best 44.50. The Michigan sophomore broke defending champion Alex Quach‘s meet record of 44.74 that he set last year by taking .32 seconds off his previous best from 2022 NCAAs. This is his second individual conference title of the meet as he won the 200 IM earlier.

It was Ohio State senior James Ward who turned first at the 50, opening the race in 20.79. Groumi and Tomer Frankel both split 20.87 on their first 50, turning just behind Ward. Groumi pressed on the back half of the race, splitting a field best 23.63 to get his hands on the wall first. Frankel split 23.79 to take sole ownership of second. Meanwhile, Ward had a slower back half, ending up sixth in 45.74.

Indiana is likely to be in the lead in the standings after this session, and they backed that up here, going 2-3 as Finn Brooks took third in 45.40, a new lifetime best by .27 seconds.

Speaking of lifetime bests, Wyatt Davis had a big drop to take fifth in 45.60. Coming into the meet, Davis’ best was a 46.88 from the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. In prelims, he lowered the mark to 46.17 before destroying that here in finals. Over the course of the day, he’s taken 1.28 seconds off his best time.

Everyone, meet Dominik Mark Torok. Over the course of prelims and finals, the Wisconsin freshman from Hungary has announced himself in the NCAA. He won the Big Ten 400 IM title in 3:39.96, which is an 8.63 second drop on the day from the personal best he swam at a February dual meet. He was seeded with a 3:58.94, but lowered his best in prelims to a 3:43.92 before blowing that mark away here. With other championship meets running concurrently, the time vaults him into sixth in the NCAA.

At the halfway mark of the championship heat, it was Michigan’s Eitan Ben-Shitrit who held a commanding lead of over two seconds. On the breaststroke leg, both Torok and defending champion Jared Daigle began to make their moves, but Ben-Shitrit still held the lead heading into the final leg of the race.

Torok split 50.29 on the freestyle leg to surge past the Michigan Wolverines for the title. Daigle grabbed silver in 3:40.99, faster than the 3:41.01 he swam to earn the event title last year. It’s a strong swim for Daigle, as it’s about two-tenths off his personal best.

Ben-Shitrit’s bronze medal time of 3:43.49 marks another big personal best from the field. Coming into the meet, the Israel native’s best was 3:46.54, which he’d lowered to 3:45.73 in prelims.

By winning the 200 freestyle, Jake Newmark collected his second individual conference title of the meet. The Wisconsin junior won this title to the tune of a new pool record of 1:31.61. The top three swimmers (Newmark, Ruslan Gaziev, and Rafael Miroslaw) were all under the old pool record of 1:32.14, set nine years ago by Michael Wynalda.

The race was bunched up after the first 50 yards. Where Newmark really began to assert himself was the middle 100, where he clocked field-best splits of 23.19 and 23.03, totaling 46.22 for his middle 100. Gaziev began to come back on Newmark on the final 50, roaring home in 23.14, but Newmark had put too much distance between himself and the field for Gaziev to really challenge him for the gold.

Both Newmark and Gaziev’s times are new personal bests and mark the first time sub-1:32 for both swimmers.

Last year’s champion Rafael Miroslaw earned third in 1:32.10, which is faster than he went to earn the title last year.

