Michigan Sophomore Gal Groumi Sets Big Ten Meet Record in 100 Fly with 44.50

2023 MEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 FINALS HEAT SHEET

Gal Groumi took down the Big Ten meet record in the 100 butterfly with a new lifetime best on Friday.

The Michigan sophomore fired off a 44.50 to hold off Indiana junior Tomer Frankel of Indiana (44.66), a fellow Israeli standout who was also under Alex Quach’s previous meet record from last year (44.74). Groumi lowered his personal best from last year’s NCAA Championships, a 44.82 that placed him 10th overall as a freshman.

Ohio State senior James Ward turned first at the 50, opening the race in 20.79. Groumi and Frankel both split 20.87 on their first 50, turning just behind Ward. Groumi found another gear during the back half of the race, splitting a field-best 23.63 to reach the wall first just .16 second ahead of Frankel.

Groumi is now only .13 seconds away from Vini Lanza’s overall Big Ten record of 44.37 that he swam to win the 100 fly title at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

In prelims this morning, Groumi led all qualifiers with a 45.34, breaking a pool record set by Tim Phillips back in 2014. He lowered his own pool record later in the day during the final.

The victory marked Groumi’s second of the meet after capturing the 200 IM title on Thursday evening.

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Top 8:

Groumi’s Michigan teammate, Wyatt Davis, went sub-46 for the first time en route to a fifth-place finish. Davis entered the meet with a lifetime best of 46.88 before bringing it down to 46.17 during prelims this morning.