NCAA Announces Invited Athletes for 2023 Division III Swimming and Diving Championships

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champions: Men: Emory (1x) Women: Kenyon (1x)

The NCAA announced on Wednesday the names of the swimmers and divers that have been selected to compete at the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. DII NCAAs are set to be held at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC. Last year, Kenyon snapped a ten-year win streak by Emory in the women’s meet, while the Emory men won their first title since 2017.

On the men’s side of things, Emory is looking very strong heading into the meet. They were the only team to hit the roster cap of 18 athletes. In fact, Emory blew right past that roster limit, as they have five swimmers who are on the alternates list because they were over the cap.

Behind Emory is Denison, who qualified 15 swimmers to these championships.

As far as the women’s qualifiers go, Denison and Emory both hit the maximum roster size of 18 swimmers. Emory had an additional five swimmers relegated to alternate status due to the roster limit, while Denison has two swimmers who are alternates since they’re over the limit. Defending champions Kenyon are close behind, having qualified 16 swimmers to the championships.

Swimmers may be entered in a maximum of eight events, five relays and three individual events; however, they are only permitted to compete in a maximum of seven events, of which not more than three may be individual events.

Swimmers who are selected for at least one event may enter additional “optional entry” events. Relay-only swimmers may swim in a maximum of three “optional entry” individual events for which the swimmer has achieved a “B” time. However, each school is limited to a roster of 18 student-athletes.

Last year’s meet, which was the first in three years since the 2020 and 2021 championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a larger meet than usual. We’re back down to normal size again this year. Last year, the cut line for the women’s events was around 27, while this year the cut line is around 21. Meanwhile, it was around 18 for the men’s events last year but has gone down to 16 this year.

The psych sheets, as well as the list of swim alternates, are listed below.

MEN’S MEET

WOMEN’S MEET