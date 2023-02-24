Indiana Likely to Take Team Lead on Day Three of Men’s Big Tens: Up/Mid/Downs

2023 MEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As we head into day three finals of the 2023 Men’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships, Ohio State holds a slim lead over the defending champs Indiana. Michigan is sitting in third, 75 points behind Indiana. The Wolverines would be right there behind Indiana, except a costly DQ in the 400 medley relay at the end of last night put the host team into a hole.

SCORES AFTER DAY 2

Ohio State – 487 Indiana – 478 Michigan – 403 Wisconsin – 341 Minnesota – 280 Purdue – 240 Northwestern – 210 Penn State – 204

Indiana is poised to take the lead during tonight’s finals after having the best morning of any team. The Hoosiers put 13 athletes into ‘A’ finals tonight, which is two more than Ohio State and five more than Michigan. They also put eight athletes into ‘B’ finals, which tied Michigan for the most ‘B’ finalists of any team today. In all, Indiana earned 24 finalists for tonight, which is also the most of any team.

Here are the day three up/downs for Men’s Big Tens. If you’re unfamiliar with 0ur “up/down” pieces, it’s just a way of analyzing team performances based on how many finalists each team earns in a session. “Up,” the first number listed, refers to the number of ‘A’ finalists, “mid,” the second number, refers to the number of ‘B’ finalists, and “down,” the last number, indicates the number of ‘C’ finalists.

FRIDAY UP/MID/DOWNS

Team All 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving Indiana 13/8/3 2/0/0 1/1/1 2/2/1 3/1/0 2/2/0 3/2/1 Ohio State 11/6/4 3/1/0 2/2/2 2/0/0 0/1/0 2/0/2 2/2/0 Michigan 8/8/4 2/2/1 2/3/0 1/1/1 1/0/2 1/1/0 1/1/0 Wisconsin 5/7/4 0/2/0 1/1/0 1/2/1 1/2/0 1/0/2 1/0/1 Penn State 5/1/9 1/0/2 1/0/0 0/0/1 1/0/3 2/0/2 0/1/1 Purdue 3/7/5 0/2/2 0/0/1 1/0/1 0/3/0 1/1/1 1/1/0 Minnesota 3/5/5 0/0/2 1/1/1 1/1/1 1/0/0 0/2/1 0/1/0 Northwestern 1/5/11 0/1/0 0/0/3 0/2/2 1/1/3 0/1/0 0/0/3

Indiana was true to their program this morning, excelling in the 100 breast and diving. They were hands down the best diving team, just as they were yesterday, going 3/2/1 in 3-meter to match the 3/2/1 they posted in 1-meter yesterday.

Ohio State had a great performance in the 400 IM, putting six swimmers into finals – two into each final.

Here is a look at scored prelims from Friday. Keep in mind, this is just what the scores for the session would have looked like if this morning’s prelims had been timed finals. These will move around a bit tonight, since the placing from this morning won’t stay exactly the same. Also, the 200 free relay timed finals will take place tonight, which isn’t accounted for in any of the data in this post.

SCORED FRIDAY PRELIMS

Rank Scored prelim Indiana 486.5 Ohio State 389.5 Michigan 344 Wisconsin 266 Purdue 198 Minnesota 178 Penn State 170 Northwestern 136

Indiana is set to open up a lead heading into the final day of the meet. Meanwhile, Ohio State had a better morning than Michigan, meaning Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan are probably going to have settled firmly into their positions in first, second, and third respectively by the end of tonight.

Behind them, Wisconsin is moving towards settling firmly into fourth place.

Here is the scored prelims from this morning plus the actual scores through last night. Again, these are just projections and the final scores at the end of the night won’t look exactly like this.

FRIDAY SCORED PRELIMS + ACTUAL SCORE