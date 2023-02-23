2023 Men’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships: Day Two Prelims Live Recap

2023 MEN’S BIG TEN SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

We enter the first full day of the 2023 Men’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships with Indiana and Ohio State in a tie for first. Michigan is right behind the leaders, having come in second in both relays last night.

SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

Ohio State / Indiana – 118 (tie) Michigan – 112 Purdue/Minnesota/Wisconsin – 100 (tie) (tie) Northwestern – 92 Penn State – 88

After an ice storm in the area last night, many areas of Ann Arbor are without power this morning, but things are alive and well at Canham Natatorium.

This morning’s action will feature prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Prelims of 1-meter diving will take place after the conclusion of swimming this morning. Tonight, there will also be timed finals of the 400 medley relay in addition to the other events.

Wisconsin’s Jake Newmark is looking to defend his Big Ten title in the men’s 500 free. Newmark won the event last year in an awesome race with former Wolverine Jake Mitchell. Mitchell is no longer at Michigan, however, so the next-fastest returner from last year is Ohio State’s Charlie Clark, who came in third last year. The top seed in the 500 this morning is Minnesota sophomore Bar Soloveychik, who comes in with a 4:15.66.

Michigan sophomore Gal Groumi will also be fighting to defend his Big Ten title in the 200 IM. As a freshman last year, Groumi won the 200 IM by nearly a full second. Notably, the runner-up last year was Ohio State’s Alex Quach, who was also a freshman. Groumi comes in as the second seed, as Purdue fifth-year Nick Sherman leads the psych sheets with a 1:42.90, which would have been good for third last year.

The 50 free is the only event this morning in which no one will be defending a title. Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong won the event last year, but has since turned pro. Michigan’s Bence Szabados, the sixth-place finisher from last year, comes in as the top seed with a 19.36.

500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 4:09.29, Felix Auboeck (2018)

Pool Record: 4:12.52, Conner Jaeger (2014)

2022 Champion: Jake Newmark (Wisconsin) – 4:12.43

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite: 4:14.96

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 1:41.05, Vini Lanza (2019)

Pool Record: 1:41.14, Kyle Whitaker (2014)

2022 Champion: Gal Groumi (Michigan) – 1:41.54

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite: 1:43.36

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Meet Record: 18.69, Bowe Becker (2019)

Pool Record: 19.05, Derek Toomey (2014)

2022 Champion: Hunter Armstrong (Ohio State) – 18.93

(Ohio State) – 18.93 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

2022 NCAA Invite: 19.28

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS: