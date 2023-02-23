2023 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

After the University of Texas swept the relays on the opening night of the Big 12 Championships Wednesday, the first full day of competition from the Lee and Joe Jamail Swim Center in Austin gets underway this morning with heats in the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free.

Defending champions will be out in full force on Day 2, as all six of the individual winners from the 2022 champions will seek successful title defenses in their respective events.

On the women’s side, Erica Sullivan will look to go back-to-back in the 500 free, holding the nation’s #1 time this season at 4:35.88, while Kelly Pash (200 IM) and Grace Cooper (50 free) will also go for repeat victories.

An intriguing race is cooking in the men’s 500 free, where Texas junior Coby Carrozza comes in as the defending champion but he’ll have to battle teammates David Johnston, Luke Hobson and Alec Enyeart.

Carrozza was 1:32.65 on the ‘A’ squad and Hobson split 1:32.29 with a flying start. Johnston, who is perhaps the most distance-oriented among the quartet, had a strong split as well at 1:33.81.

We also can’t overlook Enyeart, a freshman, who set a best time of 4:14.21 at the Minnesota Invite to place second to Johnston (4:13.54) while beating Hobson (4:16.80).

Meanwhile, Carson Foster will go for a three-peat in the men’s 200 IM, and Daniel Krueger aims to go five straight in the 50 free.

Women’s Team Scores Thru Day 1

University of Texas – 80 West Virginia University – 66 Iowa State University / Texas Christian University – 62 University of Kansas – 58

Men’s Team Scores Thru Day 1

University of Texas – 139 Texas Christian University – 116 West Virginia University – 75

Women’s 500 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 4:35.02, Evie Pfeifer (TEX) – 2021 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 4:36.35, Evie Pfeifer (TEX) – 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:43.08

Texas sophomore Erica Sullivan cruised to the top seed in the women’s 500 freestyle, touching in 4:45.16 to win the last heat and advance well clear of the rest of the field into tonight’s final.

Sullivan is the defending Big 12 champion and leads the NCAA this season with her showing of 4:35.88 from the Longhorns’ dual with NC State in late January.

Her junior teammate Olivia Bray, who is coming off of setting a best time of 4:40.80 at The Sterkel Classic in early February, led Heat 2 in a time of 4:47.69 to qualify second overall, while Longhorn sophomore Abby Pfeifer joined them sub-4:50 in 4:49.78 for third.

A total of five Texas swimmers will be in the ‘A’ final, with Olivia McMurray (4:51.44) and Mary Smutny (4:53.55), who were third and fourth last year, advancing in fifth and eighth, respectively.

TCU’s Jordan Edwards set a lifetime best of 4:50.82 to qualify fourth overall, having raced in the ‘B’ final last year.

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

Big 12 Record: 4:08.19, Townley Haas (TEX) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 4:11.11, Clark Smith (TEX) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 4:14.96

Texas senior Alex Zettle grabbed the bull by the horns in the opening heat of the men’s 500 free, soaring to a massive season-best time of 4:15.04 to take the top seed into tonight’s final.

Zettle has been 4:13 on four different occasions, most recently the 2022 NCAA Championships (4:13.88), but had only been 4:25.62 so far this season at the Minnesota Invite. His swim this morning puts him within a tenth of what it took to earn an invite to last year’s NCAA meet (4:14.96).

Longhorn sophomores Luke Hobson and Jackson Huckabay had a close battle in the second heat, with Hobson holding his teammate off to qualify second into the final in 4:16.18. Hobson owns a season-best of 4:13.82 from late January.

Huckabay orchestrated a massive time drop, closing strong (50.73) to touch in 4:16.31, knocking more than five seconds off his previous best of 4:21.61 from the Minnesota Invite in December.

Texas will occupy the middle six lanes in the final as Coby Carrozza (4:20.04), David Johnston (4:20.25) and Alec Enyeart (4:21.96) cruised through in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

TCU sophomore Milan Fabian, who was 10th in his freshman year, clocked 4:25.13 to take seventh, with his PB sitting at 4:21.36 from November 2021.

Women’s 200 IM

NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:52.58, Madisyn Cox (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:52.82, Madisyn Cox (TEX) – 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.85

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:37.69, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Record: 1:39.63, John Shebat (TEX) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Big 12 Championship Record: 1:41.32, Carson Foster (TEX) – 2021

(TEX) – 2021 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.22

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.36

Women’s 50 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2023 ACC Championships

Big 12 Record: 21.73, Rebecca Millard (TEX) / Grace Ariola (TEX) – 2017 / 2018

Big 12 Championship Record: 21.87, Hee-Jin Chang (TEX) – 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 22.16

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims