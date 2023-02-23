Holden Smith Drops 200 IM Final, Cole Crane Scratches 50 Free On Day 2 of Big 12s

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were no major scratches from tonight’s finals session at the Big 12 Championships, though a few swimmers have dropped ‘B’ and ‘C’ finals.

The most noteworthy scratch comes from Texas senior Cole Crane, who has withdrawn from the consolation final of the men’s 50 free after finishing 16th this morning in 20.55 (13th among swimmers eligible to score)

Crane was entered with his time of 19.76, set at the Minnesota Invite.

Texas sophomore Holden Smith is another noteworthy scratch, as he dropped the 200 IM after clocking a time of 1:46.78 in the prelims which ranked him eighth overall.

Smith is racing as an exhibition swimmer, so he would’ve been relegated to the consolation final regardless, but he’s scratched out. As a result, freshman teammate Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, also an exhibition swimmer, will now swim in the ‘B’ final after going 1:47.99 this morning. If Smith didn’t scratch, Aurnou-Rhees would’ve been in the ‘C’ final.

None of the other scratches will have scoring consequences.

WVU’s Brendan Williams has dropped the men’s 500 free after finishing 13th this morning, though he’s also an exhibition swimmer, while Kansas’ Molly Robinson (200 IM), Texas’ Anna Elendt (50 free) and TCU’s Claire Chahbandour (50 free) have scratched their respective bonus finals.