Patriot League Issues One-Weekend Suspension to Loyola MD Assistant Coach

The Patriot League has issued a one-weekend suspension to Loyola Maryland assistant swimming coach George Kennedy for what it calls “a violation of the Patriot League’s Code of Conduct.”

The league declined to elaborate on the cause of Kennedy’s suspension, and several people SwimSwam spoke to who were at the meet were unaware of any incidents.

Kennedy is in his 6th season as an assistant coach at Loyola Maryland after a decorated career as the head coach of nearby Johns Hopkins University. There, he was named the NCAA Division III Coach of the Year 7 times and was given a CSCAA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Patriot League in collaboration with Loyola University Maryland has reviewed the conduct of assistant swimming coach George Kennedy at the 2023 Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship from Thursday, Feb. 16, at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg, Pa. It has been determined that there was a violation of the Patriot League’s Code of Conduct by Loyola Maryland’s Kennedy. For this violation, Kennedy will be suspended for one weekend of competition, through the ECAC Championships, scheduled for Feb. 24 through Feb. 26. The Patriot League requires the highest ethical conduct by all institutional personnel and demands the highest commitment to integrity, ethical behavior, and fair play in all athletic endeavors.

Kennedy’s D3 accolades include coaching 373 dual meet wins, 24 conference titles, and coaching 31 national champions and nearly 1,500 All-Americans.

He was inducted to the Johns Hopkins Athletics Hall of Fame, and in 2014, Fortune named Kennedy one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.”

The Loyola me finished 4th and the women 6th at last week’s Patriot League championship meet. The upcoming ECAC meet is a secondary conference championship meet that a number of East Coast teams participate in after their primary conference championship.