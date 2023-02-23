Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Patriot League Issues One-Weekend Suspension to Loyola MD Assistant Coach

Braden Keith
February 23rd, 2023 News

The Patriot League has issued a one-weekend suspension to Loyola Maryland assistant swimming coach George Kennedy for what it calls “a violation of the Patriot League’s Code of Conduct.”

The league declined to elaborate on the cause of Kennedy’s suspension, and several people SwimSwam spoke to who were at the meet were unaware of any incidents.

Kennedy is in his 6th season as an assistant coach at Loyola Maryland after a decorated career as the head coach of nearby Johns Hopkins University. There, he was named the NCAA Division III Coach of the Year 7 times and was given a CSCAA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Patriot League in collaboration with Loyola University Maryland has reviewed the conduct of assistant swimming coach George Kennedy at the 2023 Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship from Thursday, Feb. 16, at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg, Pa.

It has been determined that there was a violation of the Patriot League’s Code of Conduct by Loyola Maryland’s Kennedy. For this violation, Kennedy will be suspended for one weekend of competition, through the ECAC Championships, scheduled for Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.

The Patriot League requires the highest ethical conduct by all institutional personnel and demands the highest commitment to integrity, ethical behavior, and fair play in all athletic endeavors.

Kennedy’s D3 accolades include coaching 373 dual meet wins, 24 conference titles, and coaching 31 national champions and nearly 1,500 All-Americans.

He was inducted to the Johns Hopkins Athletics Hall of Fame, and in 2014, Fortune named Kennedy one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.”

The Loyola me finished 4th and the women 6th at last week’s Patriot League championship meet. The upcoming ECAC meet is a secondary conference championship meet that a number of East Coast teams participate in after their primary conference championship.

 

Anonymous
26 minutes ago

Should not be coaching in general. Calling some of your swimmers a waste of space and overweight is not how a good coach coaches.

GK the goat
26 minutes ago

Free him

Swimmer
28 minutes ago

That call was ridiculous to be fair

FTW
28 minutes ago

So is this like the swimming version of a technical foul in basketball?

Sure
30 minutes ago

There was a DQ against Loyola on a relay where the swimmer had the pad reaction of .03. Rumor is because the first two reactions on the relay didn’t register, when they challenged the ruling, they threw the pad time out because the first two didn’t register. Worth noting there were other relays in the meet with reaction times that were seemingly definite false starts that weren’t called…

Yikes
Reply to  Sure
25 minutes ago

Or were called and then reversed after the system magically changed the reaction times…

Totally warranted reaction on Coach Kennedy’s part after the inconsistencies of the PL with this last weekend

Observing
Reply to  Sure
23 minutes ago

Sounds like the officiating at patriot league was as good as it is at Ivies

Henry
Reply to  Sure
20 minutes ago

Yes that is what happened, he got very upset and was fighting to overrule the dq

Mr. F
34 minutes ago

If swimswam could dig further into this that would be much appreciated. GK is one of the most highly respected coaches in college swimming and I highly doubt his actions warranted such extreme disciplinary action

eeps
42 minutes ago

arguing with official..? seems really odd and out of character

Miss Ma'am
Reply to  eeps
32 minutes ago

ahhhh loyola’s 4 medley relay got dqed for a bogus false start call so it might be in relation to that

RealSlimThomas
Reply to  eeps
32 minutes ago

If this is why he was suspended, then I fully support it.

I have a vivid memory of myself and a teammate getting back to back disqualifications in our 100 backs for “gliding into our turns” back in high school. My coach went a little crazy and pulled out a rule book to argue with the official who disqualified us. It was a pretty insignificant meet, but I greatly appreciated my coach for defending me and my teammate because he didn’t feel as though we deserved a DQ.

It is nice to see a little of emotion from your coaches sometimes – it reminds you that they care just as much as you do, and you’re not in it… Read more »

