Patriot League Issues One-Weekend Suspension to Loyola MD Assistant Coach

The Patriot League has issued a one-weekend suspension to Loyola Maryland assistant swimming coach George Kennedy for what it calls “a violation of the Patriot League’s Code of Conduct.”
The league declined to elaborate on the cause of Kennedy’s suspension, and several people SwimSwam spoke to who were at the meet were unaware of any incidents.
Kennedy is in his 6th season as an assistant coach at Loyola Maryland after a decorated career as the head coach of nearby Johns Hopkins University. There, he was named the NCAA Division III Coach of the Year 7 times and was given a CSCAA Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Patriot League in collaboration with Loyola University Maryland has reviewed the conduct of assistant swimming coach George Kennedy at the 2023 Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship from Thursday, Feb. 16, at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg, Pa.
It has been determined that there was a violation of the Patriot League’s Code of Conduct by Loyola Maryland’s Kennedy. For this violation, Kennedy will be suspended for one weekend of competition, through the ECAC Championships, scheduled for Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
The Patriot League requires the highest ethical conduct by all institutional personnel and demands the highest commitment to integrity, ethical behavior, and fair play in all athletic endeavors.
Kennedy’s D3 accolades include coaching 373 dual meet wins, 24 conference titles, and coaching 31 national champions and nearly 1,500 All-Americans.
He was inducted to the Johns Hopkins Athletics Hall of Fame, and in 2014, Fortune named Kennedy one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.”
The Loyola me finished 4th and the women 6th at last week’s Patriot League championship meet. The upcoming ECAC meet is a secondary conference championship meet that a number of East Coast teams participate in after their primary conference championship.
Should not be coaching in general. Calling some of your swimmers a waste of space and overweight is not how a good coach coaches.
Free him
That call was ridiculous to be fair
So is this like the swimming version of a technical foul in basketball?
There was a DQ against Loyola on a relay where the swimmer had the pad reaction of .03. Rumor is because the first two reactions on the relay didn’t register, when they challenged the ruling, they threw the pad time out because the first two didn’t register. Worth noting there were other relays in the meet with reaction times that were seemingly definite false starts that weren’t called…
Or were called and then reversed after the system magically changed the reaction times…
Totally warranted reaction on Coach Kennedy’s part after the inconsistencies of the PL with this last weekend
Sounds like the officiating at patriot league was as good as it is at Ivies
Yes that is what happened, he got very upset and was fighting to overrule the dq
If swimswam could dig further into this that would be much appreciated. GK is one of the most highly respected coaches in college swimming and I highly doubt his actions warranted such extreme disciplinary action
arguing with official..? seems really odd and out of character
ahhhh loyola’s 4 medley relay got dqed for a bogus false start call so it might be in relation to that
If this is why he was suspended, then I fully support it.
I have a vivid memory of myself and a teammate getting back to back disqualifications in our 100 backs for “gliding into our turns” back in high school. My coach went a little crazy and pulled out a rule book to argue with the official who disqualified us. It was a pretty insignificant meet, but I greatly appreciated my coach for defending me and my teammate because he didn’t feel as though we deserved a DQ.
It is nice to see a little of emotion from your coaches sometimes – it reminds you that they care just as much as you do, and you’re not in it… Read more »