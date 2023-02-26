WATCH: Lydia Jacoby Break 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 Breaststroke

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s teams wrapped up their 44th and 11th consecutive conference titles on Saturday, respectively.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:50.50

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.07

Meet Record: 1:51.09 – Olivia Bray (Texas), 2022

Big 12 Record: 1:49.91 – Tasija Karosas (Texas), 2017

2022 Champion: Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:51.09

Top 8:

Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:50.09 Dewi Blose (Kansas) – 1:57.79 Liz Richardson (Iowa State) – 1:57.97 Lezli Sisung (Kansas) – 1:59.35 Paige Dressel (West Virginia) – 1:59.59 Rylee Moore (TCU) – 2:00.02 Madi Dohrn (Iowa State) – 2:00.45 Emily Knorr (West Virginia) – 2:00.61

Olivia Bray has been on fire all week, and that continued in the 200 back with a 1:50.09 to break her own Meet Record by a full second. She’s also now within .18 seconds of the overall Big 12 Record.

200 Back 🤘 | Big 12 Championships@oliviabray01 breaks her second meet record of the week and earns her second gold medal of the week! 🥇🤘 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wPvbAjPo5q — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 26, 2023

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:39.13

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:44.82

Meet Record: 1:38.61 – Ryan Harty (Texas), 2019

Big 12 Record: 1:36.42 – John Shebat (Texas), 2019

2022 Champion: Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:39.42

Top 8:

Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:38.87 Ethan Harder (Texas) – 1:41.48 Justin Heimes (West Virginia) – 1:43.84 Edgar Cicanci (TCU) – 1:45.41 Charlie Crosby (Texas) – 1:46.01 Jamin Harlan (West Virginia) – 1:47.07 Parker Hughes (TCU) – 1:48.33 Maverick Bray (West Virginia) – 1:48.90

Texas junior Carson Foster wrapped up a three-for-three meet, following wins in the 200 IM and 400 IM, with a victory in the 200 back. This was the only of those races in which he didn’t break a Meet Record.

200 back 🤘 | Big 12 Championships It's three straight conference titles in the 200 back for Carson Foster as Texas goes 1-2 in the final! 🏆 #HookEm 🥇 @carson24foster – 1:38.87

🥈 Ethan Harder – 1:41.48

5. Charlie Crosby – 1:46.01 pic.twitter.com/qCJ4HCCcfZ — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 26, 2023

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 49.44

Meet Record: 47.46 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018

Big 12 Record: 47.32 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018

2022 Champion: Kelly Pash (Texas) – 48.42

Top 8:

Texas senior Kelly Pash repeated as the 100 free champion in a time of 47.68, nearly a second faster than her winning tally from last year. She was just off her season-best mark of 47.35 from the Minnesota Invitational, which ranks eighth in the NCAA this season.

100 free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Kelly Pash defends her crown Texas takes the top 4️⃣ spots on the podium! 🏆 #HookEm 🥇 @kelly_pash – 47.68

🥈 Ava Longi – 48.47

🥉 @KylaLeibel – 48.79

4. Bridget Semenuk – 48.89

6. @gracee_cooperr – 49.68 pic.twitter.com/CTxX3k6Pq1 — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 26, 2023

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 41.64

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 43.59

Meet Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020

(Texas), 2020 Big 12 Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020

(Texas), 2020 2022 Champion: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.49

Top 8:

Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 42.12 Peter Larson (Texas) – 42.61 Luke Hobson (Texas) – 42.62 Conner McBeth (West Virginia) – 43.34 Milan Fabian (TCU) – 43.61 Dusan Babic (TCU) – 44.26 Roanoke Shirk (West Virginia) – 44.77 Raphael Paiva (TCU) – 45.12

Make it five 100 free titles in a row for Texas fifth year Daniel Krueger, who added to his accolades with another win in 42.12. He couldn’t quite beat his winning time from last year or his Big 12 record from 2020, but he was still nearly half a second clear of the field.

100 free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Daniel Krueger makes history with his 5️⃣th Big 12 title and leads Texas to a sweep of the top 3️⃣! 🏆 #HookEm 🥇 Daniel Krueger – 42.12

🥈 Peter Larson – 42.61

🥉 @Lukehobs0n – 42.62 pic.twitter.com/jPybpsqDrx — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 26, 2023

WOMEN’S 1650 – TIMED FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 15:52.41

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 16:30.59

Meet Record: 15:56.51 – Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021

Big 12 Record: 5:48.65 – Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021

(Texas), 2021 2022 Champion: Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 15:58.74

Top 8:

Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 15:49.16 Abby Pfeifer (Texas) – 16:09.67 Olivia McMurray (Texas) – 16:19.62 Miranda Kirtley (West Virginia) – 16:43.28 Brinley Horras (Iowa State) – 16:44.99 Jordan Edwards (TCU) – 16:46.98 Corinne Guist (Iowa State) – 16:55.55 Maddy Rundell (Iowa State) – 16:56.96

Texas sophomore Erica Sullivan dominated the 1650 free with a season-best 15:49.16, demolishing Evie Pfeifer’s meet record from 2021 (15:56.51) in the process.

1650 free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Erica Sullivan wins it and Texas finishes 1-2-3! 🏆 #HookEm 🥇 @erica_sully – 15:49.16

🥈 Abby Pfeifer – 16:09.67

🥉 Olivia McMurray – 16:19.62 pic.twitter.com/qMwsTqRp3V — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 26, 2023

MEN’S 1650 – TIMED FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 14:37.31

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 15:26.19

2022 Champion: David Johnston (Texas) – 14:45.84

Top 8:

David Johnston (Texas) – 14:37.30 William Mullen (West Virginia) – 15:20.04 Tristan McFarland (TCU) – 15:47.98 Bryce Flynn (TCU) – 15:52.35 Geremia Freri (TCU) – 15:57.08

Texas junior David Johnston pulled off a three-peat in the 1650 with a time of 14:37.30, more than eight seconds faster than his winning time from last year.

1650 free 🤘 | Big 12 Championships David Johnston clinches his third consecutive Big 12 Conference title in the 1650 free! 🏆 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/7IxvNbRj4z — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 26, 2023

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:06.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:13.89

Meet Record: 2:03.92 – Anna Elendt (Texas), 2022

Big 12 Record: 2:03.92 – Anna Elendt (Texas), 2022

2022 Champion: Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2:03.92

Top 8:

Lydia Jacoby (Texas) – 2:04.32 Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2:05.50 Channing Hanley (Texas) – 2:09.32 Mia Cheatwood (West Virginia) – 2:10.41 Lidnsey Hosch (Texas) – 2:13.60 Claire Chahband (TCU) – 2:14.16 Molly Robinson (Kansas) – 2:17.64 Aidan Howze (Kansas) – 2:19.42

Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby once again outdueled junior teammate Anna Elendt for a Big 12 title while taking down her second 17-18 national age group (NAG) record in as many days.

Jacoby, who turns 19 in just a few days, blazed a personal-best 2:04.32 to shave more than a second off Ella Nelson‘s previous NAG record of 2:05.68 from 2020.

200 breast 🤘 | Big 12 Championships Lydia Jacoby swims the No. 3️⃣ time in the nation and Texas finishes 1-2-3 ! 🏆 #HookEm 🥇 Lydia Jacoby – 2:04.32

🥈 Anna Elendt – 2:05.50

🥉 Channing Hanley – 2:09.32 (No. 6️⃣ All-Time UT performer)

5. Lindsey Hosch – 2:13.60 pic.twitter.com/GtmNAYKjtH — Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) February 26, 2023

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:51.54

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.95

Meet Record: 1:49.89 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

Big 12 Record: 1:47.91 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017

2022 Champion: Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 1:51.81

Top 8:

Texas senior Caspar Corbeau secured his fourth 200 breast title in a row with a time of 1:51.92, just about a tenth of second slower than his winning time from last year.