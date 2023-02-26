Michael Andrew Scores Double Gold On Night Three Of Jalisco International

2023 JALISCO INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING CUP (MEX)

Thursday, February 23rd – Sunday, February 26th

Alberca del Polideportivo Metropolitano, Zapopan, Mexico

LCM (5om)

Recap #1

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023-02-23 Jalisco International Swimming Cup

Several American and Canadian stars are competing in Mexico at the 2023 Jalisco International Swimming Cup in Zapopan, including Michael Andrew, Chase Kalisz, Katerine Savard and Sydney Pickrem.

After getting touched out last night in the men’s 50m fly by retired World Record holder Nicholas Santos, 23-year-old Andrew was ready to exact vengeance.

Andrew topped the podium twice on day 3, taking the men’s 100m fly and 50m breast events. In the former, Andrew grabbed gold in a time of 52.78. Opening in 24.29 and closing in 28.49, Andrew’s time gave him a comfortable advantage over Kalisz who snagged silver in a result of 53.55.

In the 50m breast, Andrew touched in 27.30 to beat the file handily. His time renders Andrew the 4th fastest performer in the world this season, matching Italy’s Federico Poggio.

Savard also raced two events on the night, with the 29-year-old Canadian producing wins in the 100m fly and 100m free. In the former, she earned gold in 59.67 while in the latter she touched in 56.61.

Teammate Pickrem was also a double winner, topping the women’s 200m IM podium in 2:11.95 while also scoring gold in the 50m breast in 31.51.

Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter was also among the competitors, reaching the top spot in the men’s 100m free. The 27-year-old registered a winning time of 49.18 as the only racer of the field to get under the 50-second barrier.