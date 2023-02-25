Aaron Shackell Breaks Carson Foster’s National High School Record With 1:32.85 200 Free

2023 IHSAA Boys High School State Championships
- February 24 – 25, 2023
- IU Natatorium at IUPUI Indianapolis
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- SCY
- Live Results
Swimming at the 2023 Indiana High School Athletic Association Championships, Aaron Shackell downed the US high school record in the 200 freestyle. Shackell, a high school senior and Cal commit, posted a 1:32.85 to win the event and take down Carson Foster‘s previous record of 1:32.99, which he set in 2019.
In addition to setting a new high school record, he set a new Indiana high school record, which Drew Kibler set back in 2017 with a 1:33.30.
Shackell’s new record also came with a significant best time, shaving two seconds off the 1:34.88 PB that he set at the CSC Winter Invitational in January 2022. Shackell was quicker on all four splits and was roughly half a second faster on the final three.
Comparative Splits
|2023 ISHAA Championships
|2023 CSC Winter Invitational
|50
|21.46
|21.65
|100
|44.81 (23.35)
|45.46 (23.81)
|150
|1:08.75 (23.94)
|1:10.05 (24.59)
|200
|1:32.85 (24.10)
|1:34.88 (24.83)
Shackell was the fastest boy in the prelims by exactly five seconds with Walker Mattice hitting a 1:37.85. Connor Charlie was third with a 1:38.46, while Seth Cannon was fourth in 1:38.84. He will be the favourite to win the event during finals on Saturday and is also the top seed in the 500 freestyle (4:19.19).
2023 IHSAA Prelims Top 8
- Aaron Shackell (CAR) – 1:32.85
- Walker Mattice (ZION) – 1:37.85
- Connor Carlile (FISH) – 1:38.46
- Seth Cannon (Castle) – 1:38.84
- Will Raches (ZION) – 1:39.33
- Andrew Shackell (CAR) – 1:39.87
- Lewis Zhang (CAR) – 1:40.51
- Owen Dankert (CAFW) – 1:40.94
Shackell will have another shot at the record and a PB during finals on Saturday night, which will begin at 1 PM on Saturday, February 25.
His commitment article from a year ago listed his best time as 1:37.54! Crazy drop if true.
Lucky Cal Bears. What a great get for them.
Congrats to Aaron, more great things to come.
Modglin also got national record in 100 back.
Great, another cracked Cal commit that can carry the team for 4 years
DAMB
Wow was very surprised by that much of a drop for him the ball is in his court for tomorrow especially with the 5 free too! Also in addition about 150 miles away across state lines is the IHSA state meet and the oldest state record went down this afternoon in prelims! 1:22.01 in the 200 free relay for HC.