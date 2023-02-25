Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aaron Shackell Breaks Carson Foster’s National High School Record With 1:32.85 200 Free

Comments: 6
by Ben Dornan 6

February 24th, 2023 High School, News, Records

2023 IHSAA Boys High School State Championships

  • February 24 – 25, 2023
  • IU Natatorium at IUPUI Indianapolis
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • SCY
  • Live Results

Swimming at the 2023 Indiana High School Athletic Association Championships, Aaron Shackell downed the US high school record in the 200 freestyle. Shackell, a high school senior and Cal commit, posted a 1:32.85 to win the event and take down Carson Foster‘s previous record of 1:32.99, which he set in 2019.

In addition to setting a new high school record, he set a new Indiana high school record, which Drew Kibler set back in 2017 with a 1:33.30.

Shackell’s new record also came with a significant best time, shaving two seconds off the 1:34.88 PB that he set at the CSC Winter Invitational in January 2022. Shackell was quicker on all four splits and was roughly half a second faster on the final three.

Comparative Splits

2023 ISHAA Championships 2023 CSC Winter Invitational
50 21.46 21.65
100 44.81 (23.35) 45.46 (23.81)
150 1:08.75 (23.94) 1:10.05 (24.59)
200 1:32.85 (24.10) 1:34.88 (24.83)

Shackell was the fastest boy in the prelims by exactly five seconds with Walker Mattice hitting a 1:37.85. Connor Charlie was third with a 1:38.46, while Seth Cannon was fourth in 1:38.84. He will be the favourite to win the event during finals on Saturday and is also the top seed in the 500 freestyle (4:19.19).

2023 IHSAA Prelims Top 8

  1. Aaron Shackell (CAR) – 1:32.85
  2. Walker Mattice (ZION) – 1:37.85
  3. Connor Carlile (FISH) – 1:38.46
  4. Seth Cannon (Castle) – 1:38.84
  5. Will Raches (ZION) – 1:39.33
  6. Andrew Shackell (CAR) – 1:39.87
  7. Lewis Zhang (CAR) – 1:40.51
  8. Owen Dankert (CAFW) – 1:40.94

Shackell will have another shot at the record and a PB during finals on Saturday night, which will begin at 1 PM on Saturday, February 25.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

His commitment article from a year ago listed his best time as 1:37.54! Crazy drop if true.

4
0
Reply
Joel Lin
1 hour ago

Lucky Cal Bears. What a great get for them.

Congrats to Aaron, more great things to come.

2
0
Reply
smithbot
1 hour ago

Modglin also got national record in 100 back.

3
-1
Reply
Andrew
1 hour ago

Great, another cracked Cal commit that can carry the team for 4 years

2
0
Reply
bubo
1 hour ago

DAMB

1
0
Reply
PFA
1 hour ago

Wow was very surprised by that much of a drop for him the ball is in his court for tomorrow especially with the 5 free too! Also in addition about 150 miles away across state lines is the IHSA state meet and the oldest state record went down this afternoon in prelims! 1:22.01 in the 200 free relay for HC.

2
-1
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!