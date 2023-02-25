Aaron Shackell Breaks Carson Foster’s National High School Record With 1:32.85 200 Free

2023 IHSAA Boys High School State Championships

February 24 – 25, 2023

IU Natatorium at IUPUI Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana

SCY

Live Results

Swimming at the 2023 Indiana High School Athletic Association Championships, Aaron Shackell downed the US high school record in the 200 freestyle. Shackell, a high school senior and Cal commit, posted a 1:32.85 to win the event and take down Carson Foster‘s previous record of 1:32.99, which he set in 2019.

In addition to setting a new high school record, he set a new Indiana high school record, which Drew Kibler set back in 2017 with a 1:33.30.

Shackell’s new record also came with a significant best time, shaving two seconds off the 1:34.88 PB that he set at the CSC Winter Invitational in January 2022. Shackell was quicker on all four splits and was roughly half a second faster on the final three.

Comparative Splits

2023 ISHAA Championships 2023 CSC Winter Invitational 50 21.46 21.65 100 44.81 (23.35) 45.46 (23.81) 150 1:08.75 (23.94) 1:10.05 (24.59) 200 1:32.85 (24.10) 1:34.88 (24.83)

Shackell was the fastest boy in the prelims by exactly five seconds with Walker Mattice hitting a 1:37.85. Connor Charlie was third with a 1:38.46, while Seth Cannon was fourth in 1:38.84. He will be the favourite to win the event during finals on Saturday and is also the top seed in the 500 freestyle (4:19.19).

2023 IHSAA Prelims Top 8

Aaron Shackell (CAR) – 1:32.85 Walker Mattice (ZION) – 1:37.85 Connor Carlile (FISH) – 1:38.46 Seth Cannon (Castle) – 1:38.84 Will Raches (ZION) – 1:39.33 Andrew Shackell (CAR) – 1:39.87 Lewis Zhang (CAR) – 1:40.51 Owen Dankert (CAFW) – 1:40.94

Shackell will have another shot at the record and a PB during finals on Saturday night, which will begin at 1 PM on Saturday, February 25.