2023 Oregon 6A State Championships: Diego Nosack Hits OSAA Records In 200 IM and 500 FR

OSAA 6A State Championships

February 17-18, 2023

Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, Beaverton, OR

SCY (25 yards)

Complete Results

The 2023 Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) 6A State Championship was held this past weekend in Beaverton, Oregon.

The Jesuit girls and boys both took home the 6A state titles, largely fueled by depth. The girls’ team scored 109 points to top runner-up Lake Oswego by a 30-point margin. The win marks their 11th title in school history and 9th since 2009.

The boys’ meet ended up being much closer, as Jesuit trailed Nelson by 2 points going into the final event. Jesuit’s team ended up winning the relay and ultimately the meet, out-scoring Nelson 114 to 108 overall. This is Jesuit’s 7th title in 8 years.

Girls’ Recap

Top 3 Team Scores:

Jesuit – 109 Lake Oswego – 79 Sunset – 71

There were no individual double-event winners or meet records set over the course of the weekend. Jesuit junior Sydney Wilson managed to defend her title in the 500 free. She clocked a season best time of 4:57.82 in prelims, followed by a 4:58.11 in finals to win the event by over 4 seconds.

Wilson came out of prelims 1st in the 200 free with a 1:52.37, but fell to Westview senior Alice Yueh in finals. Yueh trailed Wilson by half a second with a 50 go, but threw down a 28.31 on the final 50 to pass Wilson and touch 1st by 0.02, setting a new personal best time of 1:52.40.

Senior Alaina Pitton also added an individual victory for Jesuit in the 100 breaststroke. Pitton won the event by nearly a second, as she recorded a 1:03.40 in finals. Pitton, who is committed to Niagara for this fall, also placed 3rd in the 50 freestyle with a personal best time of 24.12.

Lake Oswego had two individual winners. Senior Dylan Gustaff, a Townson commit, dominated the 200 IM with a personal best time of 2:02.05 in finals, winning the event by almost 5 seconds. Gustaff also earned runner-up in the 100 free, where she clocked a personal best time of 51.90 to finish 2nd just behind Westview junior Stephanie Lee (51.76).

AnneMarie Vlaic secured a win in the 100 fly. The sophomore recorded a 54.80 in finals, which ties her with her personal best time set back in December. She also placed 2nd in the 500 behind Wilson, where she posted a 5:02.76 in finals.

Other Event Winners:

200 medley relay – Jesuit (1:46.25)

50 free – Dalton Sickon, Central Catholic (23.50)

200 freestyle relay – Sunset (1:38.84)

100 back – Maeve DeYoung, West Linn (55.52)

400 freestyle relay – Lake Oswego (3:34.68)

Boys’ Recap

Top 3 Team Scores:

Jesuit – 114 Nelson – 108 Sunset – 77

Highlighting the boys’ side of the competition was Jesuit senior and Northwestern commit Diego Nosack. Nosack successfully defended his state titles in 200 IM and 500 freestyle, setting OSAA State Records in both events.

Nosack clocked a 1:46.91 in finals of the 200 IM to take over a second off the previous record set in 2018 by Van Mathias. His swim was over a second off his personal best time of 1:45.56, set in December at Winter Juniors. In the 500, Nosack knocked a few tenths off of Cameron Stitt’s record from 2013. He posted a 4:25.02 to win the event by over 10 seconds, but was again off his own best time of 4:24.80 that he had set at Districts earlier in the month.

Another double-event winner was Lake Oswego senior Tylor Kim. Kim, who will head to Penn State in the fall, swept the sprint freestyle events. He first won the 50 free in a personal best time of 20.41, beating 2nd-place Quinlan Gould by over half a second (21.16). Kim went on to collect his second victory in the 100 free, where touched first at 44.66, just a tenth ahead of Nelson junior Mason Hopper (44.79).

Hopper and Gould also picked up an individual title apiece for Nelson, with Hopper winning the 200 free and Gould taking 1st in the 100 backstroke. Gould swam a personal best time of 48.28, marking a new 6A record. Hopper, an Arizona commit, swam a personal best time of 1:40.43 to secure his win in the 200 free.

Nelson’s 200 medley relay team of Gould (22.99), Drew Eubanks (26.32), Evan Escobar (23.88), and Hopper (20.19) recorded a state record time of 1:33.38 in prelims. They were slightly slower in finals, but still won the event in 1:33.55.

Other Event Winners: