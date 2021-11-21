Best of the Rest Diego Nosack Verbals to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Diego Nosack, a versatile swimmer with Winter Juniors cuts in multiple strokes, has verbally committed to Northwestern University.

“I am thrilled and proud to announce my verbal commitment to Northwestern University’s class of 2027! I am honored to have the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career with the NU team and coaches! Thank you to my coaches and family who have helped me along the way. GO WILDCATS!”

Nosack is a member of the Best of the Rest on our Way Too Early Recruit Ranks for the class of 2023. His butterfly times rank him with Andrew Billitto (48.4 100 fly) and Jack Stokvis (48.3 100 fly).

Nosack is a junior at Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon, and he swims at Tualatin Hills Swim Club. At the 2021 Western Region Speedo Sectionals in Austin, Nosack won the 200-meter butterfly, and placed fifth in the 200-meter freestyle and 400-meter IM, seventh in the 200-meter IM, and eighth in the 1500-meter freestyle.

Nosack has a Summer Juniors cut in the 200 freestyle. He also has a wide range of Winter Juniors cuts: the 200 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM. Nosack’s earned USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 500 and 1650 freestyle, and the 100 backstroke. He also has Winter U.S. Open cuts in the 200 butterfly and 200 IM.

His best short course times are:

200 freestyle: 1:38.38

100 backstroke: 51.32

200 breaststroke: 2:03.42

100 butterfly: 49.29

400 IM: 3:55.21

Northwestern University is a member of the Big Ten conference. At the men’s 2021 Big Ten championships, NU placed sixth out of 10 teams. At that meet, Nosack would’ve made the C final in the 400 IM.

If Nosack swam his best times, he would currently have the second-fastest 200 freestyle time of the 2021-22 season for the team, the third-fastest 200 breaststroke and 100 butterfly times, and the sixth-fastest 100 backstroke time. Nosack’s stroke versatility will allow NU to place him where they need him, which could be in any of the four strokes or IM.

Nosack joins Aaron Baltayis in NU’s class of 2027. The Northwestern men have a small group for the class of 2023 so far, though the women’s program has had a much more aggressive start to the cycle with at least five commitments to date.

