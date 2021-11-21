Winter Juniors Qualifier Kalvin Hahn Commits to Army

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kalvin Hahn, a junior at Gretna High School in Nebraska, has verbally committed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for the fall of 2023.

“I’m so honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the United States Military Academy at West Point! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me achieve this dream. GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!”

Hahn competed at the 2021 NSAA Swimming Championships, where he placed second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. He also swims club for the Greater Omaha Aquatics. At the 2021 West Speedo Summer Championships in Irvine, he placed twelfth in the 200-meter breaststroke and nineteenth in the 400-meter IM.

Hahn has Winter Juniors cuts in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

His best short course times are:

200 freestyle: 1:45.78

100 breaststroke: 56.25

200 breaststroke: 2:00.37

200 IM: 1:53.23

400 IM: 4:03.29

The U.S. Military Academy is a member of the Patriot League. At the 2020 Patriot League Championships — the 2021 championships were canceled — Army placed second, behind the U.S. Naval Academy. At that meet, Hahn would’ve made A finals in the 200 breaststroke and 400 IM, and the B finals in the 100 breaststroke.

If Hahn can match his best times, he’ll be the tenth-fastest 200 breaststroker in program history. Current senior Evan Zhang is the top breaststroker in the program, but he’ll be gone by the time Hahn joins the team. The only breaststrokers Hahn will train with who are on the team currently are Ryan Durkin and Evan Yoo.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.