2021 Purdue Invite Night 3: Somov Leads 200 Breast, Louisville Sweeps 200 Fly

2021 Purdue Invite

November 18-20, 2021

Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, Lafayette, Indiana

Short Course Yards

Results

After posting the top time during this morning’s prelims session, Louisville’s Evgenii Somov is set to take on the 200 breaststroke, the event in which he’s the reigning ACC Champion. In addition, Connor Lamastra highlights a tight men’s 200 butterfly field, and teammates Abby Hay, Gabi Albiero, and Tristen Ulett are the top seeds in the women’s 200 butterfly.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle

Northwestern’s Lola Mull dominated this race from the beginning, winning the event by almost 30 seconds with a time of 16:09.40. With her performance, she was less than 5 seconds off of her time from last year’s NCAA Championships, where she placed 8th as a freshman.

Louisville’s Liberty Williams threw down a solid 16:36.31 to place second, while Missouri State’s Sam Hietpas touched third in 16:51.38.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle

Both Missouri State and Navy managed to get swimmers on the podium here, as Dylan Moffatt topped the race while Garrett McGovern placed 2nd. Both swimmers were under the NCAA B-cut with their efforts. Louisville’s Eli Shoyat also got under the B-cut with his third place time of 15:20.24.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Northwestern saw another dominating performance on the women’s side, as Emma Lepisova swam to a time of 1:53.32 to win this event by a second and a half. With her effort, Lepisova easily surpassed the 1:55.05 required to earn an invite to NCAAs last season. Her teammate, Justine Murdock managed to place third in 1:56.16, chopping .2 off of her best time in the process.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Unlike the women’s race, the men’s race saw a much tighter finish as Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte surged ahead of the field to out-touch Northwestern’s Manu Martos Bacarizo. The pair posted times of 1:42.65 and 1:42.83, respectively. Northwestern also saw freshman Tyler Lu make the podium with his time of 1:43.25.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Arina Openysheva won her second individual event of the weekend, touching in a time of 48.56 for the victory. Although she was slightly off of her time from prelims, Openysheva was still .2 under the time required to earn an NCAA invite last season. Missouri’s Anna Miller was also under that standard, posting a time of 48.70 for second place.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Purdue showcased its freestyle prowess once-again, claiming the top two spots here as Nikola Acin and Brady Samuels led the field. Like Openysheva, Acin claimed his second title of the meet with his efforts, touching with a time of 42.69. Samuels, only a freshman, posted an effort of 42.93 for second. Louisville’s Michael Eastman placed third, with all three of the swimmers earning NCAA B-cuts.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

After earning an NCAA invite in the 100 breaststroke last night, Northwestern’s Hannah Brunzell was at it again, winning the 200 breast by a half second. FIU saw its first podium finish of the day via Christie Chue, who knocked over 6 seconds off of her original entry time to climb to second overall. Louisville’s Mariia Astashkina, the top seed out of prelims, knocked a second off of her time from this morning to finish third.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Louisville earned another victory here from Evgenii Somov, as he touched a half second ahead of the field in the 200 breaststroke. Somov, who is the reigning ACC 200 breaststroke champion, posted a time of 1:54.91 in his efforts. Purdue’s Coleman Modglin snagged second place, hitting the wall in a time of 1:55.54.

Women’s 200 Butterfly

The Louisville women showcased their depth in this event, sweeping first through 4th place with Abby Hay emerging on top. Hay posted a time of 1:54.92 to easily dip under the 1:57.42 required to qualify for NCAAs last season. Both Gabi Albiero and Tristen Ulett also beat the standard, putting up times of 1:55.42 and 1:55.87, respectively.

Men’s 200 Butterfly

The top two finishers in this race, Northwestern’s Connor Lamastra and Federico Burdisso, both came in under the 1:43.47 required to qualify for NCAAs last season. Lamastara, a Dartmouth transfer, proved his value, winning his second individual event of the weekend while posting his third top-3 finish at the meet.

McKendree University saw its first podium finish of the night as Jack Lustig threw down a time of 1:44.72 to place 3rd overall.

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Louisville – 3:14.15 Northwestern – 3:16.66 FIU – 3:17.85

Louisville’s women got the job done, crushing an NCAA A cut of 3:14.15 en route to victory. The team was led by Openysheva, who split 47.98 on the second leg to secure the lead. Gabi Albireo also split a 48.67 on the lead-off leg, as the pair was joined by Paige Hetrick and Tristen Ulett. Northwestern’s Maddie Smith led off her team’s relay in 48.13, over a half second faster than her time from the individual event.

Men’s 400 Free Relay

Purdue – 2:51.18 Louisville – 2:51.53 Northwestern – 2:54.07

The Purdue men solidified their victory in the meet by winning in a time of 2:51.18. Samuels and Acin, who led the individual 100 freestyle, posted the fastest splits in the field with their times of 42.33 and 42.12, respectively. Louisville joined Purdue in earning an NCAA B-cut in the event, finishing in 2:51.53.

Team Scores

Men

1. Purdue 902.5

2. Louisville 768

3. Northwestern 709

4. Missouri State 368

5. Navy 358

6. McKendree 309.5

Women

1. Northwestern 907.5

2. Louisville 786.5

3. Florida International 610

4. Purdue 500

5. Missouri State 375

6.Illinois State 192

7. McKendree 143

8. Indiana State 1