Kate Douglass Sets 200 Breast ACC Record with a 2:03.58, Moves to #4 All-Time

TENNESSEE INVITE

UVA junior Kate Douglass reclaimed the ACC record in the 200 breast tonight, throwing down a 2:03.58 at the Tennessee Invite to once again move to the top of the conference record book.

Douglass had previously owned the ACC record with a 2:03.93, but NC State’s Sophie Hansson clipped that mark with a 2:03.86 en route to winning the 2021 NCAA title. Despite her prowess, Douglass actually didn’t swim that event at NCAAs, opting for the 100 free, where she finished 2nd behind Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil.

With her time tonight, Douglass leapfrogs over Hansson and becomes the 4th-fastest woman ever in the event. Her swim is also the 6th-fastest performance ever in the event.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 200 YARD BREAST

Lilly King – 2:02.60 Bethany Galat – 2:03.26 Kierra Smith – 2:03.55 Kate Douglass – 2:03.58 Sydney Pickrem – 2:03.65 Sophie Hansson – 2:03.86

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMANCES, WOMEN’S 200 YARD BREAST

Lilly King – 2:02.60 Lilly King – 2:03.18 Lilly King – 2:03.26 Bethany Galat – 2:03.26 Kierra Smith – 2:03.55 Kate Douglass – 2:03.58

It will be interesting to see whether or not UVA opts to have Douglass swim this event at NCAAs this year. She could very well win the NCAA title (although Hansson could have something to say about that), although Virginia has several other women who can make the A-final of the 200 breast.

Douglass was their only scorer in the 100 free last season, but freshman Gretchen Walsh, who missed the Tennessee Invite, had the fastest time in the country heading into this week, and should easily be a 100 free A-finalist come March.