NC State’s Sophie Hansson Completes Breast Sweep with ACC Record in the 200

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State junior Sophie Hansson completed the breaststroke sweep tonight, winning the 200 breast with a time of 2:03.86 to not only win, but also take down the ACC record. That record was previously set at 2:03.93 in 2020 by UVA Kate Douglass, who swam the 100 free instead of the 200 breast this meet, taking 2nd in that event behind Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil.

That’s the second individual ACC record in as many days for Hansson, who also set the conference record with her 57.23 in the 100 breast yesterday. Including relays, Hansson has earned three ACC records this meet, as she was also NC State’s 400 medley relay Thursday as the Wolfpack swam the fastest time ever in the event.

According to the USA Swimming database, Hansson’s time tonight moves her to #5 all-time in the event, again displacing Douglass. Lilly King, who holds the all-time mark in both the 100 and 200 yard breaststrokes, is the only woman who’s been faster than Hansson in both events.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 200 Yard Breast

Lilly King – 2:02.60 Bethany Galat – 2:03.26 Kierra Smith – 2:03.55 Sydney Pickrem – 2:03.65 Sophie Hansson – 2:03.86

Hansson took 3rd in this race as a freshman in 2019, with a time of 2:06.18. She’s been on a strong improvement curve since then, and she went 2:04.87 to win ACCs last month, before knocking another second off of her best time tonight.