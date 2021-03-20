Emma Atkinson’s 200 Back Ties Highest Women’s NCAA Finish In VT History

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Freshman Emma Atkinson etched her name in Virginia Tech history on Saturday night at the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships, tying the highest finish at the national meet by a woman in program history.

Atkinson placed fourth in the 200 backstroke final in a time of 1:50.43, equalling the finishing position of former Hokie Jessica Botzum at the 2007 NCAA Championships in the 200 breaststroke.

Atkinson’s time also marked her second VT school record and personal best on the day, having lowered her mark of 1:51.64 (set at ACCs) in the prelims down to 1:51.47 before taking a full second off of that tonight.

The 19-year-old’s swim was one in a handful of standout freshman in the 200 back, as four of the top five finishers were all first-years, led by national champion Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin (1:48.32).

Atkinson opened her debut NCAA meet by narrowly missing her best time in the 200 freestyle leading off VT’s 800 free relay (1:45.72), and then on Day 2, scratched out of the 500 free before leading off the team’s 400 medley relay in a new school record of 51.44 in the 100 back. On Friday, she took 11th in the individual 100 back (51.65).