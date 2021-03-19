A Leader Emerges in NCAA Women’s Pick ‘Em Contest, Presented by A3

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2021 NCAA Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships are in the books, and there were a number of ‘bracket busters’ on the first full day of racing in Greensboro.

Starting with Cal’s upset in the 200 free relay, which only about 16% of selectors chose correctly, and wrapping with a surprise NC State win in the 400 medley relay, which only about 5% of selectors chose correctly, day 2 benefited the bold.

Alex Walsh’s win in the 200 IM held true to form – she was the biggest favorite, by Pick ‘Em entries, in the whole meet, and she won that race comfortably. The other two individual events on the day had very split decisions. Contestants picked right with Paige Madden of Virginia in the 500 free, but Kate Douglass of Virginia in the 50 free was a mild upset.

Madden was actually a surprisingly-large favorite, with Brooke Forde in the field, but Douglass was only picked correctly by 136 out of 290 entries, with MacNeil slightly ahead at 142 entries.

Below are the standings after the first two days of competition. That means our first prize winner is HintOfLime, who picked up big points by calling the Cal upset in that 200 free relay. The leader picked the first 5 events of the meet correctly, though face a HintOfAdversity later in the session by missing the 50 free (pick was MacNeil) and 400 medley relay (pick was Cal, who were DQ’ed).

By the way – the most surprising finish, according to pick ’ems, so far? Sierra Schmidt of Michigan in the 500 free. Only one user, coachbt, had her anywhere in the top 4 (she finished 4th). Not a surprise, as you would’ve had to scroll pretty deep on the entries to find her – she was the last seed in the 500 free entering the meet.

She’ll receive an A3-branded applique hoodie.

SwimSwam author James Sutherland sits in a tie for 2nd, though he’s not eligible for prizes.

Standings After Days 1 & 2

Winners subject to eligibility verification

Rank USERNAME PRIZE ELIGIBILITY Day 1 +2 Points
1 HintofLime Yes 73
2 Bsce1445 Yes 70
2 Kari Stack Yes 70
2 swimswamJAMES No 70
5 SwimFastBuyBitcoin Yes 69
6 Will Hannon Yes 67
6 ifyouarereadingthismynameiskyle Yes 67
8 JCO Yes 65
8 Kmo616 No 65
10 coachbt Yes 64
10 Gartpow Yes 64
10 rjn No 64
13 margalis stan No 63
14 ChampVinyl Yes 62
14 swim6847 Yes 62
14 Willy Yes 62
14 Treymfnhorton Yes 62
14 Taa Yes 62
14 Timmy Cheng Yes 62
14 Nicholas Bloom Yes 62
14 VeryWrong Yes 62
14 Old Bay Yes 62
14 DMSWIM Yes 62
14 stalz Yes 62
14 HSWIMMER Yes 62
14 birds Yes 62
27 Jbriers Yes 61
27 Jason Yes 61
27 allip13 Yes 61
27 IM/BR/FLY Yes 61
27 Karl (SwimSwam) No 61
32 Chris Satterfield Yes 60
32 charlie_fly13 Yes 60
32 Flathead Mama Yes 60
32 Greg Yes 60
32 swimkidsid Yes 60
32 Owen Yes 60
32 tigerfan10 Yes 60
32 Crsmama Yes 60
32 AndersJuel Yes 60
32 dcrabbe6 Yes 60
42 MacMachine Yes 59
42 Seeger33 Yes 59
42 zrayce Yes 59
42 Splash Yes 59
42 swimswamswum Yes 59
42 Dhalas Yes 59
42 Derek Maas Yes 59
42 dansolly Yes 59
42 srosenb Yes 59
42 orangedude Yes 59
42 Noah Yes 59
42 Swimbasemom3 Yes 59
42 Penguin No 59
42 Peaches No 59
56 JRLSWIM Yes 58
56 Wanna Sprite? Yes 58
56 Josh Thompson Yes 58
56 bbell Yes 58
56 RJ2 Yes 58
56 Big Spence Yes 58
56 JennBelch Yes 58
56 SwimNerd Yes 58
56 retiredJet Yes 58
56 jakethesnake No 58
66 Swimfanswim Yes 57
66 Porterico Yes 57
66 MC21 Yes 57
66 Oldmanswimmer Yes 57
66 umuswammer2018 Yes 57
66 Tomek Yes 57
66 nickim317 Yes 57
66 pianoback Yes 57
66 ORRDU1 Yes 57
66 hoos Yes 57
66 swimbot4 No 57
77 Husker100 Yes 56
77 holllabackgurl Yes 56
77 msch22 Yes 56
77 Konner Scott Yes 56
77 dizzy247 Yes 56
77 Silent Observer Yes 56
77 swdyer302 Yes 56
77 ltunc2298 Yes 56
77 HulkSwim Yes 56
77 Old Rocket Swimmer Yes 56
77 GA Boy No 56
77 ACC Champ No 56
89 DP Yes 55
89 glory hole Yes 55
89 swammermom Yes 55
89 DeegDay Yes 55
89 swimnrunn23 Yes 55
89 CalBear Yes 55
89 marlingod Yes 55
89 Tea Rex Yes 55
89 woofpack Yes 55
89 Jah311 No 55
89 Bshp No 55
89 Jesh No 55
89 swimfan210_ No 55
89 baylewwwwy No 55
103 PVSFree Yes 54
103 JanetM Yes 54
103 Amunnn Yes 54
103 iLikePsych Yes 54
103 Aspidites Yes 54
103 Inside Smoke Yes 54
103 swimwild13 Yes 54
110 tooturnt Yes 53
110 Gucci flipflops Yes 53
110 Former Triguy Yes 53
110 Bezella Yes 53
110 BigZippy Yes 53
110 Save Hawkeye Sports Yes 53
110 Skee Yes 53
110 King Mao Yes 53
110 RTR Yes 53
110 Oliver Lystlund Yes 53
110 pancakeman1717 No 53
110 Clocker No 53
110 BenSwim21 No 53
123 FAF13 Yes 52
123 USAUSAUSA Yes 52
123 Swimmer0883 Yes 52
123 Dubrowski23 Yes 52
123 Judge Holden Yes 52
123 swimcoachkc Yes 52
123 Binky Yes 52
123 WSCoach Yes 52
123 gogglemarks Yes 52
123 Goku Yes 52
123 LabMan Yes 52
123 RochelleR Yes 52
123 Jpnm_ctrl No 52
136 HappySwammer Yes 51
136 Ali Galyer Yes 51
136 Bevo14 Yes 51
136 DragonSwim Yes 51
136 SeanSwim17 Yes 51
136 AM Yes 51
136 Social Kick Yes 51
136 SonnySwims Yes 51
136 Hrty24 Yes 51
136 Participant No 51
136 MelMel No 51
136 silvertrauma No 51
136 Oslinfan6 No 51
136 InfinityGauntlet No 51
136 S32 No 51
151 🅱️🅾️🅾️ Yes 50
151 Coacher Yes 50
151 LTdad Yes 50
151 Swimkay Yes 50
151 NAZ92 Yes 50
151 H2O Yes 50
151 JO Yes 50
151 swammerswimmer No 50
151 AndrewSwimSwam No 50
151 Bob1 No 50
151 acwixx No 50
151 N P No 50
163 WahooSwimFan Yes 49
163 50free Yes 49
163 Billkeyaz Yes 49
163 run-dmc Yes 49
163 McRoguey Yes 49
163 fabsgabs Yes 49
163 smurphyswimme Yes 49
163 JHS Yes 49
163 Justin Sawran Yes 49
163 Club Swim Yes 49
163 dunc1952 Yes 49
163 Lightning Yes 49
163 Pik Yes 49
163 SwimmerJ Yes 49
163 veronicatafutostan32 No 49
163 TheRealSam No 49
163 Swimfann22 No 49
180 AJansz Yes 48
180 ashortwig Yes 48
180 AFlyer Yes 48
180 pilkka777 Yes 48
180 HOYA13 Yes 48
180 TAK Yes 48
180 SwatSwammer Yes 48
180 Ucuva24 Yes 48
180 Yabo No 48
180 GOUTES No 48
190 EM18 Yes 47
190 TruSprinter No 47
190 kirby No 47
190 edogswim No 47
190 Green Harvey No 47
190 SwimSwamJared No 47
190 bob1235 No 47
197 roastedcoco Yes 46
197 Charge Yes 46
197 scaquatics Yes 46
197 Zucchi32 Yes 46
197 SwimAng Yes 46
197 oarnd Yes 46
197 PaperSuit&Tye Yes 46
197 rono Yes 46
197 EMH16 No 46
197 rg59 No 46
207 Dean=God Yes 45
207 gobruno Yes 45
207 wosleygek Yes 45
207 swim4fun Yes 45
207 USA No 45
207 deekay No 45
213 Linda Yes 44
213 Brian Yes 44
213 Blastoff Yes 44
213 Nemo Yes 44
213 Loyola Lion Yes 44
213 hohoHODOR Yes 44
213 Schafs Yes 44
213 TanTanSwag No 44
213 Official SwimSwam Preview Picks No 44
222 cadek Yes 43
222 SalParadise Yes 43
222 Kazzz Yes 43
222 Jakeswim Yes 43
222 Caio No 43
227 RMS Yes 42
227 Ferb Yes 42
227 ccooke Yes 42
227 sman91 Yes 42
227 Junker23 Yes 42
232 Kaeswims Yes 41
232 Tswim Yes 41
232 Coach D Ling Yes 41
232 Tonto Yes 41
232 Sacajawea Yes 41
232 Jax No 41
238 Nfred38 Yes 40
238 Sari Yes 40
238 Noah Carpenter Yes 40
238 SocialKicker56 Yes 40
238 Rman No 40
243 Clamastra No 39
244 Pandacat716 Yes 38
244 Willswim Yes 38
244 DWY Yes 38
244 JaySock Yes 38
244 Loren Yes 38
244 cesalaur Yes 38
244 BearlyBreathing Yes 38
244 RiponCollegeSwim No 38
244 baileyjstewart No 38
253 squiggle255 Yes 37
253 MLG Yes 37
253 Spotted Zebra Yes 37
253 JCM605 Yes 37
253 Lefox2006 Yes 37
258 Waterbear13 Yes 36
258 Based Eddie Yes 36
258 CreatineAnd25s Yes 36
258 JSP – ATL Yes 36
258 Cungaret Yes 36
258 CSOPTC Oracle Yes 36
258 Old School No 36
265 Shane F Yes 35
265 Alec No 35
267 Sean S Yes 34
268 hiiiiiiiiiii No 33
269 frizzaly Yes 32
269 JeahBrah No 32
271 Disalle is Boyz with Tan Yes 31
271 mspann97 Yes 31
271 Coach Chackett Yes 31
271 Answer Sheet Yes 31
271 ISU2004 Yes 31
271 KCOOPs Yes 31
277 aremy2019 Yes 30
277 SHUstork Yes 30
279 CTJumbo Yes 29
280 SwimCoachSean Yes 28
280 SwimCoachSean2? Yes 28
280 rowotter Yes 28
280 TSwimming12 Yes 28
284 Sprinkler Yes 26
285 Docswim Yes 24
286 Marquan47 No 21
287 Swimmer girl No 18
288 sillygal No 2
289 Lucaduca123 No 0

3
Hswimmer
25 minutes ago

14 I’ll take it 😊😊😊

0
0
Reply
Wanna Sprite
24 minutes ago

Tied for 56th…. what can I say, my predictions are the best. (Still way better than last year at this point)

1
0
Reply
Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  Wanna Sprite
18 minutes ago

I’m not out of it… but I’m not in it. and that hurts my soul

1
0
Reply

