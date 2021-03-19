A Leader Emerges in NCAA Women’s Pick ‘Em Contest, Presented by A3

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2021 NCAA Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships are in the books, and there were a number of ‘bracket busters’ on the first full day of racing in Greensboro.

Starting with Cal’s upset in the 200 free relay, which only about 16% of selectors chose correctly, and wrapping with a surprise NC State win in the 400 medley relay, which only about 5% of selectors chose correctly, day 2 benefited the bold.

Alex Walsh’s win in the 200 IM held true to form – she was the biggest favorite, by Pick ‘Em entries, in the whole meet, and she won that race comfortably. The other two individual events on the day had very split decisions. Contestants picked right with Paige Madden of Virginia in the 500 free, but Kate Douglass of Virginia in the 50 free was a mild upset.

Madden was actually a surprisingly-large favorite, with Brooke Forde in the field, but Douglass was only picked correctly by 136 out of 290 entries, with MacNeil slightly ahead at 142 entries.

Below are the standings after the first two days of competition. That means our first prize winner is HintOfLime, who picked up big points by calling the Cal upset in that 200 free relay. The leader picked the first 5 events of the meet correctly, though face a HintOfAdversity later in the session by missing the 50 free (pick was MacNeil) and 400 medley relay (pick was Cal, who were DQ’ed).

By the way – the most surprising finish, according to pick ’ems, so far? Sierra Schmidt of Michigan in the 500 free. Only one user, coachbt, had her anywhere in the top 4 (she finished 4th). Not a surprise, as you would’ve had to scroll pretty deep on the entries to find her – she was the last seed in the 500 free entering the meet.

She’ll receive an A3-branded applique hoodie.

SwimSwam author James Sutherland sits in a tie for 2nd, though he’s not eligible for prizes.

Standings After Days 1 & 2

