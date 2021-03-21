Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch All Night Four Race Videos from the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Recap

It was an explosive last night in Greensboro on Saturday, as the Virginia Cavaliers earned their first NCAA team title in program and ACC conference history. The night was highlighted by UVA’s Paige Madden in the 1650 free, Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon surprising in the 200 back, Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil in the 100 free, NC State’s Sophie Hansson completing her breaststroke sweep in the 200, Michigan’s Olivia Carter dominate the 200 fly, and Alabama win the 400 free relay. In the process, two conference records were broken and one top-5 age group performance was accomplished.

1650 FREE TIMED FINAL

  • NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
  • American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
  • Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:07.57 – 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Ally McHugh (Penn State), 15:39.22
  • 2020 Top Performer: Molly Kowal (Ohio State), 15:43.17

Top 3

  1. Paige Madden (Virginia) – 15:41.86
  2. Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 15:46.41
  3. Sierra Schmidt (Michigan) – 15:51.09

200 BACK FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019
  • American Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019
  • U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019
  • Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019
  • 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24
  • 2020 Top Performer: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:48.06

Top 3

  1. Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:48.32
  2. Rhyan White (Alabama) – 1:48.99
  3. Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 1:49.66

100 FREE FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
  • American Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
  • Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
  • 2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 46.24
  • 2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 45.83

Top 3

  1. Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 46.02
  2. Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 46.30
  3. Isabel Ivey (Cal) – 46.95

200 BREAST FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
  • American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
  • US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
  • Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.90
  • 2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:05.59

Top 3

  1. Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:03.86
  2. Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 2:04.35
  3. Mona McSharry (Tennessee) – 2:05.01

200 FLY FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
  • American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
  • U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
  • Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.01
  • 2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:50.28
  • 2020 Top Performer: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:51.26

Top 3

  1. Olivia Carter (Michigan) – 1:51.33
  2. Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:52.87
  3. Dakota Luther (Georgia) – 1:53.01

400 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL

  • NCAA Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96
  • American Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61
  • U.S. Open Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96
  • Meet Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96
  • 2019 Champion: Cal, 3:06.96
  • 2020 Top Performer: Auburn, 3:09.18

Top 3

  1. Alabama – 3:09.78
  2. Virginia – 3:10.45
  3. Cal – 3:10.64

Video Not Yet Available

TEAM SCORES (FINAL)

  1. Virginia 491
  2. NC State 354
  3. Texas 344.5
  4. California 290
  5. Alabama 266
  6. Michigan 224.5
  7. Ohio State 215.5
  8. Georgia 181
  9. Stanford 159
  10. Tennessee 153
  11. Kentucky 152
  12. UNC 144
  13. Louisville 108
  14. Texas A&M 107.5
  15. Indiana 102
  16. Northwestern 96
  17. Florida 84.5
  18. Missouri 79
  19. Wisconsin 61
  20. Purdue 56
  21. Virginia Tech 55
  22. USC 51
  23. Miami 42
  24. Minnesota 40
  25. Arizona 34.5
  26. Nebraska 33
  27. Arkansas 26
  28. Georgia Tech 24
  29. Notre Dame 12
  30. LSU/Houston 9
  32. San Diego State/FGCU 6
  34. Duke 5
  35. Wyoming 4
  36. Akron 3
  37. Oakland/Navy 1

