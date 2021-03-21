Watch All Night Four Race Videos from the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was an explosive last night in Greensboro on Saturday, as the Virginia Cavaliers earned their first NCAA team title in program and ACC conference history. The night was highlighted by UVA’s Paige Madden in the 1650 free, Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon surprising in the 200 back, Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil in the 100 free, NC State’s Sophie Hansson completing her breaststroke sweep in the 200, Michigan’s Olivia Carter dominate the 200 fly, and Alabama win the 400 free relay. In the process, two conference records were broken and one top-5 age group performance was accomplished.

1650 FREE TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017

American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017

U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017

Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:07.57 – 2018

2019 Champion: Ally McHugh (Penn State), 15:39.22

2020 Top Performer: Molly Kowal (Ohio State), 15:43.17

Top 3

🥇 Paige Madden wins the 1650 free, her 3⃣rd individual title of the meet, the most by any swimmer! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/DC2nRFbq1v — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 20, 2021

200 BACK FINALS

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019

American Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019

U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019

Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019

2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24

2020 Top Performer: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:48.06

Top 3

Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:48.32 Rhyan White (Alabama) – 1:48.99 Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 1:49.66

100 FREE FINALS

NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

American Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

U.S. Open Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 46.24

2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 45.83

Top 3

Fly yesterday. Free today. Maggie MacNeil was at it again on Saturday, winning GOLD in the 100-yard freestyle at NCAAs in Greensboro. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uvaJUlJwj3 — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 21, 2021

200 BREAST FINALS

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.90

2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:05.59

Top 3

We just needed to remind everyone about this: ACC breaststroke sweep ✅

NCAA breaststroke sweep ✅ Have yourself a season, @HanssonSophie!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/iIXW8vjAzL — NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 20, 2021

200 FLY FINALS

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.01

2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:50.28

2020 Top Performer: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:51.26

Top 3

What a homecoming for Olivia Carter. The Greensboro native leaves absolutely no doubt in the 200-yard butterfly, torching the field on the back half to win GOLD on Saturday at NCAAs. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7QPWSn3HDS — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 21, 2021

400 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96

American Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61

U.S. Open Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96

Meet Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96

2019 Champion: Cal, 3:06.96

2020 Top Performer: Auburn, 3:09.18

Top 3

Alabama – 3:09.78 Virginia – 3:10.45 Cal – 3:10.64

