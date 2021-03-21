Watch All Night Four Race Videos from the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
Day 4 Finals Recap
It was an explosive last night in Greensboro on Saturday, as the Virginia Cavaliers earned their first NCAA team title in program and ACC conference history. The night was highlighted by UVA’s Paige Madden in the 1650 free, Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon surprising in the 200 back, Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil in the 100 free, NC State’s Sophie Hansson completing her breaststroke sweep in the 200, Michigan’s Olivia Carter dominate the 200 fly, and Alabama win the 400 free relay. In the process, two conference records were broken and one top-5 age group performance was accomplished.
1650 FREE TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
- American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
- Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:07.57 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Ally McHugh (Penn State), 15:39.22
- 2020 Top Performer: Molly Kowal (Ohio State), 15:43.17
Top 3
- Paige Madden (Virginia) – 15:41.86
- Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 15:46.41
- Sierra Schmidt (Michigan) – 15:51.09
🥇 Paige Madden wins the 1650 free, her 3⃣rd individual title of the meet, the most by any swimmer!
— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 20, 2021
200 BACK FINALS
- NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019
- American Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019
- U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019
- Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24
- 2020 Top Performer: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:48.06
Top 3
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:48.32
- Rhyan White (Alabama) – 1:48.99
- Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 1:49.66
100 FREE FINALS
- NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
- American Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
- Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
- 2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 46.24
- 2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 45.83
Top 3
- Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 46.02
- Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 46.30
- Isabel Ivey (Cal) – 46.95
Fly yesterday. Free today.
Maggie MacNeil was at it again on Saturday, winning GOLD in the 100-yard freestyle at NCAAs in Greensboro. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uvaJUlJwj3
— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 21, 2021
200 BREAST FINALS
- NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
- American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
- US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
- Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.90
- 2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:05.59
Top 3
- Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:03.86
- Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 2:04.35
- Mona McSharry (Tennessee) – 2:05.01
ACC breaststroke sweep ✅
NCAA breaststroke sweep ✅
ACC breaststroke sweep ✅
NCAA breaststroke sweep ✅
Have yourself a season, @HanssonSophie!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/iIXW8vjAzL
— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 20, 2021
200 FLY FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
- U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.01
- 2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:50.28
- 2020 Top Performer: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:51.26
Top 3
- Olivia Carter (Michigan) – 1:51.33
- Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:52.87
- Dakota Luther (Georgia) – 1:53.01
What a homecoming for Olivia Carter. The Greensboro native leaves absolutely no doubt in the 200-yard butterfly, torching the field on the back half to win GOLD on Saturday at NCAAs.
— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 21, 2021
400 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96
- American Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61
- U.S. Open Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96
- Meet Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96
- 2019 Champion: Cal, 3:06.96
- 2020 Top Performer: Auburn, 3:09.18
Top 3
- Alabama – 3:09.78
- Virginia – 3:10.45
- Cal – 3:10.64
TEAM SCORES (FINAL)
- Virginia 491
- NC State 354
- Texas 344.5
- California 290
- Alabama 266
- Michigan 224.5
- Ohio State 215.5
- Georgia 181
- Stanford 159
- Tennessee 153
- Kentucky 152
- UNC 144
- Louisville 108
- Texas A&M 107.5
- Indiana 102
- Northwestern 96
- Florida 84.5
- Missouri 79
- Wisconsin 61
- Purdue 56
- Virginia Tech 55
- USC 51
- Miami 42
- Minnesota 40
- Arizona 34.5
- Nebraska 33
- Arkansas 26
- Georgia Tech 24
- Notre Dame 12
- LSU/Houston 9
- –
- San Diego State/FGCU 6
- –
- Duke 5
- Wyoming 4
- Akron 3
- Oakland/Navy 1