2021 Women’s NCAA Championship Scoring Breakdown

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes
Virginia appear well positioned to defend their title next year with 240 non senior individual points. This is despite Virginia having the highest scoring senior class with 75 individual points. Texas are next best with 178.5 non senior individual points. And while Stanford are positioned to bring in a massive haul of other worldly talent (
, Regan Smith , Taylor Ruck among others), they only had 17 non senior points at this meet, so they are nearly rebuilding from scratch. Torri Huske The highest scoring class at the meet were the NC State juniors with 123 points. They were followed by the Virginia sophomores with 121 and the Alabama juniors with 118.
The most points any teams scored in a single event was Texas’ 43.5 in the 200 fly. This narrowly beat out Virginia’s 43 in the 200 breast.
By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was Michigan junior
‘s 48.89 100 fly. Next best was MacNeil’s 46.20 100 free and Virginia sophomore Maggie MacNeil ‘ 21.13 50 free. Kate Douglass
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. UVA: 491
2. NC State: 354
3. Texas: 344.5
4. California: 290
5. Alabama: 266
6. Michigan: 224.5
7. Ohio State: 215.5
8. Georgia: 181
9. Stanford: 159
10. Tennessee: 153
11. Kentucky: 152
12. UNC: 144
13. Louisville: 108
14. Texas A&M: 107.5
15. Indiana: 102
16. Northwestern: 96
17. Florida: 84.5
18. Missouri: 79
19. Wisconsin: 61
20. Purdue: 56
21. VT: 55
22. USC: 51
23. Miami: 42
24. Minnesota: 40
25. Arizona: 34.5
26. Nebraska: 33
27. Arkansas: 26
28. GT: 24
29. ND: 12
30. LSU: 9
31. Houston: 9
32. San Diego St: 6
33. FGCU: 6
34. Duke: 5
35. Wyoming: 4
36. Akron: 3
37. Oakland: 1
38. U.S. Navy: 1 Individual Scores by Year
UVA
NC State
Texas
California
Alabama
Michigan
Ohio State
Georgia
Stanford
Tennessee
Kentucky
UNC
FR
89
1
62
40
0
14.5
3
10
0
31
1
47
SO
121
44
54.5
30
12
19
18
41
11
24
42
0
JR
30
123
62
65
118
90
26
16
6
1
54
43
SR
75
44
48
21
0
31
34.5
32
40
9
7
0
Returning
240
168
178.5
135
130
123.5
47
67
17
56
97
90
Louisville
Texas A&M
Indiana
Northwestern
Florida
Missouri
Wisconsin
Purdue
VT
USC
Miami
Minnesota
FR
5
26
46
11
3
0
51
0
21
23
24
0
SO
15
0
0
16
35.5
3
0
16
0
12
18
0
JR
14
4
15
4
7
9
0
15
0
0
0
0
SR
0
63.5
15
29
11
23
0
25
16
0
0
40
Returning
34
30
61
31
45.5
12
51
31
21
35
42
0
Arizona
Nebraska
Arkansas
GT
ND
LSU
Houston
San Diego St
FGCU
Duke
Wyoming
Akron
Oakland
U.S. Navy
FR
2.5
0
0
2
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
SO
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
3
4
0
0
0
JR
32
0
21
0
3
0
0
0
0
2
0
3
1
1
SR
0
33
5
22
1
0
9
6
6
0
0
0
0
0
Returning
34.5
0
21
2
11
9
0
0
0
5
4
3
1
1
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
800 Free Relay
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
1 mtr Diving
400 Medley Relay
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
3 mtr Diving
200 Medley Relay
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Platform Diving
400 Free Relay
UVA
40
74
96
130
150
150
184
201
236
274
290
310
310
344
370
384
401
444
457
457
491
NC State
0
32
45
58
84
84
124
129
145
145
181
201
201
241
242
276
289
324
324
324
354
Texas
30
44
61
73
73
87
119
133
151
167
172
186
200
224
241
248
248
257
300.5
326.5
344.5
California
32
72
91
107
114
114
114
114
129
148
151
180
180
210
210
226
249
249
258
258
290
Alabama
26
52
59
59
72
72
90
90
104
112
112
129
129
155
168
185
226
226
226
226
266
Michigan
14
16
31
31
48
48
78
90
123
125.5
125.5
125.5
125.5
127.5
157.5
162.5
182.5
182.5
202.5
202.5
224.5
Ohio State
24
52
64
75
76.5
77.5
101.5
123.5
123.5
123.5
137.5
142.5
145.5
177.5
189.5
189.5
189.5
189.5
189.5
189.5
215.5
Georgia
28
40
51
68
73
73
85
85
85
96
109
109
109
115
122
122
127
141
157
157
181
Stanford
22
42
58
58
62
62
84
104
111
111
112
112
112
140
140
140
140
146
146
149
159
Tennessee
2
12
21
23
23
23
51
54
55
55
70
70
70
90
107
107
109
125
125
125
153
Kentucky
34
34
34
45
45
51
65
92
101
114
114
114
114
114
118
135
135
141
152
152
152
UNC
0
24
24
24
38
55
61
61
61
61
61
77
94
114
114
118
127
127
127
140
144
Louisville
4
24
24
33
36
36
62
64
64
64
71
71
71
81
81
81
81
81
94
94
108
Texas A&M
10
10
10
10
10
26
30
37
37
52
52
52
64
64
76
76
87
87
107.5
107.5
107.5
Indiana
12
12
12
12
12
30
30
45
45
45
47
47
55
63
63
63
63
76
76
96
102
Northwestern
0
6
6
6
18
18
28
28
32
32
52
52
52
64
75
75
81
88
88
88
96
Florida
18
26
32
43
44.5
51.5
53.5
53.5
53.5
70.5
70.5
70.5
74.5
74.5
74.5
74.5
81.5
81.5
84.5
84.5
84.5
Missouri
0
30
30
30
55
55
55
55
55
55
55
65
65
79
79
79
79
79
79
79
79
Wisconsin
8
8
8
23
23
23
23
23
23
23
23
39
39
39
39
59
59
59
59
59
61
Purdue
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
13
13
13
13
13
13
56
56
VT
6
6
11
11
11
11
11
22
22
22
22
28
28
28
28
43
43
43
43
43
55
USC
0
4
4
4
10
13
21
21
21
21
38
38
38
42
42
42
42
42
42
51
51
Miami
0
0
0
0
0
20
20
20
20
20
20
20
42
42
42
42
42
42
42
42
42
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
0
20
20
20
20
20
20
20
40
40
40
40
40
40
40
40
40
Arizona
0
0
0
0
0
15
15
15
15
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
17.5
34.5
34.5
Nebraska
0
0
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
11
11
11
22
22
22
22
22
22
22
33
33
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
0
16
16
16
16
16
16
16
21
21
26
26
26
26
26
26
26
GT
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
16
16
16
16
16
16
24
24
ND
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
3
3
3
4
4
4
7
7
7
12
12
12
LSU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
Houston
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
1
6
6
6
6
6
6
8
9
9
9
9
9
San Diego St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
6
FGCU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
6
6
6
Duke
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
2
2
2
2
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
5
5
Wyoming
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
4
Akron
0
0
0
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
Oakland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
1
U.S. Navy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
800 Free Relay
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
1 mtr Diving
400 Medley Relay
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
3 mtr Diving
200 Medley Relay
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Platform Diving
400 Free Relay
UVA
40
34
22
34
20
0
34
17
35
38
16
20
0
34
26
14
17
43
13
0
34
NC State
0
32
13
13
26
0
40
5
16
0
36
20
0
40
1
34
13
35
0
0
30
Texas
30
14
17
12
0
14
32
14
18
16
5
14
14
24
17
7
0
9
43.5
26
18
California
32
40
19
16
7
0
0
0
15
19
3
29
0
30
0
16
23
0
9
0
32
Alabama
26
26
7
0
13
0
18
0
14
8
0
17
0
26
13
17
41
0
0
0
40
Michigan
14
2
15
0
17
0
30
12
33
2.5
0
0
0
2
30
5
20
0
20
0
22
Ohio State
24
28
12
11
1.5
1
24
22
0
0
14
5
3
32
12
0
0
0
0
0
26
Georgia
28
12
11
17
5
0
12
0
0
11
13
0
0
6
7
0
5
14
16
0
24
Stanford
22
20
16
0
4
0
22
20
7
0
1
0
0
28
0
0
0
6
0
3
10
Tennessee
2
10
9
2
0
0
28
3
1
0
15
0
0
20
17
0
2
16
0
0
28
Kentucky
34
0
0
11
0
6
14
27
9
13
0
0
0
0
4
17
0
6
11
0
0
UNC
0
24
0
0
14
17
6
0
0
0
0
16
17
20
0
4
9
0
0
13
4
Louisville
4
20
0
9
3
0
26
2
0
0
7
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
13
0
14
Texas A&M
10
0
0
0
0
16
4
7
0
15
0
0
12
0
12
0
11
0
20.5
0
0
Indiana
12
0
0
0
0
18
0
15
0
0
2
0
8
8
0
0
0
13
0
20
6
Northwestern
0
6
0
0
12
0
10
0
4
0
20
0
0
12
11
0
6
7
0
0
8
Florida
18
8
6
11
1.5
7
2
0
0
17
0
0
4
0
0
0
7
0
3
0
0
Missouri
0
30
0
0
25
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
8
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
2
Purdue
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
43
0
VT
6
0
5
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
12
USC
0
4
0
0
6
3
8
0
0
0
17
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
Miami
0
0
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Arizona
0
0
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
2.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
Nebraska
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
GT
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
ND
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
5
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Houston
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
San Diego St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
FGCU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Wyoming
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
Akron
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Oakland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
U.S. Navy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Wyoming
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Houston
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
2
Georgia
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
3
0
1
0
2
0
1
0
0
Texas
0
3
1
1
4
1
3
0
1
2
1
2
0
0
0
1
Stanford
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
1
1
1
Purdue
0
0
1
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
2
0
0
3
1
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Louisville
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
1
1
2
0
Kentucky
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
4
2
2
0
0
3
Arizona
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
FGCU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
3
1
UNC
0
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
Alabama
0
2
0
1
2
2
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
2
0
0
1
0
2
1
1
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
U.S. Navy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
California
0
0
3
2
2
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
2
2
0
1
Missouri
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
USC
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
GT
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
Minnesota
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nebraska
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
ND
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
1
Akron
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Miami
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
San Diego St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Michigan
3
1
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
Florida
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
0
2
1
1
0
Duke
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
NC State
3
0
1
2
0
4
2
1
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
VT
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Indiana
1
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
2
0
Oakland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Wisconsin
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
UVA
5
4
1
0
4
1
1
2
1
0
1
1
1
0
2
0
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. UVA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Madden, Paige
SR
60
500 Free
1
4:33.61
836
200 Free
1
1:42.35
852
1650 Free
1
15:41.86
776
Douglass, Kate
SO
54
50 Free
1
21.13
989
100 Fly
2
49.55
954
100 Free
2
46.3
965
Walsh, Alex
FR
48
200 IM
1
1:51.87
909
200 Free
5
1:44.12
771
200 Breast
5
2:05.86
824
Nelson, Ella
SO
48
200 IM
5
1:54.74
801
400 IM
2
4:02.33
817
200 Breast
2
2:04.35
870
Wenger, Alexis
JR
28
50 Free
41
22.61
677
100 Breast
3
57.67
880
200 Breast
7
2:06.9
794
Tiltmann, Reilly
FR
23
100 Fly
42
53.38
661
100 Back
9
51.33
784
200 Back
5
1:50.66
803
Harter, Abby
FR
18
200 IM
29
1:58.23
691
100 Fly
12
51.93
758
200 Fly
6
1:53.86
793
Cuomo, Lexi
SO
11
50 Free
26
22.38
717
100 Fly
8
51.8
767
100 Free
27
48.92
705
Gmelich, Caroline
SR
11
50 Free
55
22.91
625
100 Back
8
51.78
755
Donohoe, Maddie
SO
8
500 Free
15
4:44.79
672
1650 Free
11
16:09.01
666
Valls, Kyla
SR
4
50 Free
51
22.85
636
200 Free
13
1:45.63
710
100 Free
54
50.03
615
Nava, Jessica
JR
2
100 Fly
15
52.15
742
200 Fly
17
1:55.71
729
Bowen, Charlotte
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
47
229.35
3 mtr Diving
33
263.75
Menkhaus, Julia
JR
0
200 IM
55
2:00.51
623
200 Free
41
1:47.79
626
200 Fly
35
1:57.94
658
Bell, Jennifer
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
46
231.2
3 mtr Diving
35
260.65
Keating, Anna
FR
0
100 Breast
18
59.41
761
200 Breast
21
2:08.97
739
Porter, Jocelyn
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
260.3
3 mtr Diving
22
290.75
Platform Diving
33
222.65
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alons, Kylee
JR
44
50 Free
4
21.51
893
100 Fly
3
50.35
881
100 Free
6
47.71
811
Berkoff, Katharine
SO
44
50 Free
8
21.96
795
100 Back
1
49.74
897
200 Back
6
1:50.88
796
Hansson, Sophie
JR
40
100 Breast
1
57.23
914
200 Breast
1
2:03.86
885
Moore, Kate
SR
27
500 Free
6
4:39.71
742
400 IM
12
4:07.3
736
200 Back
9
1:51.61
774
Podmanikova, Andrea
JR
27
100 Breast
7
58.62
812
200 Breast
4
2:05.51
834
Poole, Julia
SR
13
200 IM
6
1:55.6
773
200 Free
25
1:46.4
680
200 Breast
17
2:08.67
747
Muzzy, Emma
JR
12
200 IM
23
1:57.59
711
400 IM
27
4:13.08
649
200 Back
7
1:51.70
771
Calegan, Olivia
SR
4
100 Breast
13
59.12
779
Hierath, Yara
FR
1
500 Free
26
4:45.37
664
400 IM
35
4:15.26
616
1650 Free
16
16:13.59
648
Lewicki, Katey
FR
0
100 Back
36
53.31
665
200 Back
36
1:55.95
654
Arens, Abby
FR
0
200 IM
45
1:59.4
657
100 Breast
29
1:00.11
719
200 Breast
26
2:09.6
723
Huizinga, Danika
SR
0
100 Back
48
53.87
632
200 Back
33
1:55.80
658
Texas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pfeifer, Evie
SR
48
500 Free
2
4:35.02
813
400 IM
5
4:05.41
766
1650 Free
2
15:46.41
757
Pash, Kelly
SO
42.5
200 IM
7
1:55.72
769
200 Free
3
1:43.50
798
200 Fly
4
1:53.42
809
Pineda, Paola
JR
42
1 mtr Diving
5
329.0
3 mtr Diving
5
351.1
Platform Diving
5
304.3
Bray, Olivia
FR
30
100 Fly
7
51.44
793
100 Back
16
52.64
704
200 Fly
2
1:52.87
830
Cook, Julia
JR
20
100 Back
6
51.32
784
200 Back
10
1:51.83
768
Sticklen, Emma
FR
18
50 Free
37
22.59
680
100 Fly
11
51.91
759
200 Fly
7
1:54.09
785
Elendt, Anna
FR
14
100 Breast
12
58.93
792
200 Breast
9
2:06.1
817
Skilken, Jordan
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
34
254.65
3 mtr Diving
36
258.15
Platform Diving
10
281.15
Boyle, Janie
SO
5
Platform Diving
12
253.1
O’Neill, Bridget
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
20
276.3
3 mtr Diving
17
310.35
Leibel, Kyla
SO
0
200 Free
23
1:46.06
693
100 Free
50
49.43
664
California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ivey, Isabel
JR
46
100 Fly
4
50.68
853
100 Back
4
50.85
815
100 Free
3
46.95
889
Stadden, Isabelle
FR
30
200 IM
20
1:57.25
721
100 Back
5
50.87
814
200 Back
3
1:49.66
834
Neumann, Robin
SR
21
500 Free
13
4:42.31
706
200 Free
6
1:44.26
765
100 Free
13
48.54
737
Spitz, Ayla
SO
20
500 Free
5
4:39.7
742
200 Free
11
1:45.17
728
200 Back
30
1:55.56
665
Wilson, Alicia
JR
16
200 IM
3
1:54.51
809
400 IM
22
4:11.29
676
200 Back
18
1:53.94
708
Klinker, Rachel
SO
10
500 Free
16
4:45.39
664
100 Fly
26
52.31
732
200 Fly
9
1:53.19
818
Gantriis, Emily
FR
10
50 Free
10
21.9
807
100 Free
14
48.58
733
Rajic, Ema
JR
3
100 Breast
14
59.17
776
200 Breast
28
2:09.87
717
Riley, Eloise
SO
0
50 Free
34
22.47
701
200 Free
35
1:47.29
646
100 Free
27
48.92
705
Dimeco, Sarah
SO
0
500 Free
32
4:46.36
651
400 IM
40
4:17.25
584
1650 Free
18
16:13.75
647
Thai, Briana
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
46
206.35
Platform Diving
43
183.5
Laughlin, Tea
FR
0
100 Back
30
53.09
677
200 Back
38
1:56.09
650
Garcia, Elise
JR
0
50 Free
22
22.32
728
100 Fly
35
53.0
686
100 Free
17
48.62
730
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
White, Rhyan
JR
48
100 Fly
5
50.99
828
100 Back
2
50.21
861
200 Back
2
1:48.99
856
Antoniou, Kalia
JR
27
50 Free
6
21.85
818
100 Free
5
47.64
818
Scott, Morgan
JR
23
50 Free
18
22.28
735
200 Free
9
1:44.39
760
100 Free
4
47.48
834
McMahon, Kensey
JR
20
500 Free
10
4:39.98
738
1650 Free
6
16:00.62
699
Dupre, Cora
SO
12
50 Free
24
22.35
722
200 Free
17
1:45.83
702
100 Free
7
47.72
810
Lucoe, Tanesha
SO
0
Platform Diving
35
213.25
Wright, Cat
JR
0
200 IM
34
1:58.49
684
100 Breast
39
1:00.63
690
200 Breast
37
2:11.02
688
Felner, Gracie
FR
0
200 IM
48
1:59.75
646
100 Fly
36
53.05
683
200 Fly
43
1:59.29
615
Molnar, Flora
SR
0
50 Free
51
22.85
636
100 Fly
22
52.3
732
100 Free
21
48.81
714
Liberto, Morgan
JR
0
200 IM
57
2:00.73
617
100 Back
31
53.15
674
200 Back
19
1:54.13
703
Petkova, Diana
FR
0
200 IM
18
1:57.19
723
100 Breast
20
59.6
750
100 Free
22
48.85
711
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
MacNeil, Maggie
JR
57
50 Free
2
21.17
979
100 Fly
1
48.89
1021
100 Free
1
46.02
1000
Carter, Olivia
JR
33
100 Fly
6
51.19
812
200 Fly
1
1:51.33
893
Schmidt, Sierra
SR
31
500 Free
4
4:39.3
748
1650 Free
3
15:51.09
737
Sims, Kaitlynn
SO
14
500 Free
24
4:45.19
666
1650 Free
5
15:57.8
710
Ackerman, Kathryn
FR
12
400 IM
7
4:06.95
741
200 Back
46
1:57.46
612
Venter, Mariella
SO
5
100 Back
47
53.81
636
200 Back
12
1:52.19
757
Housey, Sophie
FR
2.5
200 Free
14
1:45.74
705
Glass, Megan
SO
0
200 Free
26
1:46.46
678
Canale, Nikki
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
39
247.0
Kwan, Victoria
JR
0
200 IM
35
1:58.50
683
400 IM
31
4:14.03
635
200 Fly
24
1:56.37
708
Sisson, Caroline
JR
0
500 Free
46
4:49.55
606
1650 Free
36
16:27.93
589
Donan, Claire
FR
0
400 IM
37
4:15.62
610
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Tafuto, Sally
JR
21
500 Free
7
4:40.29
734
200 Free
43
1:49.32
563
1650 Free
9
16:07.36
672
Romano, Kristen
SR
20
200 IM
8
1:56.07
757
400 IM
9
4:04.28
784
200 Back
25
1:54.82
685
Bach, Hannah
SO
14
100 Breast
5
57.94
860
200 Breast
46
2:12.8
645
Trace, Katie
SR
13
200 IM
27
1:58.07
696
400 IM
6
4:06.49
749
200 Fly
25
1:56.59
701
Crane, Emily
JR
5
50 Free
48
22.78
648
100 Back
12
51.91
747
Crawford, Mackenzie
SO
4
1 mtr Diving
16
273.4
3 mtr Diving
14
316.65
Geringer, Maya
FR
3
500 Free
29
4:46.00
655
1650 Free
14
16:11.97
654
Petrak, Taylor
SR
1.5
50 Free
15
22.35
722
100 Free
32
49.01
698
Fulmer, Amy
SO
0
50 Free
41
22.61
677
100 Free
30
48.98
700
McGing, Ciara
FR
0
Platform Diving
17
259.1
Gresser, Hanna
SR
0
200 IM
42
1:59.25
661
100 Breast
24
59.8
738
200 Breast
38
2:11.56
675
Russo, Catherine
FR
0
50 Free
54
22.9
627
100 Fly
45
53.57
649
Zenick, Katherine
FR
0
50 Free
34
22.47
701
100 Fly
21
52.26
735
100 Free
20
48.78
717
Mathews, Janessa
FR
0
100 Breast
42
1:00.75
683
200 Breast
42
2:11.92
666
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hartman, Zoie
SO
41
200 IM
2
1:53.34
851
100 Breast
6
58.25
837
200 Breast
8
2:07.7
772
Harnish, Courtney
SR
22
500 Free
8
4:41.33
719
200 Free
8
1:45.52
714
200 Fly
19
1:55.99
720
Luther, Dakota
JR
16
200 IM
36
1:58.62
680
100 Fly
17
52.19
740
200 Fly
3
1:53.01
825
Parker, Maxine
FR
10
50 Free
12
21.96
795
100 Free
12
48.3
757
Anderson, Olivia
SR
7
500 Free
44
4:48.55
620
1650 Free
10
16:08.22
669
Dellatorre, Danielle
SR
3
200 IM
21
1:57.48
714
100 Breast
17
59.25
771
200 Breast
14
2:08.34
756
Smith, Tatum
JR
0
50 Free
61
23.11
589
100 Fly
41
53.37
662
Homovich, Maddie
JR
0
500 Free
36
4:47.44
636
1650 Free
33
16:25.26
600
200 Back
40
1:56.68
634
Reinstein, Sloane
FR
0
200 Free
36
1:47.33
644
Brown, Portia
JR
0
200 IM
54
2:00.43
626
100 Back
46
53.79
637
200 Back
42
1:56.96
626
Barczyk, Jillian
SO
0
500 Free
41
4:48.21
625
200 Free
39
1:47.49
638
Dickinson, Callie
JR
0
200 IM
31
1:58.39
687
100 Fly
34
52.94
690
200 Fly
21
1:56.17
714
Fa’Amausili, Gabi
SR
0
50 Free
30
22.41
712
Burchill, Sammie
SR
0
200 IM
53
2:00.39
627
400 IM
36
4:15.52
612
200 Back
45
1:57.35
616
Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Forde, Brooke
SR
40
500 Free
3
4:35.22
810
400 IM
1
4:01.57
831
200 Breast
13
2:07.63
774
Wheal, Emma
SO
11
50 Free
13
21.97
793
100 Fly
10
51.83
765
100 Free
26
48.9
707
Lenz, Daria
JR
3
1 mtr Diving
28
263.95
Platform Diving
14
240.15
Raab, Allie
JR
3
100 Breast
16
59.25
771
200 Breast
15
2:09.89
716
Kukurugya, Hannah
SR
0
200 IM
49
1:59.94
641
400 IM
21
4:11.24
677
200 Fly
18
1:55.94
722
Paulsen, Mia
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
249.85
3 mtr Diving
21
295.0
Platform Diving
24
236.6
Fackenthal, Amalie
JR
0
50 Free
32
22.46
703
100 Free
33
49.03
696
Wortman, Julia
SO
0
Platform Diving
40
202.25
Goeders, Anya
JR
0
50 Free
34
22.47
701
100 Free
46
49.35
670
Crisera, Alex
SO
0
50 Free
59
23.04
602
100 Back
25
52.94
686
200 Back
27
1:55.4
669
Bartel, Zoe
JR
0
200 IM
56
2:00.55
622
100 Breast
35
1:00.33
707
200 Breast
31
2:10.18
709
Rudolph, Janelle
FR
0
200 IM
41
1:58.73
677
100 Back
23
52.67
702
100 Free
48
49.37
668
Tankersley, Morgan
JR
0
500 Free
28
4:45.7
660
200 Free
22
1:46.03
694
1650 Free
21
16:15.13
642
Gormley, Isabel
FR
0
500 Free
38
4:48.14
626
400 IM
39
4:16.51
596
1650 Free
29
16:21.9
614
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McSharry, Mona
FR
31
50 Free
19
22.29
733
100 Breast
4
57.8
870
200 Breast
3
2:05.01
849
Stege, Kristen
SO
24
500 Free
9
4:39.89
740
1650 Free
4
15:52.07
733
Yager, Alexis
SR
5
200 IM
15
1:57.65
709
400 IM
14
4:08.09
724
200 Breast
43
2:12.1
662
Pintar, Tjasa
SR
2
200 IM
40
1:58.69
678
200 Free
18
1:45.84
702
100 Free
15
48.61
731
Nunan, Amanda
SR
2
500 Free
45
4:48.87
616
1650 Free
15
16:12.82
651
Rothrock, Trude
JR
1
200 IM
19
1:57.20
722
100 Fly
16
52.2
739
100 Free
31
48.99
699
Nguyen, Claire
SO
0
500 Free
27
4:45.45
663
1650 Free
23
16:16.46
636
Popov, Nikol
SR
0
100 Breast
45
1:01.35
649
200 Breast
51
2:14.75
595
Beil, Mallory
JR
0
100 Fly
29
52.45
722
200 Fly
31
1:57.54
671
Ungaretti, Natalie
SO
0
50 Free
38
22.6
679
100 Free
52
49.58
652
Holt, Kara
SO
0
Platform Diving
19
253.2
Harty, Kaitlin
SR
0
100 Back
39
53.37
661
200 Back
28
1:55.41
669
Grinter, Bailey
SR
0
50 Free
19
22.29
733
100 Free
43
49.22
681
Samansky, Abby
SO
0
200 Free
44
1:50.16
526
Harper, Olivia
FR
0
100 Back
44
53.63
646
200 Back
48
1:57.86
601
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Poole, Lauren
SO
22
200 IM
11
1:56.75
736
400 IM
3
4:02.73
810
200 Breast
20
2:08.94
740
Gati, Izzy
JR
20
200 IM
25
1:57.81
704
100 Fly
9
51.81
766
200 Fly
8
1:54.35
776
Sorenson, Sophie
JR
16
200 IM
12
1:57.00
728
100 Back
24
52.78
695
200 Back
8
1:52.63
745
Gaines, Riley
JR
12
200 Free
7
1:44.67
748
100 Free
40
49.16
685
200 Fly
22
1:56.21
713
Davey, Gillian
SO
9
400 IM
13
4:07.31
736
100 Breast
35
1:00.33
707
200 Breast
12
2:07.38
781
Bonnett, Bailey
SR
7
200 IM
17
1:57.14
724
400 IM
11
4:06.41
750
200 Breast
16
2:09.92
716
Knight, Kyndal
JR
6
1 mtr Diving
11
297.55
3 mtr Diving
44
242.35
Platform Diving
28
232.65
Brooks, Caitlin
SO
6
100 Back
17
52.32
722
200 Back
11
1:52.01
762
McNeese, Beth
SO
4
500 Free
49
4:49.87
601
1650 Free
13
16:11.73
655
Rice, Anna Havens
FR
1
200 IM
21
1:57.48
714
400 IM
16
4:12.79
654
200 Breast
34
2:10.82
693
Wheeler, Kaitlynn
SO
1
500 Free
18
4:43.89
684
200 Free
16
1:45.99
696
100 Free
53
49.65
646
Hill, Jaclyn
SR
0
100 Breast
25
59.96
728
200 Breast
23
2:09.07
737
Ogle, Jodi
SO
0
400 IM
30
4:13.7
640
200 Back
44
1:57.21
620
Williams, Kaylee
FR
0
500 Free
33
4:46.69
646
1650 Free
38
16:31.79
572
Herren, Parker
JR
0
100 Back
40
53.47
656
200 Back
34
1:55.81
658
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vazquez-Montano, Aran
FR
47
1 mtr Diving
2
348.45
3 mtr Diving
2
384.75
Platform Diving
6
280.5
Countie, Grace
JR
35
50 Free
5
21.6
872
100 Back
7
51.55
769
100 Free
9
47.84
799
Lindner, Sophie
JR
8
100 Back
13
51.95
745
200 Back
13
1:52.69
743
Grund, Emily
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
18
277.15
3 mtr Diving
18
304.8
Platform Diving
20
251.15
Higgs, Lilly
JR
0
200 IM
61
2:01.22
601
100 Breast
25
59.96
728
200 Breast
32
2:10.32
705
Vannote, Ellie
SO
0
100 Fly
32
52.57
714
200 Fly
41
1:58.97
625
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hay, Abby
SO
15
200 IM
9
1:56.02
759
400 IM
15
4:08.87
712
200 Fly
13
1:55.19
747
Kraus, Alena
JR
7
200 Free
19
1:45.96
697
200 Fly
10
1:54.14
783
Wheeler, Kaylee
JR
7
100 Breast
10
58.67
809
200 Breast
52
2:15.65
571
Albiero, Gabi
FR
5
50 Free
14
22.27
737
100 Fly
27
52.35
729
200 Fly
15
1:56.30
710
Williams, Liberty
FR
0
500 Free
51
4:50.38
594
1650 Free
26
16:18.49
628
Sumida, Duda
JR
0
500 Free
47
4:49.64
605
400 IM
41
4:19.86
540
Praasterink, Else
FR
0
Platform Diving
30
231.35
Farrington, Addie
FR
0
100 Breast
19
59.5
756
200 Breast
48
2:13.69
622
Salcutan, Tatiana
FR
0
100 Back
43
53.56
650
200 Back
20
1:54.19
702
Ulett, Tristen
FR
0
100 Fly
22
52.3
732
100 Back
37
53.32
664
200 Fly
23
1:56.34
709
Regenauer, Christiana
SO
0
50 Free
29
22.4
713
100 Fly
42
53.38
661
100 Free
36
49.08
692
Hetrick, Paige
FR
0
200 Free
21
1:46.00
695
100 Back
52
53.94
628
200 Back
31
1:55.71
661
Friesen, Morgan
SR
0
100 Breast
34
1:00.32
707
200 Breast
27
2:09.76
719
Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stepanek, Chloe
FR
26
50 Free
31
22.44
706
200 Free
4
1:43.82
784
100 Free
8
48.3
757
Campbell, Charlye
SR
24
1 mtr Diving
7
294.1
3 mtr Diving
7
343.3
Toney, Camryn
SR
19
500 Free
29
4:46.00
655
400 IM
10
4:06.3
752
1650 Free
7
16:04.02
686
Pike, Taylor
SR
14.5
100 Fly
20
52.22
738
200 Fly
4
1:53.42
809
Quah, Jing
SR
6
200 IM
24
1:57.77
705
400 IM
20
4:10.79
683
200 Fly
11
1:54.41
774
Wilson, Aimee
JR
4
1 mtr Diving
13
289.05
3 mtr Diving
23
289.35
Eisenmann, Kara
SR
0
100 Fly
46
54.15
610
100 Back
38
53.33
664
200 Back
17
1:53.75
714
Theil, Caroline
JR
0
200 IM
28
1:58.17
693
400 IM
19
4:10.25
691
Hepler, Danielle
JR
0
200 Free
33
1:47.13
652
200 Fly
27
1:56.83
693
Powers, Kylie
JR
0
100 Breast
32
1:00.23
713
200 Breast
47
2:12.82
644
Ceyanes, Chloe
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
41
246.0
Smith, Alaya
FR
0
100 Breast
40
1:00.67
687
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gilliland, Tarrin
FR
26
3 mtr Diving
11
341.3
Platform Diving
1
338.4
Peplowski, Noelle
JR
15
200 IM
30
1:58.25
691
100 Breast
15
59.19
775
200 Breast
6
2:06.46
807
Grote, Josie
SR
15
500 Free
20
4:44.34
678
400 IM
4
4:05.06
771
1650 Free
17
16:13.72
647
Fowler, Anne
FR
15
1 mtr Diving
6
318.65
3 mtr Diving
15
312.9
Gilliland, Tamin
FR
5
1 mtr Diving
12
290.5
Kovac, Bailey
SR
0
200 IM
46
1:59.54
653
100 Back
48
53.87
632
200 Back
26
1:55.18
675
Looze, Mackenzie
JR
0
200 IM
26
1:57.93
700
400 IM
18
4:10.16
693
200 Breast
22
2:09.03
738
Ristic, Ella
FR
0
500 Free
22
4:44.91
670
200 Free
30
1:46.72
668
Weiss, Emily
SO
0
200 IM
52
2:00.06
637
100 Breast
22
59.75
741
200 Breast
24
2:09.1
736
Turak, Ashley
SO
0
50 Free
17
22.23
744
100 Free
29
48.96
702
Wallace, Maggie
JR
0
1650 Free
39
16:35.50
555
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Maddie
SR
18
50 Free
7
21.92
803
100 Fly
19
52.22
738
100 Free
11
48.15
771
Brunzell, Hannah
SO
16
100 Breast
9
58.5
820
200 Breast
10
2:06.6
803
Mull, Lola
FR
11
500 Free
25
4:45.31
665
1650 Free
8
16:04.11
685
Angus, Sophie
SR
11
100 Breast
8
59.04
784
200 Breast
18
2:08.78
744
Guevara, Miriam
JR
4
100 Fly
13
51.99
754
200 Fly
32
1:57.56
670
Patrick, Jaye
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
38
247.3
Platform Diving
22
242.95
Larson, Ally
SO
0
200 Free
31
1:46.77
666
Parsons, Leah
SO
0
Platform Diving
23
237.15
Ozbilen, Selen
FR
0
50 Free
45
22.68
665
200 Free
42
1:48.39
602
100 Free
35
49.07
693
Lepisova, Emma
SO
0
100 Back
33
53.19
672
200 Back
23
1:54.59
691
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bates, Talia
SO
24
50 Free
21
22.31
729
200 Free
2
1:43.49
799
100 Free
10
48.09
776
McCool, Ashley
SR
11
1 mtr Diving
10
308.95
3 mtr Diving
13
321.3
Pearl, Vanessa
JR
7
200 IM
10
1:56.30
750
400 IM
25
4:12.61
656
200 Breast
36
2:11.01
689
Mathieu, Tylor
SO
6
500 Free
11
4:40.34
733
200 Free
37
1:47.34
644
1650 Free
22
16:15.41
640
Golding, Kathleen
SO
4
200 IM
13
1:57.36
717
400 IM
17
4:10.07
694
Ray, Amanda
FR
3
100 Fly
39
53.33
664
200 Fly
14
1:55.30
743
Mack, Katie
SO
1.5
50 Free
15
22.35
722
100 Free
39
49.13
688
Beil, Kenady
FR
0
200 Fly
40
1:58.68
634
Ault, Taylor
SR
0
500 Free
23
4:45.00
669
1650 Free
20
16:14.77
643
Perez, Elizabeth
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
29
262.3
Shahboz, Lain
FR
0
500 Free
37
4:47.69
632
1650 Free
35
16:27.28
591
Piccirillo, Allie
SO
0
200 Fly
28
1:56.98
688
Deboer, Adrianna
SR
0
100 Breast
31
1:00.2
714
200 Breast
50
2:14.4
604
Miller, Nikki
SR
0
200 Free
28
1:46.59
673
200 Fly
34
1:57.93
658
Minnich, Katie
JR
0
100 Back
41
53.49
654
200 Back
35
1:55.85
657
Porter, Cecilia
FR
0
100 Breast
27
59.98
727
200 Breast
33
2:10.73
696
Bauer, Elise
FR
0
500 Free
19
4:43.94
683
1650 Free
32
16:23.78
606
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Thompson, Sarah
SR
23
50 Free
3
21.42
915
100 Back
10
51.41
778
100 Free
37
49.12
689
Keil, Megan
JR
9
50 Free
9
21.87
814
100 Free
42
49.2
682
Rees, Meredith
SO
3
100 Back
14
52.0
742
200 Back
22
1:54.52
693
Brathwaite, Katrina
SO
0
200 IM
62
2:01.47
593
100 Breast
37
1:00.34
706
200 Breast
35
2:10.99
689
Smith, Jane
FR
0
1650 Free
40
16:37.50
546
Smith, Amanda
SR
0
200 IM
59
2:01.00
608
200 Back
43
1:57.00
625
Jones, Kayla
JR
0
100 Breast
47
1:02.23
598
200 Breast
44
2:12.61
649
Trueb, Savana
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
24
266.3
Platform Diving
25
234.9
Rousseau, Sarah
JR
0
Platform Diving
34
221.1
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bacon, Phoebe
FR
51
200 IM
4
1:54.55
808
100 Back
3
50.39
848
200 Back
1
1:48.32
879
Hosack, Lillie
JR
0
200 Free
27
1:46.53
675
Newman, Mara
JR
0
100 Back
19
52.46
714
200 Back
21
1:54.38
696
Ecker, Emily
FR
0
500 Free
31
4:46.05
655
1650 Free
30
16:21.94
614
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bretscher, Emily
SR
25
1 mtr Diving
41
246.2
3 mtr Diving
6
345.3
Platform Diving
7
278.0
Vieta, Maycey
SO
16
Platform Diving
3
316.8
Merriman, Maggie
JR
15
Platform Diving
4
312.3
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Atkinson, Emma
FR
21
100 Back
11
51.65
763
200 Back
4
1:50.43
810
Gyorgy, Reka
SR
16
500 Free
12
4:42.04
710
400 IM
8
4:08.69
715
200 Fly
36
1:57.96
657
Bentz, Caroline
FR
0
200 IM
50
2:00.01
638
100 Back
53
54.1
619
200 Back
32
1:55.74
660
Shackelford, Sarah
SO
0
50 Free
38
22.6
679
200 Free
38
1:47.38
642
100 Free
19
48.74
720
Moravek, Teagan
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
21
273.0
3 mtr Diving
32
267.6
Mroz, Izzi
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
40
246.7
3 mtr Diving
25
283.25
Platform Diving
29
232.45
Travis, Chase
FR
0
500 Free
35
4:47.12
640
1650 Free
25
16:17.81
631
Travis, Brooke
SO
0
500 Free
34
4:47.02
641
1650 Free
37
16:31.45
573
Larson, Abby
JR
0
50 Free
60
23.05
600
100 Free
56
50.18
602
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dobler, Kaitlyn
FR
23
50 Free
11
21.92
803
100 Breast
2
57.46
896
200 Breast
45
2:12.67
648
Agunbiade, Nike
SO
12
1 mtr Diving
14
282.4
3 mtr Diving
24
285.65
Platform Diving
9
294.7
Schlicht, Jemma
SR
0
50 Free
43
22.64
672
100 Fly
28
52.43
723
100 Free
23
48.88
708
Kinsey, Hallie
JR
0
200 IM
65
2:03.96
509
100 Fly
31
52.54
716
200 Fly
26
1:56.72
697
Stocker, Savannah
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
26
283.0
Odgers, Isabelle
JR
0
200 IM
32
1:58.42
686
100 Breast
44
1:00.82
679
200 Breast
30
2:10.09
711
Janvier, Aela
SO
0
100 Back
48
53.87
632
200 Back
29
1:55.42
668
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gullstrand, Emma
FR
24
1 mtr Diving
9
323.9
3 mtr Diving
4
355.3
Vallee, Mia
SO
18
1 mtr Diving
8
289.7
3 mtr Diving
10
341.7
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bacon, Sarah
SR
40
1 mtr Diving
1
357.2
3 mtr Diving
1
408.6
Phillip, Megan
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
49
221.9
Van Berkom, Megan
FR
0
400 IM
33
4:14.96
621
200 Fly
44
1:59.33
613
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schnell, Delaney
JR
32
1 mtr Diving
4
334.45
Platform Diving
2
331.8
Mortensen, Amalie
FR
2.5
500 Free
40
4:48.17
626
200 Free
14
1:45.74
705
100 Free
51
49.47
660
Batchelor, Molly
FR
0
500 Free
52
4:53.44
548
Sleeman, Gracie
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
45
235.2
Bernal, Aria
JR
0
100 Back
27
52.98
684
Nebraska
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Knapton, Abigail
SR
22
1 mtr Diving
19
277.0
3 mtr Diving
8
342.9
Platform Diving
8
276.7
Haebig, Autumn
SR
11
500 Free
14
4:42.32
706
200 Free
9
1:44.39
760
100 Free
49
49.38
668
Coffey, Audrey
JR
0
1650 Free
19
16:14.19
645
Troyer, Sara
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
25
265.7
3 mtr Diving
27
281.3
Arkansas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schultz, Brooke
JR
21
1 mtr Diving
3
335.85
3 mtr Diving
12
334.95
Palsha, Peyton
SR
5
500 Free
17
4:43.18
694
1650 Free
12
16:09.26
665
Sansores De La Fuent,
JR
0
50 Free
58
23.02
606
100 Back
33
53.19
672
Barclay, Emily
JR
0
50 Free
23
22.33
726
100 Free
55
50.14
605
Vavrinova, Adela
SO
0
200 IM
33
1:58.47
684
400 IM
32
4:14.61
626
Melton, Kobie
JR
0
50 Free
38
22.6
679
100 Back
29
52.99
683
100 Free
25
48.89
707
Herrmann, Vanessa
JR
0
100 Breast
28
1:00.04
724
200 Breast
39
2:11.7
672
GT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hidalgo, Camryn
SR
22
1 mtr Diving
22
270.45
3 mtr Diving
3
356.4
Platform Diving
11
280.0
Bradescu, Anna
FR
2
Platform Diving
15
236.0
Campbell, Mckenzie
SO
0
400 IM
34
4:15.08
619
200 Fly
29
1:57.06
686
Switzer, Brooke
SO
0
500 Free
42
4:48.33
623
200 Free
34
1:47.20
649
100 Free
57
50.24
597
ND
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gillilan, Coleen
SO
8
100 Fly
14
52.14
743
200 Fly
12
1:54.78
761
Stewart, Bayley
JR
3
100 Back
32
53.18
672
200 Back
14
1:53.08
732
Straub, Kelly
SR
1
1 mtr Diving
23
266.9
3 mtr Diving
16
274.7
Platform Diving
31
229.9
Thomas, Luciana
JR
0
400 IM
24
4:12.22
662
200 Fly
20
1:56.13
716
Deuel, Megan
FR
0
200 Fly
45
1:59.77
599
Laporte, Madeline
JR
0
500 Free
39
4:48.16
626
1650 Free
28
16:19.99
622
Eyolfson, Sammie
JR
0
1650 Free
34
16:26.16
596
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lavenant, Montserrat
FR
9
1 mtr Diving
17
277.75
3 mtr Diving
9
348.3
Milutinovich, Katarin
SO
0
50 Free
49
22.8
644
200 Free
29
1:46.64
671
100 Free
45
49.29
675
Bellina, Hannah
FR
0
200 Fly
47
2:00.44
576
Tuxen, Helle
FR
0
Platform Diving
38
208.25
Tuxen, Anne
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
34
263.05
Platform Diving
32
225.0
Stanfield, Summer
SO
0
200 IM
50
2:00.01
638
200 Back
37
1:56.02
652
200 Fly
39
1:58.63
636
Boll, Emilie
SO
0
100 Breast
38
1:00.59
692
Houston
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Leehy, Mykenzie
SR
6
50 Free
43
22.64
672
200 Free
12
1:45.59
711
100 Free
16
48.8
715
Sacha, Ioanna
SR
3
200 IM
16
1:57.92
701
100 Back
35
53.3
665
200 Back
15
1:53.91
709
Farris, Chase
JR
0
Platform Diving
18
256.7
San Diego St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Thormalm, Klara
SR
6
50 Free
26
22.38
717
100 Breast
11
58.68
808
200 Breast
19
2:08.85
742
Lechuga Gonzalez, Xim
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
255.75
3 mtr Diving
19
302.35
Platform Diving
39
204.0
FGCU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Halmai, Petra
SR
6
200 IM
47
1:59.59
651
100 Breast
23
59.76
740
200 Breast
11
2:06.89
795
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pullinger, Maddison
JR
2
1 mtr Diving
15
275.25
Shuppert, Emma
SO
2
100 Back
15
52.38
719
Watson, Aliyah
SO
1
Platform Diving
16
235.75
Whitlow, Cabell
JR
0
200 Fly
42
1:59.17
619
Purnell, Catherine
FR
0
400 IM
26
4:13.00
651
200 Fly
30
1:57.30
678
Foley, Sally
FR
0
200 IM
38
1:58.64
679
100 Breast
43
1:00.81
680
200 Breast
40
2:11.77
670
Hollander, Shayna
JR
0
50 Free
50
22.81
642
100 Back
42
53.53
652
Wyoming
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mirafuentes, Melissa
SO
4
1 mtr Diving
35
254.6
3 mtr Diving
43
245.35
Platform Diving
13
245.0
Akron
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Watson, Sarah
JR
3
200 IM
14
1:57.43
715
100 Fly
22
52.3
732
100 Free
18
48.63
729
Oakland
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lagrand, Susan
JR
1
200 IM
37
1:58.63
680
100 Back
45
53.65
645
200 Back
16
1:54.13
703
U.S. Navy
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Harrington, Sydney
JR
1
100 Fly
18
52.22
738
200 Fly
16
1:57.04
687
Gerdes, Meghan
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
30
270.3
Platform Diving
37
209.75
Thomas, Martina
JR
0
500 Free
50
4:50.09
598
200 Free
20
1:45.98
696
Montau, Hannah
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
45
231.6
3 mtr Diving
42
245.6
Platform Diving
42
193.65
Brigham Young
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McBratney, Katie
SO
0
200 IM
63
2:01.54
591
100 Breast
41
1:00.74
683
200 Breast
49
2:14.29
607
Cribbs, Kennedy
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
26
264.9
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schobel, Marie
JR
0
100 Back
22
52.66
702
200 Back
39
1:56.17
648
Hawaii
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lund, Elma
FR
0
Platform Diving
41
198.65
Wils, Daphne
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
255.1
3 mtr Diving
20
295.8
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hurt, Colby
FR
0
400 IM
38
4:16.14
602
Hetzer, Emily
JR
0
500 Free
21
4:44.79
672
200 Free
24
1:46.37
681
1650 Free
31
16:23.03
609
Harris, Jewels
SR
0
100 Fly
39
53.33
664
Preble, Averee
SO
0
500 Free
43
4:48.41
622
1650 Free
24
16:17.69
631
Curtis, Brynn
FR
0
100 Breast
46
1:01.67
631
200 Breast
25
2:09.35
730
Ownbey, Hannah
FR
0
200 IM
39
1:58.68
678
400 IM
23
4:11.95
666
200 Breast
41
2:11.88
667
Cummings, Carly
SR
0
200 IM
58
2:00.81
614
100 Breast
30
1:00.15
717
Sweeney, Devan
SR
0
400 IM
29
4:13.66
641
Liberty
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Keiner, Payton
SR
0
100 Back
54
54.42
599
200 Back
49
1:58.09
594
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Butler, Hannah
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
31
257.9
3 mtr Diving
29
272.55
Kirschke, Ella
JR
0
200 IM
44
1:59.35
658
200 Free
40
1:47.61
633
Dang, Gabby
SO
0
50 Free
56
22.92
623
100 Fly
38
53.11
679
Grover, Claire
JR
0
50 Free
32
22.46
703
100 Breast
33
1:00.25
711
100 Free
37
49.12
689
Baron, Sam
FR
0
200 IM
64
2:01.93
579
100 Fly
37
53.07
681
200 Fly
46
2:00.01
591
Shaheen, Katelynn
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
39
249.1
Platform Diving
26
234.6
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Janie
SO
0
50 Free
45
22.68
665
100 Fly
44
53.39
660
100 Free
34
49.04
695
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Quaglieri, Tania
SO
0
50 Free
62
23.17
578
100 Back
18
52.45
715
Terebo, Emma
SR
0
50 Free
57
22.98
613
100 Back
26
52.97
684
Halden, Jenny
FR
0
50 Free
51
22.85
636
100 Fly
30
52.46
721
UNLV
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Urzua, Montse
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
40
248.65
FSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Terebo, Emma
SR
0
100 Free
46
49.35
670
Quaglieri, Tania
SO
0
100 Free
41
49.18
684
Kansas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Manning, Manon
SR
0
100 Back
20
52.61
705
200 Back
47
1:57.85
601
New Hampshire
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Metzler, Anna
JR
0
200 IM
59
2:01.00
608
400 IM
28
4:13.26
647
Washington St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Larson, Chloe
SR
0
50 Free
25
22.37
719
100 Free
23
48.88
708
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
De Cecco, Lizzy
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
27
264.2
Reimer, Audrey
JR
0
100 Back
51
53.92
629
200 Back
41
1:56.79
631
Ruchala, Emma
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
48
223.1
3 mtr Diving
38
255.8
Broome, Emma
SR
0
100 Back
27
52.98
684
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Drake, Kelsey
SR
0
100 Fly
33
52.93
690
200 Fly
38
1:58.41
643
Graves, Alyssa
FR
0
1650 Free
27
16:18.59
628
200 Fly
33
1:57.81
662
Tamborski, Samantha
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
28
274.65
Jump, Mallory
SO
0
200 IM
43
1:59.32
659
100 Fly
22
52.3
732
200 Fly
37
1:58.09
653
PITT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Read, Amy
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
43
237.65
3 mtr Diving
37
256.5
Platform Diving
27
233.05
McDaniels, Claire
FR
0
Platform Diving
36
212.8
Bowling Green
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Platts, Daisy
JR
0
100 Back
21
52.65
703
200 Back
24
1:54.75
687
Michigan State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ling, Amanda
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
247.95
Rice
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Parish, Ellery
SR
0
500 Free
48
4:49.86
602
Nevada
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Depolo, Donna
SR
0
100 Breast
21
59.69
744
200 Breast
29
2:09.92
716
George Mason
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Fisher, Hailey
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
44
236.55
Florida Int’l
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gouda, Maha
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
31
269.4
Platform Diving
21
244.1
Nocentini, Jasmine
SO
0
50 Free
28
22.39
715
200 Free
32
1:46.92
660
Eastern Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Berger, Bethany
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
42
243.25
Buffalo
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Naccarella, Toni
JR
0
50 Free
47
22.7
661
100 Free
43
49.22
681