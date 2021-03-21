2021 Women’s NCAA Championship Scoring Breakdown

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC

Short course yards (SCY) format

Champion: Virginia (1x)

Virginia appear well positioned to defend their title next year with 240 non senior individual points. This is despite Virginia having the highest scoring senior class with 75 individual points. Texas are next best with 178.5 non senior individual points. And while Stanford are positioned to bring in a massive haul of other worldly talent ( Regan Smith , Taylor Ruck , Torri Huske among others), they only had 17 non senior points at this meet, so they are nearly rebuilding from scratch.

, , among others), they only had 17 non senior points at this meet, so they are nearly rebuilding from scratch. The highest scoring class at the meet were the NC State juniors with 123 points. They were followed by the Virginia sophomores with 121 and the Alabama juniors with 118.

The most points any teams scored in a single event was Texas’ 43.5 in the 200 fly. This narrowly beat out Virginia’s 43 in the 200 breast.

By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil‘s 48.89 100 fly. Next best was MacNeil’s 46.20 100 free and Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass‘ 21.13 50 free.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. UVA: 491

2. NC State: 354

3. Texas: 344.5

4. California: 290

5. Alabama: 266

6. Michigan: 224.5

7. Ohio State: 215.5

8. Georgia: 181

9. Stanford: 159

10. Tennessee: 153

11. Kentucky: 152

12. UNC: 144

13. Louisville: 108

14. Texas A&M: 107.5

15. Indiana: 102

16. Northwestern: 96

17. Florida: 84.5

18. Missouri: 79

19. Wisconsin: 61

20. Purdue: 56

21. VT: 55

22. USC: 51

23. Miami: 42

24. Minnesota: 40

25. Arizona: 34.5

26. Nebraska: 33

27. Arkansas: 26

28. GT: 24

29. ND: 12

30. LSU: 9

31. Houston: 9

32. San Diego St: 6

33. FGCU: 6

34. Duke: 5

35. Wyoming: 4

36. Akron: 3

37. Oakland: 1

38. U.S. Navy: 1

Individual Scores by Year

UVA NC State Texas California Alabama Michigan Ohio State Georgia Stanford Tennessee Kentucky UNC FR 89 1 62 40 0 14.5 3 10 0 31 1 47 SO 121 44 54.5 30 12 19 18 41 11 24 42 0 JR 30 123 62 65 118 90 26 16 6 1 54 43 SR 75 44 48 21 0 31 34.5 32 40 9 7 0 Returning 240 168 178.5 135 130 123.5 47 67 17 56 97 90

Louisville Texas A&M Indiana Northwestern Florida Missouri Wisconsin Purdue VT USC Miami Minnesota FR 5 26 46 11 3 0 51 0 21 23 24 0 SO 15 0 0 16 35.5 3 0 16 0 12 18 0 JR 14 4 15 4 7 9 0 15 0 0 0 0 SR 0 63.5 15 29 11 23 0 25 16 0 0 40 Returning 34 30 61 31 45.5 12 51 31 21 35 42 0

Arizona Nebraska Arkansas GT ND LSU Houston San Diego St FGCU Duke Wyoming Akron Oakland U.S. Navy FR 2.5 0 0 2 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SO 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3 4 0 0 0 JR 32 0 21 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 1 1 SR 0 33 5 22 1 0 9 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 Returning 34.5 0 21 2 11 9 0 0 0 5 4 3 1 1

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

800 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving 200 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Diving 400 Free Relay UVA 40 74 96 130 150 150 184 201 236 274 290 310 310 344 370 384 401 444 457 457 491 NC State 0 32 45 58 84 84 124 129 145 145 181 201 201 241 242 276 289 324 324 324 354 Texas 30 44 61 73 73 87 119 133 151 167 172 186 200 224 241 248 248 257 300.5 326.5 344.5 California 32 72 91 107 114 114 114 114 129 148 151 180 180 210 210 226 249 249 258 258 290 Alabama 26 52 59 59 72 72 90 90 104 112 112 129 129 155 168 185 226 226 226 226 266 Michigan 14 16 31 31 48 48 78 90 123 125.5 125.5 125.5 125.5 127.5 157.5 162.5 182.5 182.5 202.5 202.5 224.5 Ohio State 24 52 64 75 76.5 77.5 101.5 123.5 123.5 123.5 137.5 142.5 145.5 177.5 189.5 189.5 189.5 189.5 189.5 189.5 215.5 Georgia 28 40 51 68 73 73 85 85 85 96 109 109 109 115 122 122 127 141 157 157 181 Stanford 22 42 58 58 62 62 84 104 111 111 112 112 112 140 140 140 140 146 146 149 159 Tennessee 2 12 21 23 23 23 51 54 55 55 70 70 70 90 107 107 109 125 125 125 153 Kentucky 34 34 34 45 45 51 65 92 101 114 114 114 114 114 118 135 135 141 152 152 152 UNC 0 24 24 24 38 55 61 61 61 61 61 77 94 114 114 118 127 127 127 140 144 Louisville 4 24 24 33 36 36 62 64 64 64 71 71 71 81 81 81 81 81 94 94 108 Texas A&M 10 10 10 10 10 26 30 37 37 52 52 52 64 64 76 76 87 87 107.5 107.5 107.5 Indiana 12 12 12 12 12 30 30 45 45 45 47 47 55 63 63 63 63 76 76 96 102 Northwestern 0 6 6 6 18 18 28 28 32 32 52 52 52 64 75 75 81 88 88 88 96 Florida 18 26 32 43 44.5 51.5 53.5 53.5 53.5 70.5 70.5 70.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 81.5 81.5 84.5 84.5 84.5 Missouri 0 30 30 30 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 65 65 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 79 Wisconsin 8 8 8 23 23 23 23 23 23 23 23 39 39 39 39 59 59 59 59 59 61 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 56 56 VT 6 6 11 11 11 11 11 22 22 22 22 28 28 28 28 43 43 43 43 43 55 USC 0 4 4 4 10 13 21 21 21 21 38 38 38 42 42 42 42 42 42 51 51 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 42 42 42 42 42 42 42 42 42 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 15 15 15 15 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 17.5 34.5 34.5 Nebraska 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 11 11 11 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 33 33 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 21 21 26 26 26 26 26 26 26 GT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 24 24 ND 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 4 4 4 7 7 7 12 12 12 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 Houston 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 6 6 6 6 6 6 8 9 9 9 9 9 San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 FGCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 5 5 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 Akron 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 Oakland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

800 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving 200 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Diving 400 Free Relay UVA 40 34 22 34 20 0 34 17 35 38 16 20 0 34 26 14 17 43 13 0 34 NC State 0 32 13 13 26 0 40 5 16 0 36 20 0 40 1 34 13 35 0 0 30 Texas 30 14 17 12 0 14 32 14 18 16 5 14 14 24 17 7 0 9 43.5 26 18 California 32 40 19 16 7 0 0 0 15 19 3 29 0 30 0 16 23 0 9 0 32 Alabama 26 26 7 0 13 0 18 0 14 8 0 17 0 26 13 17 41 0 0 0 40 Michigan 14 2 15 0 17 0 30 12 33 2.5 0 0 0 2 30 5 20 0 20 0 22 Ohio State 24 28 12 11 1.5 1 24 22 0 0 14 5 3 32 12 0 0 0 0 0 26 Georgia 28 12 11 17 5 0 12 0 0 11 13 0 0 6 7 0 5 14 16 0 24 Stanford 22 20 16 0 4 0 22 20 7 0 1 0 0 28 0 0 0 6 0 3 10 Tennessee 2 10 9 2 0 0 28 3 1 0 15 0 0 20 17 0 2 16 0 0 28 Kentucky 34 0 0 11 0 6 14 27 9 13 0 0 0 0 4 17 0 6 11 0 0 UNC 0 24 0 0 14 17 6 0 0 0 0 16 17 20 0 4 9 0 0 13 4 Louisville 4 20 0 9 3 0 26 2 0 0 7 0 0 10 0 0 0 0 13 0 14 Texas A&M 10 0 0 0 0 16 4 7 0 15 0 0 12 0 12 0 11 0 20.5 0 0 Indiana 12 0 0 0 0 18 0 15 0 0 2 0 8 8 0 0 0 13 0 20 6 Northwestern 0 6 0 0 12 0 10 0 4 0 20 0 0 12 11 0 6 7 0 0 8 Florida 18 8 6 11 1.5 7 2 0 0 17 0 0 4 0 0 0 7 0 3 0 0 Missouri 0 30 0 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 8 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 20 0 0 0 0 2 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 0 VT 6 0 5 0 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 12 USC 0 4 0 0 6 3 8 0 0 0 17 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 Nebraska 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 GT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 ND 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 5 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FGCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Akron 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 Georgia 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 Texas 0 3 1 1 4 1 3 0 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 Stanford 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 1 1 Purdue 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 1 2 0 Kentucky 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 4 2 2 0 0 3 Arizona 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 FGCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 UNC 0 2 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 Alabama 0 2 0 1 2 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 2 1 1 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 California 0 0 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 2 2 0 1 Missouri 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 USC 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GT 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Minnesota 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 ND 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Florida 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 2 1 1 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 NC State 3 0 1 2 0 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 VT 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Indiana 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 Oakland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Wisconsin 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UVA 5 4 1 0 4 1 1 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 2 0

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Madden, Paige SR 60 500 Free 1 4:33.61 836 200 Free 1 1:42.35 852 1650 Free 1 15:41.86 776 Douglass, Kate SO 54 50 Free 1 21.13 989 100 Fly 2 49.55 954 100 Free 2 46.3 965 Walsh, Alex FR 48 200 IM 1 1:51.87 909 200 Free 5 1:44.12 771 200 Breast 5 2:05.86 824 Nelson, Ella SO 48 200 IM 5 1:54.74 801 400 IM 2 4:02.33 817 200 Breast 2 2:04.35 870 Wenger, Alexis JR 28 50 Free 41 22.61 677 100 Breast 3 57.67 880 200 Breast 7 2:06.9 794 Tiltmann, Reilly FR 23 100 Fly 42 53.38 661 100 Back 9 51.33 784 200 Back 5 1:50.66 803 Harter, Abby FR 18 200 IM 29 1:58.23 691 100 Fly 12 51.93 758 200 Fly 6 1:53.86 793 Cuomo, Lexi SO 11 50 Free 26 22.38 717 100 Fly 8 51.8 767 100 Free 27 48.92 705 Gmelich, Caroline SR 11 50 Free 55 22.91 625 100 Back 8 51.78 755 Donohoe, Maddie SO 8 500 Free 15 4:44.79 672 1650 Free 11 16:09.01 666 Valls, Kyla SR 4 50 Free 51 22.85 636 200 Free 13 1:45.63 710 100 Free 54 50.03 615 Nava, Jessica JR 2 100 Fly 15 52.15 742 200 Fly 17 1:55.71 729 Bowen, Charlotte SO 0 1 mtr Diving 47 229.35 3 mtr Diving 33 263.75 Menkhaus, Julia JR 0 200 IM 55 2:00.51 623 200 Free 41 1:47.79 626 200 Fly 35 1:57.94 658 Bell, Jennifer SO 0 1 mtr Diving 46 231.2 3 mtr Diving 35 260.65 Keating, Anna FR 0 100 Breast 18 59.41 761 200 Breast 21 2:08.97 739 Porter, Jocelyn SR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 260.3 3 mtr Diving 22 290.75 Platform Diving 33 222.65

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alons, Kylee JR 44 50 Free 4 21.51 893 100 Fly 3 50.35 881 100 Free 6 47.71 811 Berkoff, Katharine SO 44 50 Free 8 21.96 795 100 Back 1 49.74 897 200 Back 6 1:50.88 796 Hansson, Sophie JR 40 100 Breast 1 57.23 914 200 Breast 1 2:03.86 885 Moore, Kate SR 27 500 Free 6 4:39.71 742 400 IM 12 4:07.3 736 200 Back 9 1:51.61 774 Podmanikova, Andrea JR 27 100 Breast 7 58.62 812 200 Breast 4 2:05.51 834 Poole, Julia SR 13 200 IM 6 1:55.6 773 200 Free 25 1:46.4 680 200 Breast 17 2:08.67 747 Muzzy, Emma JR 12 200 IM 23 1:57.59 711 400 IM 27 4:13.08 649 200 Back 7 1:51.70 771 Calegan, Olivia SR 4 100 Breast 13 59.12 779 Hierath, Yara FR 1 500 Free 26 4:45.37 664 400 IM 35 4:15.26 616 1650 Free 16 16:13.59 648 Lewicki, Katey FR 0 100 Back 36 53.31 665 200 Back 36 1:55.95 654 Arens, Abby FR 0 200 IM 45 1:59.4 657 100 Breast 29 1:00.11 719 200 Breast 26 2:09.6 723 Huizinga, Danika SR 0 100 Back 48 53.87 632 200 Back 33 1:55.80 658

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pfeifer, Evie SR 48 500 Free 2 4:35.02 813 400 IM 5 4:05.41 766 1650 Free 2 15:46.41 757 Pash, Kelly SO 42.5 200 IM 7 1:55.72 769 200 Free 3 1:43.50 798 200 Fly 4 1:53.42 809 Pineda, Paola JR 42 1 mtr Diving 5 329.0 3 mtr Diving 5 351.1 Platform Diving 5 304.3 Bray, Olivia FR 30 100 Fly 7 51.44 793 100 Back 16 52.64 704 200 Fly 2 1:52.87 830 Cook, Julia JR 20 100 Back 6 51.32 784 200 Back 10 1:51.83 768 Sticklen, Emma FR 18 50 Free 37 22.59 680 100 Fly 11 51.91 759 200 Fly 7 1:54.09 785 Elendt, Anna FR 14 100 Breast 12 58.93 792 200 Breast 9 2:06.1 817 Skilken, Jordan SO 7 1 mtr Diving 34 254.65 3 mtr Diving 36 258.15 Platform Diving 10 281.15 Boyle, Janie SO 5 Platform Diving 12 253.1 O’Neill, Bridget FR 0 1 mtr Diving 20 276.3 3 mtr Diving 17 310.35 Leibel, Kyla SO 0 200 Free 23 1:46.06 693 100 Free 50 49.43 664

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ivey, Isabel JR 46 100 Fly 4 50.68 853 100 Back 4 50.85 815 100 Free 3 46.95 889 Stadden, Isabelle FR 30 200 IM 20 1:57.25 721 100 Back 5 50.87 814 200 Back 3 1:49.66 834 Neumann, Robin SR 21 500 Free 13 4:42.31 706 200 Free 6 1:44.26 765 100 Free 13 48.54 737 Spitz, Ayla SO 20 500 Free 5 4:39.7 742 200 Free 11 1:45.17 728 200 Back 30 1:55.56 665 Wilson, Alicia JR 16 200 IM 3 1:54.51 809 400 IM 22 4:11.29 676 200 Back 18 1:53.94 708 Klinker, Rachel SO 10 500 Free 16 4:45.39 664 100 Fly 26 52.31 732 200 Fly 9 1:53.19 818 Gantriis, Emily FR 10 50 Free 10 21.9 807 100 Free 14 48.58 733 Rajic, Ema JR 3 100 Breast 14 59.17 776 200 Breast 28 2:09.87 717 Riley, Eloise SO 0 50 Free 34 22.47 701 200 Free 35 1:47.29 646 100 Free 27 48.92 705 Dimeco, Sarah SO 0 500 Free 32 4:46.36 651 400 IM 40 4:17.25 584 1650 Free 18 16:13.75 647 Thai, Briana SR 0 3 mtr Diving 46 206.35 Platform Diving 43 183.5 Laughlin, Tea FR 0 100 Back 30 53.09 677 200 Back 38 1:56.09 650 Garcia, Elise JR 0 50 Free 22 22.32 728 100 Fly 35 53.0 686 100 Free 17 48.62 730

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power White, Rhyan JR 48 100 Fly 5 50.99 828 100 Back 2 50.21 861 200 Back 2 1:48.99 856 Antoniou, Kalia JR 27 50 Free 6 21.85 818 100 Free 5 47.64 818 Scott, Morgan JR 23 50 Free 18 22.28 735 200 Free 9 1:44.39 760 100 Free 4 47.48 834 McMahon, Kensey JR 20 500 Free 10 4:39.98 738 1650 Free 6 16:00.62 699 Dupre, Cora SO 12 50 Free 24 22.35 722 200 Free 17 1:45.83 702 100 Free 7 47.72 810 Lucoe, Tanesha SO 0 Platform Diving 35 213.25 Wright, Cat JR 0 200 IM 34 1:58.49 684 100 Breast 39 1:00.63 690 200 Breast 37 2:11.02 688 Felner, Gracie FR 0 200 IM 48 1:59.75 646 100 Fly 36 53.05 683 200 Fly 43 1:59.29 615 Molnar, Flora SR 0 50 Free 51 22.85 636 100 Fly 22 52.3 732 100 Free 21 48.81 714 Liberto, Morgan JR 0 200 IM 57 2:00.73 617 100 Back 31 53.15 674 200 Back 19 1:54.13 703 Petkova, Diana FR 0 200 IM 18 1:57.19 723 100 Breast 20 59.6 750 100 Free 22 48.85 711

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power MacNeil, Maggie JR 57 50 Free 2 21.17 979 100 Fly 1 48.89 1021 100 Free 1 46.02 1000 Carter, Olivia JR 33 100 Fly 6 51.19 812 200 Fly 1 1:51.33 893 Schmidt, Sierra SR 31 500 Free 4 4:39.3 748 1650 Free 3 15:51.09 737 Sims, Kaitlynn SO 14 500 Free 24 4:45.19 666 1650 Free 5 15:57.8 710 Ackerman, Kathryn FR 12 400 IM 7 4:06.95 741 200 Back 46 1:57.46 612 Venter, Mariella SO 5 100 Back 47 53.81 636 200 Back 12 1:52.19 757 Housey, Sophie FR 2.5 200 Free 14 1:45.74 705 Glass, Megan SO 0 200 Free 26 1:46.46 678 Canale, Nikki SR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 247.0 Kwan, Victoria JR 0 200 IM 35 1:58.50 683 400 IM 31 4:14.03 635 200 Fly 24 1:56.37 708 Sisson, Caroline JR 0 500 Free 46 4:49.55 606 1650 Free 36 16:27.93 589 Donan, Claire FR 0 400 IM 37 4:15.62 610

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Tafuto, Sally JR 21 500 Free 7 4:40.29 734 200 Free 43 1:49.32 563 1650 Free 9 16:07.36 672 Romano, Kristen SR 20 200 IM 8 1:56.07 757 400 IM 9 4:04.28 784 200 Back 25 1:54.82 685 Bach, Hannah SO 14 100 Breast 5 57.94 860 200 Breast 46 2:12.8 645 Trace, Katie SR 13 200 IM 27 1:58.07 696 400 IM 6 4:06.49 749 200 Fly 25 1:56.59 701 Crane, Emily JR 5 50 Free 48 22.78 648 100 Back 12 51.91 747 Crawford, Mackenzie SO 4 1 mtr Diving 16 273.4 3 mtr Diving 14 316.65 Geringer, Maya FR 3 500 Free 29 4:46.00 655 1650 Free 14 16:11.97 654 Petrak, Taylor SR 1.5 50 Free 15 22.35 722 100 Free 32 49.01 698 Fulmer, Amy SO 0 50 Free 41 22.61 677 100 Free 30 48.98 700 McGing, Ciara FR 0 Platform Diving 17 259.1 Gresser, Hanna SR 0 200 IM 42 1:59.25 661 100 Breast 24 59.8 738 200 Breast 38 2:11.56 675 Russo, Catherine FR 0 50 Free 54 22.9 627 100 Fly 45 53.57 649 Zenick, Katherine FR 0 50 Free 34 22.47 701 100 Fly 21 52.26 735 100 Free 20 48.78 717 Mathews, Janessa FR 0 100 Breast 42 1:00.75 683 200 Breast 42 2:11.92 666

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hartman, Zoie SO 41 200 IM 2 1:53.34 851 100 Breast 6 58.25 837 200 Breast 8 2:07.7 772 Harnish, Courtney SR 22 500 Free 8 4:41.33 719 200 Free 8 1:45.52 714 200 Fly 19 1:55.99 720 Luther, Dakota JR 16 200 IM 36 1:58.62 680 100 Fly 17 52.19 740 200 Fly 3 1:53.01 825 Parker, Maxine FR 10 50 Free 12 21.96 795 100 Free 12 48.3 757 Anderson, Olivia SR 7 500 Free 44 4:48.55 620 1650 Free 10 16:08.22 669 Dellatorre, Danielle SR 3 200 IM 21 1:57.48 714 100 Breast 17 59.25 771 200 Breast 14 2:08.34 756 Smith, Tatum JR 0 50 Free 61 23.11 589 100 Fly 41 53.37 662 Homovich, Maddie JR 0 500 Free 36 4:47.44 636 1650 Free 33 16:25.26 600 200 Back 40 1:56.68 634 Reinstein, Sloane FR 0 200 Free 36 1:47.33 644 Brown, Portia JR 0 200 IM 54 2:00.43 626 100 Back 46 53.79 637 200 Back 42 1:56.96 626 Barczyk, Jillian SO 0 500 Free 41 4:48.21 625 200 Free 39 1:47.49 638 Dickinson, Callie JR 0 200 IM 31 1:58.39 687 100 Fly 34 52.94 690 200 Fly 21 1:56.17 714 Fa’Amausili, Gabi SR 0 50 Free 30 22.41 712 Burchill, Sammie SR 0 200 IM 53 2:00.39 627 400 IM 36 4:15.52 612 200 Back 45 1:57.35 616

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Forde, Brooke SR 40 500 Free 3 4:35.22 810 400 IM 1 4:01.57 831 200 Breast 13 2:07.63 774 Wheal, Emma SO 11 50 Free 13 21.97 793 100 Fly 10 51.83 765 100 Free 26 48.9 707 Lenz, Daria JR 3 1 mtr Diving 28 263.95 Platform Diving 14 240.15 Raab, Allie JR 3 100 Breast 16 59.25 771 200 Breast 15 2:09.89 716 Kukurugya, Hannah SR 0 200 IM 49 1:59.94 641 400 IM 21 4:11.24 677 200 Fly 18 1:55.94 722 Paulsen, Mia SR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 249.85 3 mtr Diving 21 295.0 Platform Diving 24 236.6 Fackenthal, Amalie JR 0 50 Free 32 22.46 703 100 Free 33 49.03 696 Wortman, Julia SO 0 Platform Diving 40 202.25 Goeders, Anya JR 0 50 Free 34 22.47 701 100 Free 46 49.35 670 Crisera, Alex SO 0 50 Free 59 23.04 602 100 Back 25 52.94 686 200 Back 27 1:55.4 669 Bartel, Zoe JR 0 200 IM 56 2:00.55 622 100 Breast 35 1:00.33 707 200 Breast 31 2:10.18 709 Rudolph, Janelle FR 0 200 IM 41 1:58.73 677 100 Back 23 52.67 702 100 Free 48 49.37 668 Tankersley, Morgan JR 0 500 Free 28 4:45.7 660 200 Free 22 1:46.03 694 1650 Free 21 16:15.13 642 Gormley, Isabel FR 0 500 Free 38 4:48.14 626 400 IM 39 4:16.51 596 1650 Free 29 16:21.9 614

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McSharry, Mona FR 31 50 Free 19 22.29 733 100 Breast 4 57.8 870 200 Breast 3 2:05.01 849 Stege, Kristen SO 24 500 Free 9 4:39.89 740 1650 Free 4 15:52.07 733 Yager, Alexis SR 5 200 IM 15 1:57.65 709 400 IM 14 4:08.09 724 200 Breast 43 2:12.1 662 Pintar, Tjasa SR 2 200 IM 40 1:58.69 678 200 Free 18 1:45.84 702 100 Free 15 48.61 731 Nunan, Amanda SR 2 500 Free 45 4:48.87 616 1650 Free 15 16:12.82 651 Rothrock, Trude JR 1 200 IM 19 1:57.20 722 100 Fly 16 52.2 739 100 Free 31 48.99 699 Nguyen, Claire SO 0 500 Free 27 4:45.45 663 1650 Free 23 16:16.46 636 Popov, Nikol SR 0 100 Breast 45 1:01.35 649 200 Breast 51 2:14.75 595 Beil, Mallory JR 0 100 Fly 29 52.45 722 200 Fly 31 1:57.54 671 Ungaretti, Natalie SO 0 50 Free 38 22.6 679 100 Free 52 49.58 652 Holt, Kara SO 0 Platform Diving 19 253.2 Harty, Kaitlin SR 0 100 Back 39 53.37 661 200 Back 28 1:55.41 669 Grinter, Bailey SR 0 50 Free 19 22.29 733 100 Free 43 49.22 681 Samansky, Abby SO 0 200 Free 44 1:50.16 526 Harper, Olivia FR 0 100 Back 44 53.63 646 200 Back 48 1:57.86 601

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Poole, Lauren SO 22 200 IM 11 1:56.75 736 400 IM 3 4:02.73 810 200 Breast 20 2:08.94 740 Gati, Izzy JR 20 200 IM 25 1:57.81 704 100 Fly 9 51.81 766 200 Fly 8 1:54.35 776 Sorenson, Sophie JR 16 200 IM 12 1:57.00 728 100 Back 24 52.78 695 200 Back 8 1:52.63 745 Gaines, Riley JR 12 200 Free 7 1:44.67 748 100 Free 40 49.16 685 200 Fly 22 1:56.21 713 Davey, Gillian SO 9 400 IM 13 4:07.31 736 100 Breast 35 1:00.33 707 200 Breast 12 2:07.38 781 Bonnett, Bailey SR 7 200 IM 17 1:57.14 724 400 IM 11 4:06.41 750 200 Breast 16 2:09.92 716 Knight, Kyndal JR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 297.55 3 mtr Diving 44 242.35 Platform Diving 28 232.65 Brooks, Caitlin SO 6 100 Back 17 52.32 722 200 Back 11 1:52.01 762 McNeese, Beth SO 4 500 Free 49 4:49.87 601 1650 Free 13 16:11.73 655 Rice, Anna Havens FR 1 200 IM 21 1:57.48 714 400 IM 16 4:12.79 654 200 Breast 34 2:10.82 693 Wheeler, Kaitlynn SO 1 500 Free 18 4:43.89 684 200 Free 16 1:45.99 696 100 Free 53 49.65 646 Hill, Jaclyn SR 0 100 Breast 25 59.96 728 200 Breast 23 2:09.07 737 Ogle, Jodi SO 0 400 IM 30 4:13.7 640 200 Back 44 1:57.21 620 Williams, Kaylee FR 0 500 Free 33 4:46.69 646 1650 Free 38 16:31.79 572 Herren, Parker JR 0 100 Back 40 53.47 656 200 Back 34 1:55.81 658

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vazquez-Montano, Aran FR 47 1 mtr Diving 2 348.45 3 mtr Diving 2 384.75 Platform Diving 6 280.5 Countie, Grace JR 35 50 Free 5 21.6 872 100 Back 7 51.55 769 100 Free 9 47.84 799 Lindner, Sophie JR 8 100 Back 13 51.95 745 200 Back 13 1:52.69 743 Grund, Emily JR 0 1 mtr Diving 18 277.15 3 mtr Diving 18 304.8 Platform Diving 20 251.15 Higgs, Lilly JR 0 200 IM 61 2:01.22 601 100 Breast 25 59.96 728 200 Breast 32 2:10.32 705 Vannote, Ellie SO 0 100 Fly 32 52.57 714 200 Fly 41 1:58.97 625

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hay, Abby SO 15 200 IM 9 1:56.02 759 400 IM 15 4:08.87 712 200 Fly 13 1:55.19 747 Kraus, Alena JR 7 200 Free 19 1:45.96 697 200 Fly 10 1:54.14 783 Wheeler, Kaylee JR 7 100 Breast 10 58.67 809 200 Breast 52 2:15.65 571 Albiero, Gabi FR 5 50 Free 14 22.27 737 100 Fly 27 52.35 729 200 Fly 15 1:56.30 710 Williams, Liberty FR 0 500 Free 51 4:50.38 594 1650 Free 26 16:18.49 628 Sumida, Duda JR 0 500 Free 47 4:49.64 605 400 IM 41 4:19.86 540 Praasterink, Else FR 0 Platform Diving 30 231.35 Farrington, Addie FR 0 100 Breast 19 59.5 756 200 Breast 48 2:13.69 622 Salcutan, Tatiana FR 0 100 Back 43 53.56 650 200 Back 20 1:54.19 702 Ulett, Tristen FR 0 100 Fly 22 52.3 732 100 Back 37 53.32 664 200 Fly 23 1:56.34 709 Regenauer, Christiana SO 0 50 Free 29 22.4 713 100 Fly 42 53.38 661 100 Free 36 49.08 692 Hetrick, Paige FR 0 200 Free 21 1:46.00 695 100 Back 52 53.94 628 200 Back 31 1:55.71 661 Friesen, Morgan SR 0 100 Breast 34 1:00.32 707 200 Breast 27 2:09.76 719

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stepanek, Chloe FR 26 50 Free 31 22.44 706 200 Free 4 1:43.82 784 100 Free 8 48.3 757 Campbell, Charlye SR 24 1 mtr Diving 7 294.1 3 mtr Diving 7 343.3 Toney, Camryn SR 19 500 Free 29 4:46.00 655 400 IM 10 4:06.3 752 1650 Free 7 16:04.02 686 Pike, Taylor SR 14.5 100 Fly 20 52.22 738 200 Fly 4 1:53.42 809 Quah, Jing SR 6 200 IM 24 1:57.77 705 400 IM 20 4:10.79 683 200 Fly 11 1:54.41 774 Wilson, Aimee JR 4 1 mtr Diving 13 289.05 3 mtr Diving 23 289.35 Eisenmann, Kara SR 0 100 Fly 46 54.15 610 100 Back 38 53.33 664 200 Back 17 1:53.75 714 Theil, Caroline JR 0 200 IM 28 1:58.17 693 400 IM 19 4:10.25 691 Hepler, Danielle JR 0 200 Free 33 1:47.13 652 200 Fly 27 1:56.83 693 Powers, Kylie JR 0 100 Breast 32 1:00.23 713 200 Breast 47 2:12.82 644 Ceyanes, Chloe JR 0 3 mtr Diving 41 246.0 Smith, Alaya FR 0 100 Breast 40 1:00.67 687

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gilliland, Tarrin FR 26 3 mtr Diving 11 341.3 Platform Diving 1 338.4 Peplowski, Noelle JR 15 200 IM 30 1:58.25 691 100 Breast 15 59.19 775 200 Breast 6 2:06.46 807 Grote, Josie SR 15 500 Free 20 4:44.34 678 400 IM 4 4:05.06 771 1650 Free 17 16:13.72 647 Fowler, Anne FR 15 1 mtr Diving 6 318.65 3 mtr Diving 15 312.9 Gilliland, Tamin FR 5 1 mtr Diving 12 290.5 Kovac, Bailey SR 0 200 IM 46 1:59.54 653 100 Back 48 53.87 632 200 Back 26 1:55.18 675 Looze, Mackenzie JR 0 200 IM 26 1:57.93 700 400 IM 18 4:10.16 693 200 Breast 22 2:09.03 738 Ristic, Ella FR 0 500 Free 22 4:44.91 670 200 Free 30 1:46.72 668 Weiss, Emily SO 0 200 IM 52 2:00.06 637 100 Breast 22 59.75 741 200 Breast 24 2:09.1 736 Turak, Ashley SO 0 50 Free 17 22.23 744 100 Free 29 48.96 702 Wallace, Maggie JR 0 1650 Free 39 16:35.50 555

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smith, Maddie SR 18 50 Free 7 21.92 803 100 Fly 19 52.22 738 100 Free 11 48.15 771 Brunzell, Hannah SO 16 100 Breast 9 58.5 820 200 Breast 10 2:06.6 803 Mull, Lola FR 11 500 Free 25 4:45.31 665 1650 Free 8 16:04.11 685 Angus, Sophie SR 11 100 Breast 8 59.04 784 200 Breast 18 2:08.78 744 Guevara, Miriam JR 4 100 Fly 13 51.99 754 200 Fly 32 1:57.56 670 Patrick, Jaye SO 0 1 mtr Diving 38 247.3 Platform Diving 22 242.95 Larson, Ally SO 0 200 Free 31 1:46.77 666 Parsons, Leah SO 0 Platform Diving 23 237.15 Ozbilen, Selen FR 0 50 Free 45 22.68 665 200 Free 42 1:48.39 602 100 Free 35 49.07 693 Lepisova, Emma SO 0 100 Back 33 53.19 672 200 Back 23 1:54.59 691

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bates, Talia SO 24 50 Free 21 22.31 729 200 Free 2 1:43.49 799 100 Free 10 48.09 776 McCool, Ashley SR 11 1 mtr Diving 10 308.95 3 mtr Diving 13 321.3 Pearl, Vanessa JR 7 200 IM 10 1:56.30 750 400 IM 25 4:12.61 656 200 Breast 36 2:11.01 689 Mathieu, Tylor SO 6 500 Free 11 4:40.34 733 200 Free 37 1:47.34 644 1650 Free 22 16:15.41 640 Golding, Kathleen SO 4 200 IM 13 1:57.36 717 400 IM 17 4:10.07 694 Ray, Amanda FR 3 100 Fly 39 53.33 664 200 Fly 14 1:55.30 743 Mack, Katie SO 1.5 50 Free 15 22.35 722 100 Free 39 49.13 688 Beil, Kenady FR 0 200 Fly 40 1:58.68 634 Ault, Taylor SR 0 500 Free 23 4:45.00 669 1650 Free 20 16:14.77 643 Perez, Elizabeth JR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 262.3 Shahboz, Lain FR 0 500 Free 37 4:47.69 632 1650 Free 35 16:27.28 591 Piccirillo, Allie SO 0 200 Fly 28 1:56.98 688 Deboer, Adrianna SR 0 100 Breast 31 1:00.2 714 200 Breast 50 2:14.4 604 Miller, Nikki SR 0 200 Free 28 1:46.59 673 200 Fly 34 1:57.93 658 Minnich, Katie JR 0 100 Back 41 53.49 654 200 Back 35 1:55.85 657 Porter, Cecilia FR 0 100 Breast 27 59.98 727 200 Breast 33 2:10.73 696 Bauer, Elise FR 0 500 Free 19 4:43.94 683 1650 Free 32 16:23.78 606

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Thompson, Sarah SR 23 50 Free 3 21.42 915 100 Back 10 51.41 778 100 Free 37 49.12 689 Keil, Megan JR 9 50 Free 9 21.87 814 100 Free 42 49.2 682 Rees, Meredith SO 3 100 Back 14 52.0 742 200 Back 22 1:54.52 693 Brathwaite, Katrina SO 0 200 IM 62 2:01.47 593 100 Breast 37 1:00.34 706 200 Breast 35 2:10.99 689 Smith, Jane FR 0 1650 Free 40 16:37.50 546 Smith, Amanda SR 0 200 IM 59 2:01.00 608 200 Back 43 1:57.00 625 Jones, Kayla JR 0 100 Breast 47 1:02.23 598 200 Breast 44 2:12.61 649 Trueb, Savana SO 0 1 mtr Diving 24 266.3 Platform Diving 25 234.9 Rousseau, Sarah JR 0 Platform Diving 34 221.1

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bacon, Phoebe FR 51 200 IM 4 1:54.55 808 100 Back 3 50.39 848 200 Back 1 1:48.32 879 Hosack, Lillie JR 0 200 Free 27 1:46.53 675 Newman, Mara JR 0 100 Back 19 52.46 714 200 Back 21 1:54.38 696 Ecker, Emily FR 0 500 Free 31 4:46.05 655 1650 Free 30 16:21.94 614

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bretscher, Emily SR 25 1 mtr Diving 41 246.2 3 mtr Diving 6 345.3 Platform Diving 7 278.0 Vieta, Maycey SO 16 Platform Diving 3 316.8 Merriman, Maggie JR 15 Platform Diving 4 312.3

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Atkinson, Emma FR 21 100 Back 11 51.65 763 200 Back 4 1:50.43 810 Gyorgy, Reka SR 16 500 Free 12 4:42.04 710 400 IM 8 4:08.69 715 200 Fly 36 1:57.96 657 Bentz, Caroline FR 0 200 IM 50 2:00.01 638 100 Back 53 54.1 619 200 Back 32 1:55.74 660 Shackelford, Sarah SO 0 50 Free 38 22.6 679 200 Free 38 1:47.38 642 100 Free 19 48.74 720 Moravek, Teagan JR 0 1 mtr Diving 21 273.0 3 mtr Diving 32 267.6 Mroz, Izzi JR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 246.7 3 mtr Diving 25 283.25 Platform Diving 29 232.45 Travis, Chase FR 0 500 Free 35 4:47.12 640 1650 Free 25 16:17.81 631 Travis, Brooke SO 0 500 Free 34 4:47.02 641 1650 Free 37 16:31.45 573 Larson, Abby JR 0 50 Free 60 23.05 600 100 Free 56 50.18 602

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dobler, Kaitlyn FR 23 50 Free 11 21.92 803 100 Breast 2 57.46 896 200 Breast 45 2:12.67 648 Agunbiade, Nike SO 12 1 mtr Diving 14 282.4 3 mtr Diving 24 285.65 Platform Diving 9 294.7 Schlicht, Jemma SR 0 50 Free 43 22.64 672 100 Fly 28 52.43 723 100 Free 23 48.88 708 Kinsey, Hallie JR 0 200 IM 65 2:03.96 509 100 Fly 31 52.54 716 200 Fly 26 1:56.72 697 Stocker, Savannah SO 0 3 mtr Diving 26 283.0 Odgers, Isabelle JR 0 200 IM 32 1:58.42 686 100 Breast 44 1:00.82 679 200 Breast 30 2:10.09 711 Janvier, Aela SO 0 100 Back 48 53.87 632 200 Back 29 1:55.42 668

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gullstrand, Emma FR 24 1 mtr Diving 9 323.9 3 mtr Diving 4 355.3 Vallee, Mia SO 18 1 mtr Diving 8 289.7 3 mtr Diving 10 341.7

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bacon, Sarah SR 40 1 mtr Diving 1 357.2 3 mtr Diving 1 408.6 Phillip, Megan FR 0 1 mtr Diving 49 221.9 Van Berkom, Megan FR 0 400 IM 33 4:14.96 621 200 Fly 44 1:59.33 613

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schnell, Delaney JR 32 1 mtr Diving 4 334.45 Platform Diving 2 331.8 Mortensen, Amalie FR 2.5 500 Free 40 4:48.17 626 200 Free 14 1:45.74 705 100 Free 51 49.47 660 Batchelor, Molly FR 0 500 Free 52 4:53.44 548 Sleeman, Gracie SO 0 3 mtr Diving 45 235.2 Bernal, Aria JR 0 100 Back 27 52.98 684

Nebraska

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Knapton, Abigail SR 22 1 mtr Diving 19 277.0 3 mtr Diving 8 342.9 Platform Diving 8 276.7 Haebig, Autumn SR 11 500 Free 14 4:42.32 706 200 Free 9 1:44.39 760 100 Free 49 49.38 668 Coffey, Audrey JR 0 1650 Free 19 16:14.19 645 Troyer, Sara JR 0 1 mtr Diving 25 265.7 3 mtr Diving 27 281.3

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schultz, Brooke JR 21 1 mtr Diving 3 335.85 3 mtr Diving 12 334.95 Palsha, Peyton SR 5 500 Free 17 4:43.18 694 1650 Free 12 16:09.26 665 Sansores De La Fuent, JR 0 50 Free 58 23.02 606 100 Back 33 53.19 672 Barclay, Emily JR 0 50 Free 23 22.33 726 100 Free 55 50.14 605 Vavrinova, Adela SO 0 200 IM 33 1:58.47 684 400 IM 32 4:14.61 626 Melton, Kobie JR 0 50 Free 38 22.6 679 100 Back 29 52.99 683 100 Free 25 48.89 707 Herrmann, Vanessa JR 0 100 Breast 28 1:00.04 724 200 Breast 39 2:11.7 672

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hidalgo, Camryn SR 22 1 mtr Diving 22 270.45 3 mtr Diving 3 356.4 Platform Diving 11 280.0 Bradescu, Anna FR 2 Platform Diving 15 236.0 Campbell, Mckenzie SO 0 400 IM 34 4:15.08 619 200 Fly 29 1:57.06 686 Switzer, Brooke SO 0 500 Free 42 4:48.33 623 200 Free 34 1:47.20 649 100 Free 57 50.24 597

ND

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gillilan, Coleen SO 8 100 Fly 14 52.14 743 200 Fly 12 1:54.78 761 Stewart, Bayley JR 3 100 Back 32 53.18 672 200 Back 14 1:53.08 732 Straub, Kelly SR 1 1 mtr Diving 23 266.9 3 mtr Diving 16 274.7 Platform Diving 31 229.9 Thomas, Luciana JR 0 400 IM 24 4:12.22 662 200 Fly 20 1:56.13 716 Deuel, Megan FR 0 200 Fly 45 1:59.77 599 Laporte, Madeline JR 0 500 Free 39 4:48.16 626 1650 Free 28 16:19.99 622 Eyolfson, Sammie JR 0 1650 Free 34 16:26.16 596

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lavenant, Montserrat FR 9 1 mtr Diving 17 277.75 3 mtr Diving 9 348.3 Milutinovich, Katarin SO 0 50 Free 49 22.8 644 200 Free 29 1:46.64 671 100 Free 45 49.29 675 Bellina, Hannah FR 0 200 Fly 47 2:00.44 576 Tuxen, Helle FR 0 Platform Diving 38 208.25 Tuxen, Anne SO 0 3 mtr Diving 34 263.05 Platform Diving 32 225.0 Stanfield, Summer SO 0 200 IM 50 2:00.01 638 200 Back 37 1:56.02 652 200 Fly 39 1:58.63 636 Boll, Emilie SO 0 100 Breast 38 1:00.59 692

Houston

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Leehy, Mykenzie SR 6 50 Free 43 22.64 672 200 Free 12 1:45.59 711 100 Free 16 48.8 715 Sacha, Ioanna SR 3 200 IM 16 1:57.92 701 100 Back 35 53.3 665 200 Back 15 1:53.91 709 Farris, Chase JR 0 Platform Diving 18 256.7

San Diego St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Thormalm, Klara SR 6 50 Free 26 22.38 717 100 Breast 11 58.68 808 200 Breast 19 2:08.85 742 Lechuga Gonzalez, Xim JR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 255.75 3 mtr Diving 19 302.35 Platform Diving 39 204.0

FGCU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Halmai, Petra SR 6 200 IM 47 1:59.59 651 100 Breast 23 59.76 740 200 Breast 11 2:06.89 795

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pullinger, Maddison JR 2 1 mtr Diving 15 275.25 Shuppert, Emma SO 2 100 Back 15 52.38 719 Watson, Aliyah SO 1 Platform Diving 16 235.75 Whitlow, Cabell JR 0 200 Fly 42 1:59.17 619 Purnell, Catherine FR 0 400 IM 26 4:13.00 651 200 Fly 30 1:57.30 678 Foley, Sally FR 0 200 IM 38 1:58.64 679 100 Breast 43 1:00.81 680 200 Breast 40 2:11.77 670 Hollander, Shayna JR 0 50 Free 50 22.81 642 100 Back 42 53.53 652

Wyoming

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mirafuentes, Melissa SO 4 1 mtr Diving 35 254.6 3 mtr Diving 43 245.35 Platform Diving 13 245.0

Akron

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Watson, Sarah JR 3 200 IM 14 1:57.43 715 100 Fly 22 52.3 732 100 Free 18 48.63 729

Oakland

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lagrand, Susan JR 1 200 IM 37 1:58.63 680 100 Back 45 53.65 645 200 Back 16 1:54.13 703

U.S. Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Harrington, Sydney JR 1 100 Fly 18 52.22 738 200 Fly 16 1:57.04 687 Gerdes, Meghan SR 0 3 mtr Diving 30 270.3 Platform Diving 37 209.75 Thomas, Martina JR 0 500 Free 50 4:50.09 598 200 Free 20 1:45.98 696 Montau, Hannah JR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 231.6 3 mtr Diving 42 245.6 Platform Diving 42 193.65

Brigham Young

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McBratney, Katie SO 0 200 IM 63 2:01.54 591 100 Breast 41 1:00.74 683 200 Breast 49 2:14.29 607 Cribbs, Kennedy JR 0 1 mtr Diving 26 264.9

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schobel, Marie JR 0 100 Back 22 52.66 702 200 Back 39 1:56.17 648

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lund, Elma FR 0 Platform Diving 41 198.65 Wils, Daphne JR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 255.1 3 mtr Diving 20 295.8

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hurt, Colby FR 0 400 IM 38 4:16.14 602 Hetzer, Emily JR 0 500 Free 21 4:44.79 672 200 Free 24 1:46.37 681 1650 Free 31 16:23.03 609 Harris, Jewels SR 0 100 Fly 39 53.33 664 Preble, Averee SO 0 500 Free 43 4:48.41 622 1650 Free 24 16:17.69 631 Curtis, Brynn FR 0 100 Breast 46 1:01.67 631 200 Breast 25 2:09.35 730 Ownbey, Hannah FR 0 200 IM 39 1:58.68 678 400 IM 23 4:11.95 666 200 Breast 41 2:11.88 667 Cummings, Carly SR 0 200 IM 58 2:00.81 614 100 Breast 30 1:00.15 717 Sweeney, Devan SR 0 400 IM 29 4:13.66 641

Liberty

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Keiner, Payton SR 0 100 Back 54 54.42 599 200 Back 49 1:58.09 594

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Butler, Hannah SO 0 1 mtr Diving 31 257.9 3 mtr Diving 29 272.55 Kirschke, Ella JR 0 200 IM 44 1:59.35 658 200 Free 40 1:47.61 633 Dang, Gabby SO 0 50 Free 56 22.92 623 100 Fly 38 53.11 679 Grover, Claire JR 0 50 Free 32 22.46 703 100 Breast 33 1:00.25 711 100 Free 37 49.12 689 Baron, Sam FR 0 200 IM 64 2:01.93 579 100 Fly 37 53.07 681 200 Fly 46 2:00.01 591 Shaheen, Katelynn SO 0 3 mtr Diving 39 249.1 Platform Diving 26 234.6

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smith, Janie SO 0 50 Free 45 22.68 665 100 Fly 44 53.39 660 100 Free 34 49.04 695

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Quaglieri, Tania SO 0 50 Free 62 23.17 578 100 Back 18 52.45 715 Terebo, Emma SR 0 50 Free 57 22.98 613 100 Back 26 52.97 684 Halden, Jenny FR 0 50 Free 51 22.85 636 100 Fly 30 52.46 721

UNLV

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Urzua, Montse JR 0 3 mtr Diving 40 248.65

FSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Terebo, Emma SR 0 100 Free 46 49.35 670 Quaglieri, Tania SO 0 100 Free 41 49.18 684

Kansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Manning, Manon SR 0 100 Back 20 52.61 705 200 Back 47 1:57.85 601

New Hampshire

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Metzler, Anna JR 0 200 IM 59 2:01.00 608 400 IM 28 4:13.26 647

Washington St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Larson, Chloe SR 0 50 Free 25 22.37 719 100 Free 23 48.88 708

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power De Cecco, Lizzy SO 0 1 mtr Diving 27 264.2 Reimer, Audrey JR 0 100 Back 51 53.92 629 200 Back 41 1:56.79 631 Ruchala, Emma SR 0 1 mtr Diving 48 223.1 3 mtr Diving 38 255.8 Broome, Emma SR 0 100 Back 27 52.98 684

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Drake, Kelsey SR 0 100 Fly 33 52.93 690 200 Fly 38 1:58.41 643 Graves, Alyssa FR 0 1650 Free 27 16:18.59 628 200 Fly 33 1:57.81 662 Tamborski, Samantha JR 0 3 mtr Diving 28 274.65 Jump, Mallory SO 0 200 IM 43 1:59.32 659 100 Fly 22 52.3 732 200 Fly 37 1:58.09 653

PITT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Read, Amy JR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 237.65 3 mtr Diving 37 256.5 Platform Diving 27 233.05 McDaniels, Claire FR 0 Platform Diving 36 212.8

Bowling Green

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Platts, Daisy JR 0 100 Back 21 52.65 703 200 Back 24 1:54.75 687

Michigan State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ling, Amanda JR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 247.95

Rice

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Parish, Ellery SR 0 500 Free 48 4:49.86 602

Nevada

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Depolo, Donna SR 0 100 Breast 21 59.69 744 200 Breast 29 2:09.92 716

George Mason

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Fisher, Hailey SO 0 1 mtr Diving 44 236.55

Florida Int’l

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gouda, Maha JR 0 3 mtr Diving 31 269.4 Platform Diving 21 244.1 Nocentini, Jasmine SO 0 50 Free 28 22.39 715 200 Free 32 1:46.92 660

Eastern Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Berger, Bethany SR 0 1 mtr Diving 42 243.25

Buffalo