How To Watch The 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results

Stanford (3x) – 2019 results Streaming: ESPN3

The 2021 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships will get underway on Wednesday night and run through Saturday in what will be the first D1 nationals in two years.

This year’s meet will have all seven sessions aired live on ESPN3, the network’s online streaming service.

ESPN3 is accessible for those who have subscriptions to the listed internet or TV providers in the U.S., or the following streaming services: Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

ESPNU will also be airing a two-hour highlight show at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 6.

You can find ESPN’s swimming & diving streaming schedule here.

All finals sessions, including Wednesday’s 800 free relay, will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the prelims will start at 10 a.m.

DAY-BY-DAY EVENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday (Timed Finals)

800 free relay

Thursday

200 free relay

500 free

200 IM

50 free

400 medley relay

Friday

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

200 medley relay

Saturday

1650 free

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

400 free relay

