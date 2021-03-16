How To Watch The 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
The 2021 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships will get underway on Wednesday night and run through Saturday in what will be the first D1 nationals in two years.
This year’s meet will have all seven sessions aired live on ESPN3, the network’s online streaming service.
ESPN3 is accessible for those who have subscriptions to the listed internet or TV providers in the U.S., or the following streaming services: Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.
ESPNU will also be airing a two-hour highlight show at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 6.
You can find ESPN’s swimming & diving streaming schedule here.
All finals sessions, including Wednesday’s 800 free relay, will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the prelims will start at 10 a.m.
DAY-BY-DAY EVENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday (Timed Finals)
- 800 free relay
Thursday
- 200 free relay
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 400 medley relay
Friday
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 200 medley relay
Saturday
- 1650 free
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- 400 free relay