2021 Women’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
As we tick down the days to the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships, keep track of all our event-by-event previews and winner picks here.
Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.
Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top 8.
FINAL EDITION TEAM POWER RANKINGS HERE
2021 WOMEN’S NCAA PICK ‘EM CONTEST HERE
|DAY
|EVENT
|WINNER
|Wednesday
|800 Free Relay
|Thursday
|200 Free Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|Friday
|400 Medley Relay
|400 IM
|Brooke Forde, Stanford
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|200 Medley Relay
|Saturday
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|Rhyan White, Alabama
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|Sophie Hansson, NC State
|200 Fly
|400 Free Relay