2021 Women’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

As we tick down the days to the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships, keep track of all our event-by-event previews and winner picks here.

Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.

Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top 8.

DAY EVENT WINNER
Wednesday 800 Free Relay
Thursday 200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
Friday 400 Medley Relay
400 IM Brooke Forde, Stanford
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
200 Medley Relay
Saturday 1650 Free
200 Back Rhyan White, Alabama
100 Free
200 Breast Sophie Hansson, NC State
200 Fly
400 Free Relay

