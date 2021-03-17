Sarah Sjostrom Doing 3 Leg Workouts Per Day, Kick is Stronger Than Ever

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom , who is on the road to recovery after breaking her elbow . Sjostrom gave us an update on her status, saying she’s back in the pool and kicking about 3-3.5 kilometers daily. However, Sjostrom is also going to the gym and doing a heavy leg lift, then getting in a cycling workout daily as well, making her legs very tired by the end of the day. Sjostrom says she’s never focused this much on her legs before and normally she just relies on her upper body strength in her swimming. This could be a revamped Sjostrom once she is allowed to swim 100%, a scary thought considering she already holds 6 individual world records.

