Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarah Sjostrom Doing 3 Leg Workouts Per Day, Kick is Stronger Than Ever

Comments: 5

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom, who is on the road to recovery after breaking her elbow. Sjostrom gave us an update on her status, saying she’s back in the pool and kicking about 3-3.5 kilometers daily. However, Sjostrom is also going to the gym and doing a heavy leg lift, then getting in a cycling workout daily as well, making her legs very tired by the end of the day. Sjostrom says she’s never focused this much on her legs before and normally she just relies on her upper body strength in her swimming. This could be a revamped Sjostrom once she is allowed to swim 100%, a scary thought considering she already holds 6 individual world records.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MX4x50relay
1 hour ago

She could go scary fast then

1
0
Reply
deepsouth
Reply to  MX4x50relay
1 hour ago

Big if on how the plate/plates feel when she starts making her stroke motion.

1
0
Reply
Breezeway
1 hour ago

so she’s the only swimmer doing leg workouts?

3
-2
Reply
Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Breezeway
44 minutes ago

The takeaway here was more intended to be that she’s never focused this much on her legs, which could be game-changing for her swimming seeing as this is the case for many swimmers who sustain upper-body injuries and are forced to do leg-dominant workouts

5
0
Reply
2Fat4Speed
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
30 minutes ago

I wonder if part of this is putting on a brave face of positivity for her sponsors or even herself. Big injury with terrible timing. I sure hope she can be at 100%. I am a big fan!

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!