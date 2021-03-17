2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

The men’s competition on Wednesday morning will consist of heats of 200 IM and 50 free. In the IM, defending champion of Emmanuel Fava of Delta State is seeded second (1:45.51) behind Drury junior James Brown. The next four contenders are all seeded with 1:47s: Lindenwood freshman Matheo Mateos-Mongelo, Henderson State junior Stephen Jones, Queens junior Jan Delkeskamp, and Grand Valley sophomore Roger Miret Sala.

Drury freshman Karol Ostrowski, who broke the NCAA Division II record in the 50 free last November with 19.09 leads second-seeded Matej Dusa, a Queens freshman, by .24 coming into heats. Other contenders for the top-8 in the sprint free include Drury junior Alex Bowen; St. Cloud State sophomore Abe Townley; McKendree junior Gregg Lichinsky, who was runner-up in this event a year ago; Findlay sophomore Tim Stollings; Wingate junior Viacheslav Ohnov; and Wayne State sophomore Luka Cvetko.

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2018)

Meet Record: 1:41.94 – Matthew Josa, Queens (NC) (2015)

Finals qualifiers:

Alex Kunert, Queens – 1:45.09 Emanuel Fava, Delta State – 1:45.33 Balazs Berecz, Queens – 1:45.85 Matheo Mateos-Mongelo, Lindenwood – 1:47.27 Andrew Rodriguez, Drury – 1:47.29 Stephen Jones, Henderson State – 1:47.38 Patryk Winiatowski, Lindenwood – 1:47.60 James Brown, Drury – 1:47.63 Roger Miret Sala, Grand Valley –1:47.65 Jan Delkeskamp, Queens – 1:47.67 Alexander Capizzo, Wayne State – 1:47.99 Micah McRea, Lenoir–Rhyne – 1:48.09 Mahmoud Elgayar, Colorado Mesa – 1:48.62 Yannick Plasil, Queens – 1:48.65 Erikas Kapocius, NMU / Andy Huffman, Missouri S&T – 1:48.79 (tie) –

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 19.08 – Karol Ostrowski , Drury (2020)

, Drury (2020) Meet Record: 19.18 – Serghei Golban, Lindenwood (2016)

Finals qualifiers:

Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 19.31 Matej Dusa, Queens – 19.35 Alex Bowen, Drury – 19.47 Giulio Brugnoni, Delta State – 19.63 Kham Glass, Drury – 19.68 Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens – 19.74 Michael Wolsek, Wayne State – 19.81 Viacheslav Ohnov, Wingate – 19.87 Diego Mas, UIndy / Luka Cvetko, Wayne State – 19.91 (tie) – Tim Stollings, Findlay – 19.92 Igor Dantas, Emmanuel – 19.94 Raphael De Paiva, Carson-Newman / Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree – 19.95 (tie) – Elliott Irwin, Lindenwood – 19.96 Alec Dawson, Nova S’eastern / Franz Mueller, Wayne State – 19.99 (tie)

Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII Record: 8:56.76 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 8:57.06 – Mitch Snyder, Drury (2009)

Top 8 from morning:

The heats were swum fastest to slowest by seed time. In the first heat Lindenwood sophomore Vincent Jaworski improved his seed time by 3.76 seconds to win a close race over Delta State junior John Stewart in the first heat. Jaworski went 9:13.33, while Stewart clocked a best-by-4.9-seconds 9:14.66. Queens junior Mohamed Hegazy was third in the heat with 9:16.83.

Heat 2 went to junior Matthew Daniel of St. Leo, who crushed his seed time, dropping 9.2 seconds to finish in 9:11.21. Drury junior Lucas Simao Lima dropped 3 seconds to come in second with 9:17.11.

The final heat went to Drury junior Ean Vandergraaf in 9:19.67, an 11-second improvement from his seed time.