McKendree’s Dalu Breaks NCAA DII and Meet Records in 1650 Free with 14:55.12

2021 NCAA DIVISION II MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE

NCAA DII Record: 14:55.42 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Meet Record: 15:00.51 – Mitch Snyder, Drury (2009)

Top 8:

Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 14.55.12 Ondrej Zach, Northern Michigan – 15:10.35 Eric Hieber, Grand Valley – 15:15.41 Jonas Soerensen, Wingate – 15:27.37 Enzo Kihara, Emmanuel – 15:27.84 Sebastian Wenk, UIndy – 15:28.45 Matthew Daniel, St. Leo – 15:29.97 Jesse Goodyear, Grand Valley – 15:31.51

McKendree University’s Fabio Dalu lowered his own NCAA DII record and broke the meet record in the 1650 free on the final night of the 2021 NCAA DII Men’s Championships. Drury’s Mitch Snyder set the previous meet record of 15:00.51 at the 2009 Divison II champs.

Dalu was ahead of meet record pace right from the get-go, with his first 100 split already 1.02 seconds faster than Snyder’s. He increased his lead near the 700 mark and built it steadily until the 1200 mark. At that point he was ahead of the meet record by almost 10 seconds. Dalu powered to the wall in a time of 14:55.12, crushing Snyder’s record by 5.29 seconds.

In mid-February, Dalu broke the NCAA DII record at the GLVC conference meet. This evening, he went out more conservatively than he had a month ago, only creeping up to his record in the final 100. He lowered his record by 0.3 seconds.

Below are the comparative splits of each record: