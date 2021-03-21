Paige McKenna Posts #8 All-Time Fastest 500 Free in 17-18 Age Group: 4:34.04

2021 PVS SC CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES WAVE II

March 18-21, 2021

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas, VA

SCY (25y)

Meet Central

Timeline

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 PVS Short Course Championships Series Wave II”

Nation’s Capital Swim Club’s Paige McKenna won the 500 free with a time of 4:34.04, taking 6 seconds off her previous lifetime best from March 2020. The class of 2025 Wisconsin commit is now ranked #8 all-time in the event in the 17-18 age group, directly beneath 2016 Olympian Leah Smith and above five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans. As a 15-16 year-old, last year, McKenna was ranked as high as #25 all-time in the age group after posting a 4:40.38 last year.

U.S. National Team member Torri Huske of Arlington Aquatic Club won the 200 fly with a lifetime best time of 1:53.71, shaving .33 off her previous best from December and finishing 2.5 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Huske is now ranked #11 all-time out of 17-18 year-olds in the event, just beneath Emma Sticklen sho posted a 1:53.56 at the 2021 DI NCAA Championships and finished 7th in finals with a 1:54.09.

Mackenzie McConagha of Nation’s Capital touched the wall in 2nd place with a time of 1:56.10, dropping over a second from her previous best from December and forming another two second lead between her and third place finisher Jill Berger of Nation’s Capital Swim Club (1:58.36). McConagha cracked the top 100 all-time list, now ranked #73, tied with Lizzy Cook. This was a lifetime best for Berger as well, whose previous best 200 fly time was 2:00.17 which she also swam in December.

Nation’s Capital’s Landon Gentry won the 200 fly with a time of 1:45.34, about 2.3 seconds off his lifetime best from December which ranks him #5 out of the all-time fastest 15-16 year-olds in the event. His performance tonight would still rank him#12, right above Cal graduate Andrew Seliskar. Gentry finished the race with a 3.5 second lead over 2nd-place-finisher and his teammate Michael Jiang (1:49.00).

Jiang came into the meet without an official time in the event, but his finals time was 2 seconds faster than what he posted in prelims. Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s Chris Ma and 15-year-old Nolan Dunkel of Arlington Aquatic Club also cracked the 1:50.00 mark, finishing in 3rd and 4th place with times of 1:49.19 and 1:49.84, respectively. Dunkel dropped about 2.5 seconds from his lifetime best while Ma added close to a second.

Other Event Winners and Notable Swims: