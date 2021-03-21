Paige McKenna Posts #8 All-Time Fastest 500 Free in 17-18 Age Group: 4:34.04

2021 PVS SC CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES WAVE II
- March 18-21, 2021
- Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas, VA
- SCY (25y)
Nation’s Capital Swim Club’s Paige McKenna won the 500 free with a time of 4:34.04, taking 6 seconds off her previous lifetime best from March 2020. The class of 2025 Wisconsin commit is now ranked #8 all-time in the event in the 17-18 age group, directly beneath 2016 Olympian Leah Smith and above five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans. As a 15-16 year-old, last year, McKenna was ranked as high as #25 all-time in the age group after posting a 4:40.38 last year.
U.S. National Team member Torri Huske of Arlington Aquatic Club won the 200 fly with a lifetime best time of 1:53.71, shaving .33 off her previous best from December and finishing 2.5 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Huske is now ranked #11 all-time out of 17-18 year-olds in the event, just beneath Emma Sticklen sho posted a 1:53.56 at the 2021 DI NCAA Championships and finished 7th in finals with a 1:54.09.
Mackenzie McConagha of Nation’s Capital touched the wall in 2nd place with a time of 1:56.10, dropping over a second from her previous best from December and forming another two second lead between her and third place finisher Jill Berger of Nation’s Capital Swim Club (1:58.36). McConagha cracked the top 100 all-time list, now ranked #73, tied with Lizzy Cook. This was a lifetime best for Berger as well, whose previous best 200 fly time was 2:00.17 which she also swam in December.
Nation’s Capital’s Landon Gentry won the 200 fly with a time of 1:45.34, about 2.3 seconds off his lifetime best from December which ranks him #5 out of the all-time fastest 15-16 year-olds in the event. His performance tonight would still rank him#12, right above Cal graduate Andrew Seliskar. Gentry finished the race with a 3.5 second lead over 2nd-place-finisher and his teammate Michael Jiang (1:49.00).
Jiang came into the meet without an official time in the event, but his finals time was 2 seconds faster than what he posted in prelims. Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s Chris Ma and 15-year-old Nolan Dunkel of Arlington Aquatic Club also cracked the 1:50.00 mark, finishing in 3rd and 4th place with times of 1:49.19 and 1:49.84, respectively. Dunkel dropped about 2.5 seconds from his lifetime best while Ma added close to a second.
Other Event Winners and Notable Swims:
- Sophie Duncan of Nation’s Capital snagged 2nd in the 500 free with a new lifetime best of 4:45.74, dropping over 3 seconds from her previous best she posted in November.
- FISH’s Sam O’Brien won the 500 free with a time of 4:26.38, crushing his previous best from December by over 4 seconds and making this his first time under 4:30.00.
- In the same 500 heat, Nation’s Capital Swim Club’s Dylan Danaie out touched Occoquan Swimming’s Benjamin Huffman by .06 to earn 2nd place with a time of 4:31.60. Danaie dropped about a second from his best time from December while 16-year-old Huffman crushed his previous best, which he swam last month, by nearly 5 seconds.
- Nation’s Capital’s Aris Runnels won the 100 back with a time of 54.11, about a second within her lifetime best, out touching teammate Tatum Wall by half-a-seconds. In prelims, she shaved .08 off her best time from December.
- In 100 back 3rd place, was Katherine Helms (55.81), shaving one-third of a second off her previous best time from February. This swim came after she posted a lifetime best 500 free time of 4:48.46 to snag 3rd place in the previous event.
- 16-year-old J.T. Ewing claimed 1st in the 100 back with a time of 48.52, taking .17 off the lifetime best he posted in December and out touching FISH teammate Collin McKenzie by .20. This swim was a best time for McKenzie too whose previous fastest 100 back time was set at 49.08 last month.
Amazing swim. Yuri’s NCAP connection paying dividends — with Bacon scoring her first NCAA title last night, and McKenna could be adding to that list soon.