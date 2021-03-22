2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Scoring Breakdown

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Birmingham CrossPlex / Birmingham, AL (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results

All the data you were looking for and then some. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown, and Relay Breakdown.

Final Scores

Team Final Score Psych Sheet Queens (NC) 561 465 Drury 531 486 Indianapolis 369 397 McKendree 337 314 Lindenwood 314.5 315 Delta State 299 208 Wingate 224 240 Grand Valley 210 251 Wayne State 158 115 Florida Southern 148 54 Colorado Mesa 136 126 Northern Michigan 127 127 Missouri S&T 120 123 Nova Southeastern 71.5 103 Emmanuel 70.5 54 Carson-Newman 39 39 Findlay 38 46 Henderson State 30 34 Saint Leo 27 5 Texas-Permian Basin 22 31 Indiana Univ of PA 15 21 St. Cloud State 15 30 Florida Tech 13 9 Lenoir-Rhyne 12 5 Saginaw Valley 12 7 Lewis 11 19 Fresno Pacific 7 2 Truman State 6.5 14 CS Mines 6 5 Tampa 6 10 Missouri St. Louis 5 0

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Team 200MR 1000fr 200im 50fr 200FR 100fl 400im 200fr 3mtr 400MR 500fr 100bk 100br 200fl 800FR 1650fr 100fr 200bk 200br 1mtr 400FR Queens (NC) 30 48 91 121 155 173.5 225.5 285 285 315 356 367 379 416 456 467 491 500 527 527 561 Drury 40 49 76 125 165 187 192 214.5 230.5 270.5 271.5 298 321 357 391 400 434 475 475 491 531 Indianapolis 34 48 48 51 83 84 102 103 133 161 191 196 209 209 233 258 264 292 307 343 369 McKendree 32 52 52 61 79 95 115 128 133 167 187 193 214 214 240 260 281 281 308 313 337 Lindenwood 26 42 72 77 107 118 140 140 147 173 177 177 195.5 209.5 237.5 239.5 260.5 266.5 280.5 282.5 314.5 Delta State 28 39 59 74 98 119.5 119.5 119.5 128.5 160.5 160.5 196 196 199 217 220 223 256 265 269 299 Wingate 8 24 24 37 63 75 75 98 98 108 127 127 127 144 174 189 202 202 202 202 224 Grand Valley 13 27 31 31 43 54 70 70 85 99 108 108 108 115 147 174 174 174 179 196 210 Wayne State 24 24 27 44 72 85 87 87 87 111 111 115 115 119 119 119 130 130 130 130 158 Florida Southern 13 13 13 13 35 35 41 41 41 63 70 84 84 95 117 117 117 129 130 130 148 Colorado Mesa 0 0 2 2 2 2 2 4 65 65 65 65 80 80 80 80 80 80 86 136 136 Northern Michigan 10 27 28 28 38 38 42 42 42 50 53 53 64 69 83 100 100 102 119 119 127 Missouri S&T 18 18 27 27 41 41 41 41 41 59 59 60 64 77 89 89 89 92 110 110 120 Nova Southeastern 22 22 22 29 29 29 36 36 36 48 48 48 56.5 56.5 56.5 56.5 56.5 56.5 59.5 59.5 71.5 Emmanuel 0 5 5 7 7 7 7 13 13 13 19 19 37.5 37.5 37.5 51.5 57.5 57.5 70.5 70.5 70.5 Carson-Newman 0 0 0 4 4 4 4 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 35 39 39 39 39 Findlay 0 0 0 1 1 21 21 21 21 21 21 38 38 38 38 38 38 38 38 38 38 Henderson State 0 0 11 11 11 17 17 17 17 17 17 29 29 29 29 29 30 30 30 30 30 Saint Leo 0 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 27 27 27 27 27 27 UT Permian Basin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 22 22 IUP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 St. Cloud State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 15 15 15 15 Florida Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 0 5 5 5 5 8 8 8 8 8 8 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 12 Lewis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 9 9 9 9 9 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 Fresno Pacific 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 Truman State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 CS Mines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Tampa 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Missouri St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 5 5

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Team 200MR 1000fr 200im 50fr 200FR 100fl 400im 200fr 3mtr 400MR 500fr 100bk 100br 200fl 800FR 1650fr 100fr 200bk 200br 1mtr 400FR Queens (NC) 30 18 43 30 34 18.5 52 59.5 0 30 41 11 12 37 40 11 24 9 27 0 34 Drury 40 9 27 49 40 22 5 22.5 16 40 1 26.5 23 36 34 9 34 41 0 16 40 Indianapolis 34 14 0 3 32 1 18 1 30 28 30 5 13 0 24 25 6 28 15 36 26 McKendree 32 20 0 9 18 16 20 13 5 34 20 6 21 0 26 20 21 0 27 5 24 Lindenwood 26 16 30 5 30 11 22 0 7 26 4 0 18.5 14 28 2 21 6 14 2 32 Delta State 28 11 20 15 24 21.5 0 0 9 32 0 35.5 0 3 18 3 3 33 9 4 30 Wingate 8 16 0 13 26 12 0 23 0 10 19 0 0 17 30 15 13 0 0 0 22 Grand Valley 13 14 4 0 12 11 16 0 15 14 9 0 0 7 32 27 0 0 5 17 14 Colorado Mesa 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 61 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 6 50 0 Florida Southern 13 0 0 0 22 0 6 0 0 22 7 14 0 11 22 0 0 12 1 0 18 Wayne State 24 0 3 17 28 13 2 0 0 24 0 4 0 4 0 0 11 0 0 0 28 Northern Michigan 10 17 1 0 10 0 4 0 0 8 3 0 11 5 14 17 0 2 17 0 8 Missouri S&T 18 0 9 0 14 0 0 0 0 18 0 1 4 13 12 0 0 3 18 0 10 Emmanuel 0 5 0 2 0 0 0 6 0 0 6 0 18.5 0 0 14 6 0 13 0 0 Nova Southeastern 22 0 0 7 0 0 7 0 0 12 0 0 8.5 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 12 Carson-Newman 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 4 0 0 0 Findlay 0 0 0 1 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Henderson State 0 0 11 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Saint Leo 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 Utexas-Permian Basin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 IUP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Cloud State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 Florida Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 0 5 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 Lewis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fresno Pacific 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Truman State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CS Mines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0

Individual Breakdown

Name Yr Team Event Rank Time Pts Total Pts Fabio Dalu SO McKendree 400y IM 1 3:45.84 20 80 Fabio Dalu SO McKendree 500y Free 1 4:19.88 20 80 Fabio Dalu SO McKendree 1650y Free 1 14:55.12 20 80 Fabio Dalu SO McKendree 1000y Free 1 8:54.10 20 80 Alex Kunert JR Queens 200y Fly 1 1:42.85 20 69.5 Alex Kunert JR Queens 200y Free 1 1:33.29 18.5 69.5 Alex Kunert JR Queens 200y IM 2 1:44.16 17 69.5 Alex Kunert JR Queens 100y Fly 5 46.61 14 69.5 Giulio Brugnoni SR Delta State 100y Back 1 46.77 20 68 Giulio Brugnoni SR Delta State 100y Fly 2 46.16 17 68 Giulio Brugnoni SR Delta State 200y Back 3 1:44.15 16 68 Giulio Brugnoni SR Delta State 50y Free 4 19.64 15 68 Karol Ostrowski FR Drury 100y Free 1 41.25 20 67.5 Karol Ostrowski FR Drury 50y Free 1 19.12 20 67.5 Karol Ostrowski FR Drury 200y Free 1 1:33.29 18.5 67.5 Karol Ostrowski FR Drury 100y Back 9 46.55 9 67.5 Emanuel Fava JR Delta State 200y IM 1 1:43.92 20 52.5 Emanuel Fava JR Delta State 200y Back 2 1:43.80 17 52.5 Emanuel Fava JR Delta State 100y Back 3 47.07 15.5 52.5 Jan Delkeskamp JR Queens 200y Breast 4 1:57.81 15 48 Jan Delkeskamp JR Queens 400y IM 5 3:49.61 14 48 Jan Delkeskamp JR Queens 100y Breast 7 54.04 12 48 Jan Delkeskamp JR Queens 200y IM 10 1:47.58 7 48 Luke Erwee JR Queens 500y Free 2 4:23.20 17 47 Luke Erwee JR Queens 200y Free 4 1:36.22 15 47 Luke Erwee JR Queens 1000y Free 9 9:16.39 9 47 Luke Erwee JR Queens 1650y Free 11 15:33.89 6 47 Jonas Soerensen JR Wingate 1000y Free 3 9:08.13 16 43 Jonas Soerensen JR Wingate 1650y Free 4 15:27.37 15 43 Jonas Soerensen JR Wingate 500y Free 7 4:27.40 12 43 Nathan Bighetti JR Drury 200y Back 1 1:43.51 20 42.5 Nathan Bighetti JR Drury 100y Back 3 47.07 15.5 42.5 Nathan Bighetti JR Drury 100y Fly 10 47.35 7 42.5 Patryk Winiatowski SO Lindenwood 200y Fly 5 1:46.51 14 42 Patryk Winiatowski SO Lindenwood 200y IM 5 1:46.72 14 42 Patryk Winiatowski SO Lindenwood 100y Free 7 43.48 12 42 Patryk Winiatowski SO Lindenwood 100y Fly 15 47.77 2 42 Gregg Lichinsky JR McKendree 100y Fly 3 46.29 16 41 Gregg Lichinsky JR McKendree 100y Free 3 42.97 16 41 Gregg Lichinsky JR McKendree 50y Free 9 19.50 9 41 Ammar Hassan Colorado Mesa 3mtr Diving 1 560.95 20 40 Ammar Hassan Colorado Mesa 1mtr Diving 1 568.50 20 40 Andrew Rodriguez JR Drury 200y Back 5 1:45.59 14 40 Andrew Rodriguez JR Drury 200y IM 7 1:47.17 12 40 Andrew Rodriguez JR Drury 200y Fly 9 1:46.45 9 40 Andrew Rodriguez JR Drury 400y IM 12 3:53.22 5 40 Eric Hieber FR Grand Valley 1650y Free 3 15:15.41 16 39 Eric Hieber FR Grand Valley 1000y Free 5 9:11.69 14 39 Eric Hieber FR Grand Valley 500y Free 9 4:25.74 9 39 Andy Huffman JR Missouri S&T 200y Breast 3 1:57.30 16 38 Andy Huffman JR Missouri S&T 200y Fly 6 1:46.55 13 38 Andy Huffman JR Missouri S&T 200y IM 9 1:47.47 9 38 Tim Stollings SO Findlay 100y Fly 1 45.57 20 38 Tim Stollings SO Findlay 100y Back 2 46.97 17 38 Tim Stollings SO Findlay 50y Free 16 20.22 1 38 Matej Dusa FR Queens 100y Free 2 42.87 17 37.5 Matej Dusa FR Queens 50y Free 3 19.42 16 37.5 Matej Dusa FR Queens 100y Fly 12 47.59 4.5 37.5 Balazs Berecz FR Queens 200y IM 6 1:47.13 13 37 Balazs Berecz FR Queens 200y Free 7 1:36.47 12 37 Balazs Berecz FR Queens 200y Breast 7 1:58.65 12 37 Mohamed Hegazy JR Queens 400y IM 4 3:49.15 15 37 Mohamed Hegazy JR Queens 500y Free 8 4:30.38 11 37 Mohamed Hegazy JR Queens 1000y Free 10 9:16.83 7 37 Mohamed Hegazy JR Queens 1650y Free 13 15:35.88 4 37 Ondrej Zach SR NMU 1650y Free 2 15:10.35 17 37 Ondrej Zach SR NMU 1000y Free 2 9:04.88 17 37 Ondrej Zach SR NMU 500y Free 14 4:30.24 3 37 Filipe Pinheiro FR McKendree 200y Breast 1 1:55.80 20 36 Filipe Pinheiro FR McKendree 100y Breast 3 53.48 16 36 Christian Hedeen SO Indy 500y Free 3 4:23.28 16 35 Christian Hedeen SO Indy 1000y Free 6 9:11.86 13 35 Christian Hedeen SO Indy 1650y Free 12 15:33.97 5 35 Christian Hedeen SO Indy 200y Free 16 1:38.33 1 35 Raphael De Paiva SO Carson-Newman 200y Free 3 1:36.11 16 35 Raphael De Paiva SO Carson-Newman 100y Free 4 43.27 15 35 Raphael De Paiva SO Carson-Newman 50y Free 13 19.90 4 35 Skyler Cook-Weeks JR Queens 200y Free 5 1:36.24 14 35 Skyler Cook-Weeks JR Queens 50y Free 5 19.66 14 35 Skyler Cook-Weeks JR Queens 100y Free 10 43.50 7 35 Viacheslav Ohnov JR Wingate 100y Free 6 43.47 13 33 Viacheslav Ohnov JR Wingate 50y Free 6 19.70 13 33 Viacheslav Ohnov JR Wingate 200y Free 10 1:37.26 7 33 Yannick Plasil FR Queens 200y Fly 3 1:44.60 16 33 Yannick Plasil FR Queens 400y IM 8 3:52.21 11 33 Yannick Plasil FR Queens 200y IM 11 1:48.13 6 33 Gerald Brown SR Lindenwood 100y Breast 1 52.77 18.5 32.5 Gerald Brown SR Lindenwood 200y Breast 5 1:58.10 14 32.5 Cole Earl Drury 3mtr Diving 3 514.40 16 32 Cole Earl Drury 1mtr Diving 3 502.80 16 32 Landon Driggers FR Indy 400y IM 2 3:47.73 17 32 Landon Driggers FR Indy 200y Back 4 1:45.38 15 32 Joao Santos SR Emmanuel 100y Breast 1 52.77 18.5 31.5 Joao Santos SR Emmanuel 200y Breast 6 1:58.27 13 31.5 Alex Bowen JR Drury 50y Free 2 19.40 17 31 Alex Bowen JR Drury 100y Free 5 43.42 14 31 Dominik Karacic SO Drury 100y Fly 4 46.46 15 30 Dominik Karacic SO Drury 200y Fly 4 1:44.63 15 30 Iran Almeida SR Wingate 200y Fly 2 1:43.50 17 29 Iran Almeida SR Wingate 100y Fly 7 46.96 12 29 Mathe Mateos-Mongelo FR Lindenwood 200y IM 3 1:46.16 16 29 Mathe Mateos-Mongelo FR Lindenwood 400y IM 6 3:49.85 13 29 Jason Lenzo Indy 1mtr Diving 4 500.00 15 28 Jason Lenzo Indy 3mtr Diving 6 481.35 13 28 Roberto Camera SO NMU 200y Breast 2 1:56.52 17 28 Roberto Camera SO NMU 100y Breast 8 54.12 11 28 James Brown JR Drury 200y IM 4 1:46.46 15 27 James Brown JR Drury 200y Fly 7 1:47.15 12 27 Matthew Daniel JR Saint Leo 1000y Free 4 9:11.21 15 27 Matthew Daniel JR Saint Leo 1650y Free 7 15:29.97 12 27 Sebastian Wenk JR Indy 500y Free 5 4:24.70 14 27 Sebastian Wenk JR Indy 1650y Free 6 15:28.45 13 27 Tanner Belliston Colorado Mesa 1mtr Diving 5 465.05 14 26 Tanner Belliston Colorado Mesa 3mtr Diving 7 479.00 12 26 Enzo Kihara FR Emmanuel 1650y Free 5 15:27.84 14 25 Enzo Kihara FR Emmanuel 500y Free 11 4:26.14 6 25 Enzo Kihara FR Emmanuel 1000y Free 12 9:17.71 5 25 Jan Zuchowicz SR Indy 100y Breast 6 54.01 13 24 Jan Zuchowicz SR Indy 200y Breast 8 1:58.90 11 24 Michael Wolsek FR Wayne State 100y Fly 6 46.93 13 24 Michael Wolsek FR Wayne State 50y Free 8 19.94 11 24 Chandler Livingston Colorado Mesa 3mtr Diving 5 496.85 14 23 Chandler Livingston Colorado Mesa 1mtr Diving 9 443.55 9 23 Mahmoud Elgayar JR Colorado Mesa 100y Breast 4 53.54 15 23 Mahmoud Elgayar JR Colorado Mesa 200y Breast 11 1:59.69 6 23 Mahmoud Elgayar JR Colorado Mesa 200y IM 15 1:49.23 2 23 Christopher Kelly Grand Valley 3mtr Diving 8 478.50 11 22 Christopher Kelly Grand Valley 1mtr Diving 8 454.75 11 22 Garrett Martin UTPermian Basin 1mtr Diving 6 461.60 13 22 Garrett Martin UTPermian Basin 3mtr Diving 9 461.70 9 22 Isaiah Cheeks Colorado Mesa 3mtr Diving 4 501.30 15 22 Isaiah Cheeks Colorado Mesa 1mtr Diving 10 443.25 7 22 Andreas Marz FR Queens 400y IM 7 3:50.75 12 21 Andreas Marz FR Queens 200y Back 9 1:45.32 9 21 Ben Rader Indy 3mtr Diving 2 521.00 17 21 Ben Rader Indy 1mtr Diving 13 435.85 4 21 Keegan Hawkins JR Grand Valley 400y IM 3 3:48.90 16 21 Keegan Hawkins JR Grand Valley 200y Breast 12 2:00.17 5 21 Oscar Saura Armengol SR Grand Valley 100y Fly 8 47.16 11 18 Oscar Saura Armengol SR Grand Valley 200y Fly 10 1:46.66 7 18 Xander Skinner SR McKendree 200y Free 6 1:36.41 13 18 Xander Skinner SR McKendree 100y Free 12 43.93 5 18 Cade Hammond Indy 1mtr Diving 2 545.95 17 17 Luka Cvetko SO Wayne State 100y Free 8 43.88 11 17 Luka Cvetko SO Wayne State 50y Free 11 19.78 6 17 Matias Lopez SR Florida Southern 200y Back 8 1:46.95 11 17 Matias Lopez SR Florida Southern 400y IM 11 3:52.76 6 17 Stephen Jones JR Henderson St. 200y IM 8 1:49.15 11 17 Stephen Jones JR Henderson St. 100y Fly 11 47.47 6 17 Hendrik Faber SR Queens 500y Free 6 4:26.93 13 16 Hendrik Faber SR Queens 1000y Free 15 9:20.93 2 16 Hendrik Faber SR Queens 1650y Free 16 15:41.58 1 16 Brandon Dyck SR Florida Southern 100y Back 5 47.26 14 15 Brandon Dyck SR Florida Southern 200y Back 16 1:48.82 1 15 Jan Hanzal JR Lindenwood 400y IM 9 3:52.41 9 15 Jan Hanzal JR Lindenwood 1000y Free 13 9:18.32 4 15 Jan Hanzal JR Lindenwood 1650y Free 15 15:41.28 2 15 Lucas Simao Lima JR Drury 1650y Free 9 15:32.02 9 15 Lucas Simao Lima JR Drury 1000y Free 11 9:17.11 6 15 Luke Mikesell FR IUP 500y Free 4 4:24.67 15 15 Raf Hendriks FR St. Cloud St.-M 200y Back 7 1:45.99 12 15 Raf Hendriks FR St. Cloud St.-M 200y Free 14 1:38.19 3 15 Dawid Nowodworski JR Drury 100y Breast 5 53.88 14 14 Elliott Irwin FR Lindenwood 100y Fly 9 47.24 9 14 Elliott Irwin FR Lindenwood 50y Free 12 19.85 5 14 Igor Dantas SR Emmanuel 200y Free 11 1:37.66 6 14 Igor Dantas SR Emmanuel 100y Free 11 43.71 6 14 Igor Dantas SR Emmanuel 50y Free 15 20.02 2 14 John Stewart JR Delta State 1000y Free 8 9:14.66 11 14 John Stewart JR Delta State 1650y Free 14 15:37.37 3 14 Kham Glass JR Drury 50y Free 7 19.84 12 14 Kham Glass JR Drury 100y Back 15 48.21 2 14 Andras Tiszai SO Indy 200y Back 6 1:45.80 13 13 Daniel Aizenberg SO Florida Tech 100y Back 6 47.27 13 13 Lamar Taylor FR Henderson St. 100y Back 7 47.29 12 13 Lamar Taylor FR Henderson St. 100y Free 16 44.78 1 13 Henrik Dahrendorff SR McKendree 200y Breast 10 1:59.43 7 12 Henrik Dahrendorff SR McKendree 100y Breast 12 54.62 5 12 Justin Ott Saginaw Valley 1mtr Diving 7 455.45 12 12 Micah McRea SO Lenoir-Rhyne 200y IM 12 1:48.39 5 12 Micah McRea SO Lenoir-Rhyne 100y Breast 13 54.68 4 12 Micah McRea SO Lenoir-Rhyne 400y IM 14 3:54.02 3 12 Vincent Jaworski SO Lindenwood 1000y Free 7 9:13.33 12 12 Finn Howard SO Queens 100y Back 8 47.59 11 11 Jesse Goodyear JR Grand Valley 1650y Free 8 15:31.51 11 11 Marcel Snitko SO Wingate 200y Free 8 1:36.51 11 11 Miguel Bernotti SR Florida Southern 200y Fly 8 1:47.77 11 11 Ruben Van Leeuwen SR Lewis 200y Free 9 1:37.06 9 11 Ruben Van Leeuwen SR Lewis 200y Fly 15 1:48.62 2 11 Ethan Larson McKendree 3mtr Diving 12 448.55 5 10 Ethan Larson McKendree 1mtr Diving 12 438.40 5 10 Wrigley Fields Grand Valley 1mtr Diving 11 441.85 6 10 Wrigley Fields Grand Valley 3mtr Diving 13 412.85 4 10 Olle Williamsson JR Nova S’eastern 100y Breast 10 54.59 6.5 9.5 Olle Williamsson JR Nova S’eastern 200y Breast 14 2:00.43 3 9.5 Alexander Capizzo FR Wayne State 200y Fly 13 1:48.37 4 9 Alexander Capizzo FR Wayne State 200y IM 14 1:49.05 3 9 Alexander Capizzo FR Wayne State 400y IM 15 3:55.10 2 9 Caleb Carlson JR Drury 100y Breast 9 54.34 9 9 Dylan Callaghan Lindenwood 3mtr Diving 10 456.60 7 9 Dylan Callaghan Lindenwood 1mtr Diving 15 415.75 2 9 Jawone Blankenship Delta State 3mtr Diving 11 454.85 6 9 Jawone Blankenship Delta State 1mtr Diving 14 423.50 3 9 Savio Ragonesi SR Delta State 200y Breast 9 1:59.00 9 9 Zach Linder SR Lindenwood 100y Free 9 43.44 9 9 Ean Vandergraaf JR Drury 200y Free 13 1:38.01 4 8 Ean Vandergraaf JR Drury 1000y Free 14 9:19.67 3 8 Ean Vandergraaf JR Drury 500y Free 16 4:36.19 1 8 Stas Chalat SO Indy 1650y Free 10 15:32.90 7 8 Stas Chalat SO Indy 1000y Free 16 9:21.01 1 8 Federico Bracco JR Delta State 100y Fly 12 47.59 4.5 7.5 Federico Bracco JR Delta State 200y Fly 14 1:48.51 3 7.5 Ahmed Wahby SR Drury 200y Back 10 1:45.33 7 7 Alec Dawson SR Nova S’eastern 50y Free 10 19.66 7 7 Diego Mas SO Indy 100y Free 13 43.98 4 7 Diego Mas SO Indy 50y Free 14 19.94 3 7 Elder Oliveira SO Florida Southern 500y Free 10 4:25.98 7 7 Ethan Hathcock SO Wingate 200y Free 12 1:37.85 5 7 Ethan Hathcock SO Wingate 500y Free 15 4:30.49 2 7 Iskender Baslakov SR Fresno Pacific 100y Back 10 47.50 7 7 Jarryd Baxter JR Nova S’eastern 400y IM 10 3:52.74 7 7 Mark Franz SR Truman St. 100y Breast 10 54.59 6.5 6.5 DaVante Carey SO McKendree 100y Back 11 47.70 6 6 Robert Clayton JR Mines 200y Fly 11 1:48.09 6 6 Wiktor Kedzia FR Lindenwood 200y Back 11 1:45.95 6 6 Daniel MIZERA SO Wingate 500y Free 12 4:29.42 5 5 Erikas Kapocius SO NMU 400y IM 13 3:53.54 4 5 Erikas Kapocius SO NMU 200y IM 16 1:49.53 1 5 FELIPE LEMOS JR NMU 200y Fly 12 1:48.33 5 5 Jeron Thompson SO Indy 100y Back 12 47.75 5 5 Jon Osa SO UMSL 200y Back 12 1:46.31 5 5 Denilson Cyprianos FR Carson-Newman 200y Back 13 1:46.48 4 4 Franz Mueller SR Wayne State 100y Back 13 48.02 4 4 Hunter McCarter Delta State 3mtr Diving 14 400.60 3 4 Hunter McCarter Delta State 1mtr Diving 16 354.30 1 4 Matt Bond SO Indy 200y Breast 13 2:00.33 4 4 Melker Olsson SO Lindenwood 500y Free 13 4:29.58 4 4 Noah Clancy FR Missouri S&T 200y Back 14 1:47.32 3 4 Noah Clancy FR Missouri S&T 100y Back 16 48.39 1 4 Roger Miret Sala SO Grand Valley 200y IM 13 1:48.75 4 4 Angelo Russo SR TAMPA 100y Back 14 48.13 3 3 Joshua Umrysh SR Missouri S&T 100y Breast 14 54.90 3 3 Tucker Schroer SO Delta State 100y Free 14 44.35 3 3 Yigit Saglam FR TAMPA 100y Fly 14 47.76 3 3 Chris Sprenger SO Missouri S&T 200y Breast 15 2:01.34 2 2 Matheus Laperreire SO Colorado Mesa 200y Free 15 1:38.25 2 2 Robert Spekis SO Nova S’eastern 100y Breast 15 55.06 2 2 Thibault AUGER FR NMU 200y Back 15 1:47.52 2 2 Victor Antonon Rodriguez SR Indy 100y Free 15 44.47 2 2 Grant Largen SO Indy 400y IM 16 3:55.16 1 1 Kael Yorke JR Indy 100y Fly 16 47.86 1 1 Ludwig Mueller FR Florida Southern 200y Breast 16 2:01.37 1 1 Marco FLORES JR Missouri S&T 100y Breast 16 55.68 1 1 Rusty Jerger FR Queens 200y Fly 16 1:48.65 1 1

