2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Scoring Breakdown

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Birmingham CrossPlex / Birmingham, AL (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results
All the data you were looking for and then some. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown, and Relay Breakdown.
Final Scores
|Team
|Final Score
|Psych Sheet
|Queens (NC)
|561
|465
|Drury
|531
|486
|Indianapolis
|369
|397
|McKendree
|337
|314
|Lindenwood
|314.5
|315
|Delta State
|299
|208
|Wingate
|224
|240
|Grand Valley
|210
|251
|Wayne State
|158
|115
|Florida Southern
|148
|54
|Colorado Mesa
|136
|126
|Northern Michigan
|127
|127
|Missouri S&T
|120
|123
|Nova Southeastern
|71.5
|103
|Emmanuel
|70.5
|54
|Carson-Newman
|39
|39
|Findlay
|38
|46
|Henderson State
|30
|34
|Saint Leo
|27
|5
|Texas-Permian Basin
|22
|31
|Indiana Univ of PA
|15
|21
|St. Cloud State
|15
|30
|Florida Tech
|13
|9
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|12
|5
|Saginaw Valley
|12
|7
|Lewis
|11
|19
|Fresno Pacific
|7
|2
|Truman State
|6.5
|14
|CS Mines
|6
|5
|Tampa
|6
|10
|Missouri St. Louis
|5
|0
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|Team
|200MR
|1000fr
|200im
|50fr
|200FR
|100fl
|400im
|200fr
|3mtr
|400MR
|500fr
|100bk
|100br
|200fl
|800FR
|1650fr
|100fr
|200bk
|200br
|1mtr
|400FR
|Queens (NC)
|30
|48
|91
|121
|155
|173.5
|225.5
|285
|285
|315
|356
|367
|379
|416
|456
|467
|491
|500
|527
|527
|561
|Drury
|40
|49
|76
|125
|165
|187
|192
|214.5
|230.5
|270.5
|271.5
|298
|321
|357
|391
|400
|434
|475
|475
|491
|531
|Indianapolis
|34
|48
|48
|51
|83
|84
|102
|103
|133
|161
|191
|196
|209
|209
|233
|258
|264
|292
|307
|343
|369
|McKendree
|32
|52
|52
|61
|79
|95
|115
|128
|133
|167
|187
|193
|214
|214
|240
|260
|281
|281
|308
|313
|337
|Lindenwood
|26
|42
|72
|77
|107
|118
|140
|140
|147
|173
|177
|177
|195.5
|209.5
|237.5
|239.5
|260.5
|266.5
|280.5
|282.5
|314.5
|Delta State
|28
|39
|59
|74
|98
|119.5
|119.5
|119.5
|128.5
|160.5
|160.5
|196
|196
|199
|217
|220
|223
|256
|265
|269
|299
|Wingate
|8
|24
|24
|37
|63
|75
|75
|98
|98
|108
|127
|127
|127
|144
|174
|189
|202
|202
|202
|202
|224
|Grand Valley
|13
|27
|31
|31
|43
|54
|70
|70
|85
|99
|108
|108
|108
|115
|147
|174
|174
|174
|179
|196
|210
|Wayne State
|24
|24
|27
|44
|72
|85
|87
|87
|87
|111
|111
|115
|115
|119
|119
|119
|130
|130
|130
|130
|158
|Florida Southern
|13
|13
|13
|13
|35
|35
|41
|41
|41
|63
|70
|84
|84
|95
|117
|117
|117
|129
|130
|130
|148
|Colorado Mesa
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|65
|65
|65
|65
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|80
|86
|136
|136
|Northern Michigan
|10
|27
|28
|28
|38
|38
|42
|42
|42
|50
|53
|53
|64
|69
|83
|100
|100
|102
|119
|119
|127
|Missouri S&T
|18
|18
|27
|27
|41
|41
|41
|41
|41
|59
|59
|60
|64
|77
|89
|89
|89
|92
|110
|110
|120
|Nova Southeastern
|22
|22
|22
|29
|29
|29
|36
|36
|36
|48
|48
|48
|56.5
|56.5
|56.5
|56.5
|56.5
|56.5
|59.5
|59.5
|71.5
|Emmanuel
|0
|5
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|13
|13
|13
|19
|19
|37.5
|37.5
|37.5
|51.5
|57.5
|57.5
|70.5
|70.5
|70.5
|Carson-Newman
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|35
|39
|39
|39
|39
|Findlay
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|21
|21
|21
|21
|21
|38
|38
|38
|38
|38
|38
|38
|38
|38
|38
|Henderson State
|0
|0
|11
|11
|11
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|29
|29
|29
|29
|29
|30
|30
|30
|30
|30
|Saint Leo
|0
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|27
|UT Permian Basin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|22
|22
|IUP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|St. Cloud State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Florida Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|0
|0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Saginaw Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|12
|Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Fresno Pacific
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Truman State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|CS Mines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Tampa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Missouri St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|5
|5
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
|Team
|200MR
|1000fr
|200im
|50fr
|200FR
|100fl
|400im
|200fr
|3mtr
|400MR
|500fr
|100bk
|100br
|200fl
|800FR
|1650fr
|100fr
|200bk
|200br
|1mtr
|400FR
|Queens (NC)
|30
|18
|43
|30
|34
|18.5
|52
|59.5
|0
|30
|41
|11
|12
|37
|40
|11
|24
|9
|27
|0
|34
|Drury
|40
|9
|27
|49
|40
|22
|5
|22.5
|16
|40
|1
|26.5
|23
|36
|34
|9
|34
|41
|0
|16
|40
|Indianapolis
|34
|14
|0
|3
|32
|1
|18
|1
|30
|28
|30
|5
|13
|0
|24
|25
|6
|28
|15
|36
|26
|McKendree
|32
|20
|0
|9
|18
|16
|20
|13
|5
|34
|20
|6
|21
|0
|26
|20
|21
|0
|27
|5
|24
|Lindenwood
|26
|16
|30
|5
|30
|11
|22
|0
|7
|26
|4
|0
|18.5
|14
|28
|2
|21
|6
|14
|2
|32
|Delta State
|28
|11
|20
|15
|24
|21.5
|0
|0
|9
|32
|0
|35.5
|0
|3
|18
|3
|3
|33
|9
|4
|30
|Wingate
|8
|16
|0
|13
|26
|12
|0
|23
|0
|10
|19
|0
|0
|17
|30
|15
|13
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Grand Valley
|13
|14
|4
|0
|12
|11
|16
|0
|15
|14
|9
|0
|0
|7
|32
|27
|0
|0
|5
|17
|14
|Colorado Mesa
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|61
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|50
|0
|Florida Southern
|13
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0
|6
|0
|0
|22
|7
|14
|0
|11
|22
|0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|18
|Wayne State
|24
|0
|3
|17
|28
|13
|2
|0
|0
|24
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Northern Michigan
|10
|17
|1
|0
|10
|0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|3
|0
|11
|5
|14
|17
|0
|2
|17
|0
|8
|Missouri S&T
|18
|0
|9
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
|1
|4
|13
|12
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|10
|Emmanuel
|0
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|18.5
|0
|0
|14
|6
|0
|13
|0
|0
|Nova Southeastern
|22
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12
|Carson-Newman
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Findlay
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson State
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Leo
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utexas-Permian Basin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|IUP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Cloud State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Florida Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saginaw Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fresno Pacific
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Truman State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CS Mines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
Individual Breakdown
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|Event
|Rank
|Time
|Pts
|Total Pts
|Fabio Dalu
|SO
|McKendree
|400y IM
|1
|3:45.84
|20
|80
|Fabio Dalu
|SO
|McKendree
|500y Free
|1
|4:19.88
|20
|80
|Fabio Dalu
|SO
|McKendree
|1650y Free
|1
|14:55.12
|20
|80
|Fabio Dalu
|SO
|McKendree
|1000y Free
|1
|8:54.10
|20
|80
|Alex Kunert
|JR
|Queens
|200y Fly
|1
|1:42.85
|20
|69.5
|Alex Kunert
|JR
|Queens
|200y Free
|1
|1:33.29
|18.5
|69.5
|Alex Kunert
|JR
|Queens
|200y IM
|2
|1:44.16
|17
|69.5
|Alex Kunert
|JR
|Queens
|100y Fly
|5
|46.61
|14
|69.5
|Giulio Brugnoni
|SR
|Delta State
|100y Back
|1
|46.77
|20
|68
|Giulio Brugnoni
|SR
|Delta State
|100y Fly
|2
|46.16
|17
|68
|Giulio Brugnoni
|SR
|Delta State
|200y Back
|3
|1:44.15
|16
|68
|Giulio Brugnoni
|SR
|Delta State
|50y Free
|4
|19.64
|15
|68
|Karol Ostrowski
|FR
|Drury
|100y Free
|1
|41.25
|20
|67.5
|Karol Ostrowski
|FR
|Drury
|50y Free
|1
|19.12
|20
|67.5
|Karol Ostrowski
|FR
|Drury
|200y Free
|1
|1:33.29
|18.5
|67.5
|Karol Ostrowski
|FR
|Drury
|100y Back
|9
|46.55
|9
|67.5
|Emanuel Fava
|JR
|Delta State
|200y IM
|1
|1:43.92
|20
|52.5
|Emanuel Fava
|JR
|Delta State
|200y Back
|2
|1:43.80
|17
|52.5
|Emanuel Fava
|JR
|Delta State
|100y Back
|3
|47.07
|15.5
|52.5
|Jan Delkeskamp
|JR
|Queens
|200y Breast
|4
|1:57.81
|15
|48
|Jan Delkeskamp
|JR
|Queens
|400y IM
|5
|3:49.61
|14
|48
|Jan Delkeskamp
|JR
|Queens
|100y Breast
|7
|54.04
|12
|48
|Jan Delkeskamp
|JR
|Queens
|200y IM
|10
|1:47.58
|7
|48
|Luke Erwee
|JR
|Queens
|500y Free
|2
|4:23.20
|17
|47
|Luke Erwee
|JR
|Queens
|200y Free
|4
|1:36.22
|15
|47
|Luke Erwee
|JR
|Queens
|1000y Free
|9
|9:16.39
|9
|47
|Luke Erwee
|JR
|Queens
|1650y Free
|11
|15:33.89
|6
|47
|Jonas Soerensen
|JR
|Wingate
|1000y Free
|3
|9:08.13
|16
|43
|Jonas Soerensen
|JR
|Wingate
|1650y Free
|4
|15:27.37
|15
|43
|Jonas Soerensen
|JR
|Wingate
|500y Free
|7
|4:27.40
|12
|43
|Nathan Bighetti
|JR
|Drury
|200y Back
|1
|1:43.51
|20
|42.5
|Nathan Bighetti
|JR
|Drury
|100y Back
|3
|47.07
|15.5
|42.5
|Nathan Bighetti
|JR
|Drury
|100y Fly
|10
|47.35
|7
|42.5
|Patryk Winiatowski
|SO
|Lindenwood
|200y Fly
|5
|1:46.51
|14
|42
|Patryk Winiatowski
|SO
|Lindenwood
|200y IM
|5
|1:46.72
|14
|42
|Patryk Winiatowski
|SO
|Lindenwood
|100y Free
|7
|43.48
|12
|42
|Patryk Winiatowski
|SO
|Lindenwood
|100y Fly
|15
|47.77
|2
|42
|Gregg Lichinsky
|JR
|McKendree
|100y Fly
|3
|46.29
|16
|41
|Gregg Lichinsky
|JR
|McKendree
|100y Free
|3
|42.97
|16
|41
|Gregg Lichinsky
|JR
|McKendree
|50y Free
|9
|19.50
|9
|41
|Ammar Hassan
|Colorado Mesa
|3mtr Diving
|1
|560.95
|20
|40
|Ammar Hassan
|Colorado Mesa
|1mtr Diving
|1
|568.50
|20
|40
|Andrew Rodriguez
|JR
|Drury
|200y Back
|5
|1:45.59
|14
|40
|Andrew Rodriguez
|JR
|Drury
|200y IM
|7
|1:47.17
|12
|40
|Andrew Rodriguez
|JR
|Drury
|200y Fly
|9
|1:46.45
|9
|40
|Andrew Rodriguez
|JR
|Drury
|400y IM
|12
|3:53.22
|5
|40
|Eric Hieber
|FR
|Grand Valley
|1650y Free
|3
|15:15.41
|16
|39
|Eric Hieber
|FR
|Grand Valley
|1000y Free
|5
|9:11.69
|14
|39
|Eric Hieber
|FR
|Grand Valley
|500y Free
|9
|4:25.74
|9
|39
|Andy Huffman
|JR
|Missouri S&T
|200y Breast
|3
|1:57.30
|16
|38
|Andy Huffman
|JR
|Missouri S&T
|200y Fly
|6
|1:46.55
|13
|38
|Andy Huffman
|JR
|Missouri S&T
|200y IM
|9
|1:47.47
|9
|38
|Tim Stollings
|SO
|Findlay
|100y Fly
|1
|45.57
|20
|38
|Tim Stollings
|SO
|Findlay
|100y Back
|2
|46.97
|17
|38
|Tim Stollings
|SO
|Findlay
|50y Free
|16
|20.22
|1
|38
|Matej Dusa
|FR
|Queens
|100y Free
|2
|42.87
|17
|37.5
|Matej Dusa
|FR
|Queens
|50y Free
|3
|19.42
|16
|37.5
|Matej Dusa
|FR
|Queens
|100y Fly
|12
|47.59
|4.5
|37.5
|Balazs Berecz
|FR
|Queens
|200y IM
|6
|1:47.13
|13
|37
|Balazs Berecz
|FR
|Queens
|200y Free
|7
|1:36.47
|12
|37
|Balazs Berecz
|FR
|Queens
|200y Breast
|7
|1:58.65
|12
|37
|Mohamed Hegazy
|JR
|Queens
|400y IM
|4
|3:49.15
|15
|37
|Mohamed Hegazy
|JR
|Queens
|500y Free
|8
|4:30.38
|11
|37
|Mohamed Hegazy
|JR
|Queens
|1000y Free
|10
|9:16.83
|7
|37
|Mohamed Hegazy
|JR
|Queens
|1650y Free
|13
|15:35.88
|4
|37
|Ondrej Zach
|SR
|NMU
|1650y Free
|2
|15:10.35
|17
|37
|Ondrej Zach
|SR
|NMU
|1000y Free
|2
|9:04.88
|17
|37
|Ondrej Zach
|SR
|NMU
|500y Free
|14
|4:30.24
|3
|37
|Filipe Pinheiro
|FR
|McKendree
|200y Breast
|1
|1:55.80
|20
|36
|Filipe Pinheiro
|FR
|McKendree
|100y Breast
|3
|53.48
|16
|36
|Christian Hedeen
|SO
|Indy
|500y Free
|3
|4:23.28
|16
|35
|Christian Hedeen
|SO
|Indy
|1000y Free
|6
|9:11.86
|13
|35
|Christian Hedeen
|SO
|Indy
|1650y Free
|12
|15:33.97
|5
|35
|Christian Hedeen
|SO
|Indy
|200y Free
|16
|1:38.33
|1
|35
|Raphael De Paiva
|SO
|Carson-Newman
|200y Free
|3
|1:36.11
|16
|35
|Raphael De Paiva
|SO
|Carson-Newman
|100y Free
|4
|43.27
|15
|35
|Raphael De Paiva
|SO
|Carson-Newman
|50y Free
|13
|19.90
|4
|35
|Skyler Cook-Weeks
|JR
|Queens
|200y Free
|5
|1:36.24
|14
|35
|Skyler Cook-Weeks
|JR
|Queens
|50y Free
|5
|19.66
|14
|35
|Skyler Cook-Weeks
|JR
|Queens
|100y Free
|10
|43.50
|7
|35
|Viacheslav Ohnov
|JR
|Wingate
|100y Free
|6
|43.47
|13
|33
|Viacheslav Ohnov
|JR
|Wingate
|50y Free
|6
|19.70
|13
|33
|Viacheslav Ohnov
|JR
|Wingate
|200y Free
|10
|1:37.26
|7
|33
|Yannick Plasil
|FR
|Queens
|200y Fly
|3
|1:44.60
|16
|33
|Yannick Plasil
|FR
|Queens
|400y IM
|8
|3:52.21
|11
|33
|Yannick Plasil
|FR
|Queens
|200y IM
|11
|1:48.13
|6
|33
|Gerald Brown
|SR
|Lindenwood
|100y Breast
|1
|52.77
|18.5
|32.5
|Gerald Brown
|SR
|Lindenwood
|200y Breast
|5
|1:58.10
|14
|32.5
|Cole Earl
|Drury
|3mtr Diving
|3
|514.40
|16
|32
|Cole Earl
|Drury
|1mtr Diving
|3
|502.80
|16
|32
|Landon Driggers
|FR
|Indy
|400y IM
|2
|3:47.73
|17
|32
|Landon Driggers
|FR
|Indy
|200y Back
|4
|1:45.38
|15
|32
|Joao Santos
|SR
|Emmanuel
|100y Breast
|1
|52.77
|18.5
|31.5
|Joao Santos
|SR
|Emmanuel
|200y Breast
|6
|1:58.27
|13
|31.5
|Alex Bowen
|JR
|Drury
|50y Free
|2
|19.40
|17
|31
|Alex Bowen
|JR
|Drury
|100y Free
|5
|43.42
|14
|31
|Dominik Karacic
|SO
|Drury
|100y Fly
|4
|46.46
|15
|30
|Dominik Karacic
|SO
|Drury
|200y Fly
|4
|1:44.63
|15
|30
|Iran Almeida
|SR
|Wingate
|200y Fly
|2
|1:43.50
|17
|29
|Iran Almeida
|SR
|Wingate
|100y Fly
|7
|46.96
|12
|29
|Mathe Mateos-Mongelo
|FR
|Lindenwood
|200y IM
|3
|1:46.16
|16
|29
|Mathe Mateos-Mongelo
|FR
|Lindenwood
|400y IM
|6
|3:49.85
|13
|29
|Jason Lenzo
|Indy
|1mtr Diving
|4
|500.00
|15
|28
|Jason Lenzo
|Indy
|3mtr Diving
|6
|481.35
|13
|28
|Roberto Camera
|SO
|NMU
|200y Breast
|2
|1:56.52
|17
|28
|Roberto Camera
|SO
|NMU
|100y Breast
|8
|54.12
|11
|28
|James Brown
|JR
|Drury
|200y IM
|4
|1:46.46
|15
|27
|James Brown
|JR
|Drury
|200y Fly
|7
|1:47.15
|12
|27
|Matthew Daniel
|JR
|Saint Leo
|1000y Free
|4
|9:11.21
|15
|27
|Matthew Daniel
|JR
|Saint Leo
|1650y Free
|7
|15:29.97
|12
|27
|Sebastian Wenk
|JR
|Indy
|500y Free
|5
|4:24.70
|14
|27
|Sebastian Wenk
|JR
|Indy
|1650y Free
|6
|15:28.45
|13
|27
|Tanner Belliston
|Colorado Mesa
|1mtr Diving
|5
|465.05
|14
|26
|Tanner Belliston
|Colorado Mesa
|3mtr Diving
|7
|479.00
|12
|26
|Enzo Kihara
|FR
|Emmanuel
|1650y Free
|5
|15:27.84
|14
|25
|Enzo Kihara
|FR
|Emmanuel
|500y Free
|11
|4:26.14
|6
|25
|Enzo Kihara
|FR
|Emmanuel
|1000y Free
|12
|9:17.71
|5
|25
|Jan Zuchowicz
|SR
|Indy
|100y Breast
|6
|54.01
|13
|24
|Jan Zuchowicz
|SR
|Indy
|200y Breast
|8
|1:58.90
|11
|24
|Michael Wolsek
|FR
|Wayne State
|100y Fly
|6
|46.93
|13
|24
|Michael Wolsek
|FR
|Wayne State
|50y Free
|8
|19.94
|11
|24
|Chandler Livingston
|Colorado Mesa
|3mtr Diving
|5
|496.85
|14
|23
|Chandler Livingston
|Colorado Mesa
|1mtr Diving
|9
|443.55
|9
|23
|Mahmoud Elgayar
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|100y Breast
|4
|53.54
|15
|23
|Mahmoud Elgayar
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|200y Breast
|11
|1:59.69
|6
|23
|Mahmoud Elgayar
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|200y IM
|15
|1:49.23
|2
|23
|Christopher Kelly
|Grand Valley
|3mtr Diving
|8
|478.50
|11
|22
|Christopher Kelly
|Grand Valley
|1mtr Diving
|8
|454.75
|11
|22
|Garrett Martin
|UTPermian Basin
|1mtr Diving
|6
|461.60
|13
|22
|Garrett Martin
|UTPermian Basin
|3mtr Diving
|9
|461.70
|9
|22
|Isaiah Cheeks
|Colorado Mesa
|3mtr Diving
|4
|501.30
|15
|22
|Isaiah Cheeks
|Colorado Mesa
|1mtr Diving
|10
|443.25
|7
|22
|Andreas Marz
|FR
|Queens
|400y IM
|7
|3:50.75
|12
|21
|Andreas Marz
|FR
|Queens
|200y Back
|9
|1:45.32
|9
|21
|Ben Rader
|Indy
|3mtr Diving
|2
|521.00
|17
|21
|Ben Rader
|Indy
|1mtr Diving
|13
|435.85
|4
|21
|Keegan Hawkins
|JR
|Grand Valley
|400y IM
|3
|3:48.90
|16
|21
|Keegan Hawkins
|JR
|Grand Valley
|200y Breast
|12
|2:00.17
|5
|21
|Oscar Saura Armengol
|SR
|Grand Valley
|100y Fly
|8
|47.16
|11
|18
|Oscar Saura Armengol
|SR
|Grand Valley
|200y Fly
|10
|1:46.66
|7
|18
|Xander Skinner
|SR
|McKendree
|200y Free
|6
|1:36.41
|13
|18
|Xander Skinner
|SR
|McKendree
|100y Free
|12
|43.93
|5
|18
|Cade Hammond
|Indy
|1mtr Diving
|2
|545.95
|17
|17
|Luka Cvetko
|SO
|Wayne State
|100y Free
|8
|43.88
|11
|17
|Luka Cvetko
|SO
|Wayne State
|50y Free
|11
|19.78
|6
|17
|Matias Lopez
|SR
|Florida Southern
|200y Back
|8
|1:46.95
|11
|17
|Matias Lopez
|SR
|Florida Southern
|400y IM
|11
|3:52.76
|6
|17
|Stephen Jones
|JR
|Henderson St.
|200y IM
|8
|1:49.15
|11
|17
|Stephen Jones
|JR
|Henderson St.
|100y Fly
|11
|47.47
|6
|17
|Hendrik Faber
|SR
|Queens
|500y Free
|6
|4:26.93
|13
|16
|Hendrik Faber
|SR
|Queens
|1000y Free
|15
|9:20.93
|2
|16
|Hendrik Faber
|SR
|Queens
|1650y Free
|16
|15:41.58
|1
|16
|Brandon Dyck
|SR
|Florida Southern
|100y Back
|5
|47.26
|14
|15
|Brandon Dyck
|SR
|Florida Southern
|200y Back
|16
|1:48.82
|1
|15
|Jan Hanzal
|JR
|Lindenwood
|400y IM
|9
|3:52.41
|9
|15
|Jan Hanzal
|JR
|Lindenwood
|1000y Free
|13
|9:18.32
|4
|15
|Jan Hanzal
|JR
|Lindenwood
|1650y Free
|15
|15:41.28
|2
|15
|Lucas Simao Lima
|JR
|Drury
|1650y Free
|9
|15:32.02
|9
|15
|Lucas Simao Lima
|JR
|Drury
|1000y Free
|11
|9:17.11
|6
|15
|Luke Mikesell
|FR
|IUP
|500y Free
|4
|4:24.67
|15
|15
|Raf Hendriks
|FR
|St. Cloud St.-M
|200y Back
|7
|1:45.99
|12
|15
|Raf Hendriks
|FR
|St. Cloud St.-M
|200y Free
|14
|1:38.19
|3
|15
|Dawid Nowodworski
|JR
|Drury
|100y Breast
|5
|53.88
|14
|14
|Elliott Irwin
|FR
|Lindenwood
|100y Fly
|9
|47.24
|9
|14
|Elliott Irwin
|FR
|Lindenwood
|50y Free
|12
|19.85
|5
|14
|Igor Dantas
|SR
|Emmanuel
|200y Free
|11
|1:37.66
|6
|14
|Igor Dantas
|SR
|Emmanuel
|100y Free
|11
|43.71
|6
|14
|Igor Dantas
|SR
|Emmanuel
|50y Free
|15
|20.02
|2
|14
|John Stewart
|JR
|Delta State
|1000y Free
|8
|9:14.66
|11
|14
|John Stewart
|JR
|Delta State
|1650y Free
|14
|15:37.37
|3
|14
|Kham Glass
|JR
|Drury
|50y Free
|7
|19.84
|12
|14
|Kham Glass
|JR
|Drury
|100y Back
|15
|48.21
|2
|14
|Andras Tiszai
|SO
|Indy
|200y Back
|6
|1:45.80
|13
|13
|Daniel Aizenberg
|SO
|Florida Tech
|100y Back
|6
|47.27
|13
|13
|Lamar Taylor
|FR
|Henderson St.
|100y Back
|7
|47.29
|12
|13
|Lamar Taylor
|FR
|Henderson St.
|100y Free
|16
|44.78
|1
|13
|Henrik Dahrendorff
|SR
|McKendree
|200y Breast
|10
|1:59.43
|7
|12
|Henrik Dahrendorff
|SR
|McKendree
|100y Breast
|12
|54.62
|5
|12
|Justin Ott
|Saginaw Valley
|1mtr Diving
|7
|455.45
|12
|12
|Micah McRea
|SO
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|200y IM
|12
|1:48.39
|5
|12
|Micah McRea
|SO
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|100y Breast
|13
|54.68
|4
|12
|Micah McRea
|SO
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|400y IM
|14
|3:54.02
|3
|12
|Vincent Jaworski
|SO
|Lindenwood
|1000y Free
|7
|9:13.33
|12
|12
|Finn Howard
|SO
|Queens
|100y Back
|8
|47.59
|11
|11
|Jesse Goodyear
|JR
|Grand Valley
|1650y Free
|8
|15:31.51
|11
|11
|Marcel Snitko
|SO
|Wingate
|200y Free
|8
|1:36.51
|11
|11
|Miguel Bernotti
|SR
|Florida Southern
|200y Fly
|8
|1:47.77
|11
|11
|Ruben Van Leeuwen
|SR
|Lewis
|200y Free
|9
|1:37.06
|9
|11
|Ruben Van Leeuwen
|SR
|Lewis
|200y Fly
|15
|1:48.62
|2
|11
|Ethan Larson
|McKendree
|3mtr Diving
|12
|448.55
|5
|10
|Ethan Larson
|McKendree
|1mtr Diving
|12
|438.40
|5
|10
|Wrigley Fields
|Grand Valley
|1mtr Diving
|11
|441.85
|6
|10
|Wrigley Fields
|Grand Valley
|3mtr Diving
|13
|412.85
|4
|10
|Olle Williamsson
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|100y Breast
|10
|54.59
|6.5
|9.5
|Olle Williamsson
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|200y Breast
|14
|2:00.43
|3
|9.5
|Alexander Capizzo
|FR
|Wayne State
|200y Fly
|13
|1:48.37
|4
|9
|Alexander Capizzo
|FR
|Wayne State
|200y IM
|14
|1:49.05
|3
|9
|Alexander Capizzo
|FR
|Wayne State
|400y IM
|15
|3:55.10
|2
|9
|Caleb Carlson
|JR
|Drury
|100y Breast
|9
|54.34
|9
|9
|Dylan Callaghan
|Lindenwood
|3mtr Diving
|10
|456.60
|7
|9
|Dylan Callaghan
|Lindenwood
|1mtr Diving
|15
|415.75
|2
|9
|Jawone Blankenship
|Delta State
|3mtr Diving
|11
|454.85
|6
|9
|Jawone Blankenship
|Delta State
|1mtr Diving
|14
|423.50
|3
|9
|Savio Ragonesi
|SR
|Delta State
|200y Breast
|9
|1:59.00
|9
|9
|Zach Linder
|SR
|Lindenwood
|100y Free
|9
|43.44
|9
|9
|Ean Vandergraaf
|JR
|Drury
|200y Free
|13
|1:38.01
|4
|8
|Ean Vandergraaf
|JR
|Drury
|1000y Free
|14
|9:19.67
|3
|8
|Ean Vandergraaf
|JR
|Drury
|500y Free
|16
|4:36.19
|1
|8
|Stas Chalat
|SO
|Indy
|1650y Free
|10
|15:32.90
|7
|8
|Stas Chalat
|SO
|Indy
|1000y Free
|16
|9:21.01
|1
|8
|Federico Bracco
|JR
|Delta State
|100y Fly
|12
|47.59
|4.5
|7.5
|Federico Bracco
|JR
|Delta State
|200y Fly
|14
|1:48.51
|3
|7.5
|Ahmed Wahby
|SR
|Drury
|200y Back
|10
|1:45.33
|7
|7
|Alec Dawson
|SR
|Nova S’eastern
|50y Free
|10
|19.66
|7
|7
|Diego Mas
|SO
|Indy
|100y Free
|13
|43.98
|4
|7
|Diego Mas
|SO
|Indy
|50y Free
|14
|19.94
|3
|7
|Elder Oliveira
|SO
|Florida Southern
|500y Free
|10
|4:25.98
|7
|7
|Ethan Hathcock
|SO
|Wingate
|200y Free
|12
|1:37.85
|5
|7
|Ethan Hathcock
|SO
|Wingate
|500y Free
|15
|4:30.49
|2
|7
|Iskender Baslakov
|SR
|Fresno Pacific
|100y Back
|10
|47.50
|7
|7
|Jarryd Baxter
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|400y IM
|10
|3:52.74
|7
|7
|Mark Franz
|SR
|Truman St.
|100y Breast
|10
|54.59
|6.5
|6.5
|DaVante Carey
|SO
|McKendree
|100y Back
|11
|47.70
|6
|6
|Robert Clayton
|JR
|Mines
|200y Fly
|11
|1:48.09
|6
|6
|Wiktor Kedzia
|FR
|Lindenwood
|200y Back
|11
|1:45.95
|6
|6
|Daniel MIZERA
|SO
|Wingate
|500y Free
|12
|4:29.42
|5
|5
|Erikas Kapocius
|SO
|NMU
|400y IM
|13
|3:53.54
|4
|5
|Erikas Kapocius
|SO
|NMU
|200y IM
|16
|1:49.53
|1
|5
|FELIPE LEMOS
|JR
|NMU
|200y Fly
|12
|1:48.33
|5
|5
|Jeron Thompson
|SO
|Indy
|100y Back
|12
|47.75
|5
|5
|Jon Osa
|SO
|UMSL
|200y Back
|12
|1:46.31
|5
|5
|Denilson Cyprianos
|FR
|Carson-Newman
|200y Back
|13
|1:46.48
|4
|4
|Franz Mueller
|SR
|Wayne State
|100y Back
|13
|48.02
|4
|4
|Hunter McCarter
|Delta State
|3mtr Diving
|14
|400.60
|3
|4
|Hunter McCarter
|Delta State
|1mtr Diving
|16
|354.30
|1
|4
|Matt Bond
|SO
|Indy
|200y Breast
|13
|2:00.33
|4
|4
|Melker Olsson
|SO
|Lindenwood
|500y Free
|13
|4:29.58
|4
|4
|Noah Clancy
|FR
|Missouri S&T
|200y Back
|14
|1:47.32
|3
|4
|Noah Clancy
|FR
|Missouri S&T
|100y Back
|16
|48.39
|1
|4
|Roger Miret Sala
|SO
|Grand Valley
|200y IM
|13
|1:48.75
|4
|4
|Angelo Russo
|SR
|TAMPA
|100y Back
|14
|48.13
|3
|3
|Joshua Umrysh
|SR
|Missouri S&T
|100y Breast
|14
|54.90
|3
|3
|Tucker Schroer
|SO
|Delta State
|100y Free
|14
|44.35
|3
|3
|Yigit Saglam
|FR
|TAMPA
|100y Fly
|14
|47.76
|3
|3
|Chris Sprenger
|SO
|Missouri S&T
|200y Breast
|15
|2:01.34
|2
|2
|Matheus Laperreire
|SO
|Colorado Mesa
|200y Free
|15
|1:38.25
|2
|2
|Robert Spekis
|SO
|Nova S’eastern
|100y Breast
|15
|55.06
|2
|2
|Thibault AUGER
|FR
|NMU
|200y Back
|15
|1:47.52
|2
|2
|Victor Antonon Rodriguez
|SR
|Indy
|100y Free
|15
|44.47
|2
|2
|Grant Largen
|SO
|Indy
|400y IM
|16
|3:55.16
|1
|1
|Kael Yorke
|JR
|Indy
|100y Fly
|16
|47.86
|1
|1
|Ludwig Mueller
|FR
|Florida Southern
|200y Breast
|16
|2:01.37
|1
|1
|Marco FLORES
|JR
|Missouri S&T
|100y Breast
|16
|55.68
|1
|1
|Rusty Jerger
|FR
|Queens
|200y Fly
|16
|1:48.65
|1
|1
Relay Breakdown
|Team
|Points
|200MR Place
|200FR Place
|400MR Place
|800FR Place
|400FR Place
|Drury
|194
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Queens
|168
|4
|2
|4
|1
|2
|UIndy
|144
|2
|3
|5
|7
|6
|Lindenwood
|142
|6
|4
|6
|5
|3
|McKendree
|134
|3
|9
|2
|6
|7
|Delta State
|132
|5
|7
|3
|9
|4
|Wayne State
|104
|7
|5
|7
|5
|Florida Southern
|97
|10
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Wingate
|96
|13
|6
|12
|4
|8
|Grand Valley
|85
|10
|11
|10
|3
|10
|Missouri S&T
|72
|9
|10
|9
|11
|12
|Northern Michigan
|50
|12
|12
|13
|10
|13
|Nova S’eastern
|46
|8
|11
|11