2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Four

Saturday night’s finals session will begin with the 1650 free, where Francesca Bains of Queens and Allison Weber of Drury hold the top two seed times. Weber won the 1000 free on Wednesday and Bains finished second behind teammate Sophie Lange. It’s a tight field in the 100 free, with the top eight swimmers all seeded within .77 of each other. 50 free champion Danielle Melilli of Queens notched the top time in prelims. UIndy’s Katie McCoy swam the fastest 200 back time by 1.5 seconds in morning heats and will be trying to take home a national title for the Greyhounds. In the 200 breast, Colorado Mesa’s Lily Borgenheimer topped the field this morning, also by 1.5 seconds.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

Meet Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

Top 8:

Francesca Bains, Queens – 16:30.98 Sophie Lange, Queens – 16:31.01 Allison Weber, Drury – 16:37.86 Rebecca Dany, Queens – 16:43.59 Neta Shiff, Grand Valley – 16:44.32 Marina Amorim, Drury – 16:45.06 Kate Agger, Wingate – 16:47.89 Jana Hellenschmidt, Lindenwood – 16:51.75

Women’s – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 32

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 16– Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 16– Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Top 8:

Lexie Baker, Queens (NC) – 49.49 Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC) – 49.50 Ester Rizzetto, West Florida – 49.97 Marizel Van Jaarsveld, Indy – 50.06 Sara Aringsmann, Wingate – 50.14 Johanna Buys, Indy – 50.20 Yasmin Preusse, Drury – 50.56 Hannah Foster, Queens (NC) – 50.80

Women’s – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 34

Queens (NC) – 619 Drury – 378 Indy – 326 Lindenwood – 312 Grand Valley 220 Tampa – 196.5 Wingate – 192 Delta State – 162 Carson-Newman – 161 West Florida – 157

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

Meet Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

Top 8:

Women’s – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 36

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Meet Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Top 8:

Women’s – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 38

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 3:18.04 – Queens (NC) M Stevens, K Dobson, W Dollmayer, M Prayson (2018) and Lapshina, Lorda, Dollmayer, Prayson (2019)

Meet Record: 3:18.04 – Queens (NC) M Stevens, K Dobson, W Dollmayer, M Prayson (2018) and Lapshina, Lorda, Dollmayer, Prayson (2019)

Top 8:

Women’s – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 41