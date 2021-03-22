2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Scoring Breakdown

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Birmingham CrossPlex / Birmingham, AL (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown, and Relay Breakdown

Final Scores

Team Final Score Psych Sheet Queens (NC) 695 605 Drury 441 432 Indianapolis 391 414 Lindenwood 364 354 Grand Valley 250 214 Wingate 249 251 Tampa 230.5 173 Nova Southeastern 188 134 Carson-Newman 186 190 Delta State 184 183 West Florida 181 185 Colorado Mesa 159 170 Indiana Univ of PA 142 106 Biola 36 19 St. Cloud State 36 37 Truman State 34.5 15 Augustana 26 7 Northern Michigan 25 12 West Chester 20 25 Lewis 18.5 9 Wayne State 16.5 13 Saginaw Valley 14 18 McKendree 11 4 University of Mary 9.5 4 Emmanuel 6 1 Saint Leo 5.5 11 Concordia Irvine 4 14 Florida Tech 3 14 Lenoir-Rhyne 1 3

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Team 200MR 1000fr 200im 50fr 1mtr 200FR 100fl 400im 200fr 400MR 500fr 100bk 100br 200fl 3mtr 800FR 1650fr 100fr 200bk 200br 400FR Queens (NC) 40 82 117 151 151 185 218 239 274.5 314.5 378.5 430.5 450.5 477.5 477.5 517.5 569.5 619 661 661 695 Drury 34 67 82 130 130 162 162 191 198 232 278 298 298 303 303 333 366 378 389 409 441 Indianapolis 30 30 67 88 93 133 145 176 176 206 206 221 221 237 250 284 289 326 351 351 391 Lindenwood 22 50 55 73 93 123 134 156 169 193 213 226 241 241 260 292 312 312 321 336 364 Grand Valley 0 18 18 18 72 96 96 97 97 111 120 131 137 141 179 203 220 220 233 240 250 Wingate 32 46 62 62 62 72 75 75 88 116 128 133 144 144 144 166 178 192 195 219 249 Tampa 26 32 32 41 41 59 80 80 93 119 119 126 142.5 163.5 163.5 181.5 187.5 196.5 200.5 204.5 230.5 Nova Southeastern 28 28 34 36 36 62 71 77 77 109 109 125 138 147 147 147 147 147 159 170 188 Carson-Newman 24 24 46 46 46 46 50 77 77 99 99 99 116 131 131 157 157 161 161 174 186 Delta State 18 18 18 24 24 52 86 86 97 115 115 117 117 148 148 162 162 162 162 162 184 West Florida 10 10 24 36 66 80 80 80 96 106 106 106 106 106 129 141 141 157 157 157 181 Colorado Mesa 14 17 21 21 38 50 50 50 64 76 76 80 94 94 100 128 130 130 137 151 159 Indiana Univ of PA 12 12 12 12 12 34 51 51 71 71 71 71 87 104 104 104 104 109 109 128 142 Biola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 9 9 9 20 20 20 20 20 27 27 36 36 St. Cloud State 0 0 0 0 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 Truman State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15.5 15.5 15.5 15.5 15.5 15.5 15.5 34.5 34.5 Augustana 0 11 11 11 11 11 11 15 15 15 19 19 19 19 19 19 26 26 26 26 26 Northern Michigan 0 0 0 0 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 West Chester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 20 20 20 Lewis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 18.5 18.5 18.5 Wayne State 0 0 0 5 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 15 15 15 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 0 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 McKendree 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 University of Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 8.5 8.5 8.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 Emmanuel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Saint Leo 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 Concordia Irvine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 Florida Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Team 200MR 1000fr 200im 50fr 1mtr 200FR 100fl 400im 200fr 400MR 500fr 100bk 100br 200fl 3mtr 800FR 1650fr 100fr 200bk 200br 400FR Queens (NC) 40 42 35 34 0 34 33 21 35.5 40 64 52 20 27 0 40 52 49.5 42 0 34 Drury 34 33 15 48 0 32 0 29 7 34 46 20 0 5 0 30 33 12 11 20 32 Indianapolis 30 0 37 21 5 40 12 31 0 30 0 15 0 16 13 34 5 37 25 0 40 Lindenwood 22 28 5 18 20 30 11 22 13 24 20 13 15 0 19 32 20 0 9 15 28 Grand Valley 0 18 0 0 54 24 0 1 0 14 9 11 6 4 38 24 17 0 13 7 10 Wingate 32 14 16 0 0 10 3 0 13 28 12 5 11 0 0 22 12 14 3 24 30 Tampa 26 6 0 9 0 18 21 0 13 26 0 7 16.5 21 0 18 6 9 4 4 26 West Florida 10 0 14 12 30 14 0 0 16 10 0 0 0 0 23 12 0 16 0 0 24 Delta State 18 0 0 6 0 28 34 0 11 18 0 2 0 31 0 14 0 0 0 0 22 Carson-Newman 24 0 22 0 0 0 4 27 0 22 0 0 17 15 0 26 0 4 0 13 12 Nova Southeastern 28 0 6 2 0 26 9 6 0 32 0 16 13 9 0 0 0 0 12 11 18 Colorado Mesa 14 3 4 0 17 12 0 0 14 12 0 4 14 0 6 28 2 0 7 14 8 Indiana Univ of PA 12 0 0 0 0 22 17 0 20 0 0 0 16 17 0 0 0 5 0 19 14 Biola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 7 0 9 0 St. Cloud State 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 28 0 0 0 0 0 0 Truman State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 0 Augustana 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 Northern Michigan 0 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Chester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 0 Lewis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 0 0 Wayne State 0 0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 1.5 0 0 0 Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 McKendree 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 University of Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Emmanuel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saint Leo 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Concordia Irvine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Individual Breakdown

Name Yr Team Event Rank Time Pts Total Pts Bec Cross JR Drury 400y IM 1 4:14.19 20 72 Bec Cross JR Drury 200y Breast 1 2:13.59 20 72 Bec Cross JR Drury 500y Free 2 4:48.83 17 72 Bec Cross JR Drury 200y IM 4 1:59.37 15 72 Danielle Melilli SO Queens 50y Free 1 22.57 20 72 Danielle Melilli SO Queens 100y Breast 1 1:01.32 20 72 Danielle Melilli SO Queens 100y Free 2 49.50 17 72 Danielle Melilli SO Queens 200y Free 4 1:49.70 15 72 Katie McCoy JR UIndy 200y Back 1 1:56.39 20 69 Katie McCoy JR UIndy 200y IM 2 1:58.73 17 69 Katie McCoy JR UIndy 400y IM 2 4:14.39 17 69 Katie McCoy JR UIndy 100y Back 4 54.18 15 69 Lexie Baker SR Queens 100y Free 1 49.49 20 67 Lexie Baker SR Queens 200y Free 2 1:48.52 17 67 Lexie Baker SR Queens 200y IM 3 1:59.31 16 67 Lexie Baker SR Queens 100y Back 5 54.60 14 67 Francesca Bains SR Queens 1650y Free 1 16:30.98 20 66 Francesca Bains SR Queens 1000y Free 3 10:00.51 16 66 Francesca Bains SR Queens 400y IM 3 4:14.78 16 66 Francesca Bains SR Queens 500y Free 5 4:50.17 14 66 Sophie Lange FR Queens 1000y Free 2 9:55.89 17 64 Sophie Lange FR Queens 1650y Free 2 16:31.01 17 64 Sophie Lange FR Queens 500y Free 3 4:49.97 16 64 Sophie Lange FR Queens 200y Fly 5 2:00.89 14 64 Marizel Van Jaarsveld SR UIndy 200y IM 1 1:57.84 20 63 Marizel Van Jaarsveld SR UIndy 200y Fly 3 1:58.97 16 63 Marizel Van Jaarsveld SR UIndy 100y Free 4 50.06 15 63 Marizel Van Jaarsveld SR UIndy 400y IM 7 4:19.19 12 63 Allison Weber JR Drury 1000y Free 1 9:53.12 20 60 Allison Weber JR Drury 1650y Free 3 16:37.86 16 60 Allison Weber JR Drury 500y Free 4 4:49.99 15 60 Allison Weber JR Drury 400y IM 9 4:21.65 9 60 Paige Mikesell JR IUP 200y Free 1 1:48.36 20 59 Paige Mikesell JR IUP 100y Fly 2 53.63 17 59 Paige Mikesell JR IUP 200y Fly 2 1:58.92 17 59 Paige Mikesell JR IUP 100y Free 12 50.99 5 59 Ester Rizzetto JR West Florida 200y Free 3 1:48.91 16 58 Ester Rizzetto JR West Florida 100y Free 3 49.97 16 58 Ester Rizzetto JR West Florida 200y IM 5 2:01.45 14 58 Ester Rizzetto JR West Florida 50y Free 7 23.58 12 58 Jana Hellenschmidt JR Lindenwood 1000y Free 4 10:01.03 15 54 Jana Hellenschmidt JR Lindenwood 400y IM 4 4:16.39 15 54 Jana Hellenschmidt JR Lindenwood 500y Free 6 4:52.46 13 54 Jana Hellenschmidt JR Lindenwood 1650y Free 8 16:51.75 11 54 Rachel Massaro SR Queens 100y Back 2 53.18 17 51 Rachel Massaro SR Queens 200y Back 2 1:56.96 17 51 Rachel Massaro SR Queens 100y Fly 3 53.96 16 51 Rachel Massaro SR Queens 50y Free 16 23.97 1 51 Celeste Turner JR Delta State 200y Fly 1 1:58.29 20 45 Celeste Turner JR Delta State 100y Fly 5 54.24 14 45 Celeste Turner JR Delta State 200y Free 8 1:49.92 11 45 Kate Agger JR Wingate 1000y Free 5 10:05.74 14 45 Kate Agger JR Wingate 500y Free 7 4:53.85 12 45 Kate Agger JR Wingate 1650y Free 7 16:47.89 12 45 Kate Agger JR Wingate 200y Free 10 1:50.36 7 45 Johanna Buys JR UIndy 50y Free 2 22.84 17 42 Johanna Buys JR UIndy 100y Free 6 50.20 13 42 Johanna Buys JR UIndy 100y Fly 7 55.00 12 42 Cecilie Jensen SR Carson-Newman 200y Fly 4 2:00.56 15 41 Cecilie Jensen SR Carson-Newman 200y IM 6 2:01.46 13 41 Cecilie Jensen SR Carson-Newman 400y IM 6 4:17.43 13 41 Graycn Segard Grand Valley 1mtr Diving 1 448.35 20 40 Graycn Segard Grand Valley 3mtr Diving 1 487.15 20 40 Lucia Martelli SR Delta State 100y Fly 1 53.03 20 37 Lucia Martelli SR Delta State 200y Fly 8 2:03.02 11 37 Lucia Martelli SR Delta State 50y Free 11 23.58 6 37 Hannah Foster JR Queens 200y IM 7 2:01.80 12 37 Hannah Foster JR Queens 100y Free 8 50.80 11 37 Hannah Foster JR Queens 500y Free 9 4:53.59 9 37 Hannah Foster JR Queens 400y IM 12 4:22.47 5 37 Meredith Ginn JR Carson-Newman 400y IM 5 4:16.48 14 36 Meredith Ginn JR Carson-Newman 200y Breast 6 2:16.10 13 36 Meredith Ginn JR Carson-Newman 200y IM 9 2:01.85 9 36 Sara Aringsmann SR Wingate 100y Free 5 50.14 14 36 Sara Aringsmann SR Wingate 200y IM 8 2:02.07 11 36 Sara Aringsmann SR Wingate 200y Free 11 1:50.53 6 36 Sara Aringsmann SR Wingate 100y Breast 12 1:03.07 5 36 Beata Maruszczyk SO Lindenwood 200y Breast 4 2:15.71 15 35 Beata Maruszczyk SO Lindenwood 200y Free 7 1:49.91 12 35 Beata Maruszczyk SO Lindenwood 200y IM 12 2:03.72 5 35 Beata Maruszczyk SO Lindenwood 100y Breast 14 1:03.19 3 35 Kayla Tennant JR Queens 100y Fly 4 53.99 15 35 Kayla Tennant JR Queens 200y Fly 6 2:01.38 13 35 Kayla Tennant JR Queens 200y IM 10 2:03.09 7 35 Laura Pareja JR Drury 100y Back 1 52.98 20 34 Laura Pareja JR Drury 200y Back 8 2:03.46 11 34 Laura Pareja JR Drury 50y Free 14 23.72 3 34 Lexie Winnett SR Lindenwood 100y Breast 7 1:02.47 12 34 Lexie Winnett SR Lindenwood 50y Free 8 23.59 11 34 Lexie Winnett SR Lindenwood 100y Fly 8 55.05 11 34 Lily Borgenheimer JR Colorado Mesa 100y Breast 5 1:02.29 14 32 Lily Borgenheimer JR Colorado Mesa 200y Breast 5 2:15.84 14 32 Lily Borgenheimer JR Colorado Mesa 200y IM 13 2:03.99 4 32 Marina Amorim SO Drury 1650y Free 6 16:45.06 13 30 Marina Amorim SO Drury 500y Free 8 4:54.25 11 30 Marina Amorim SO Drury 1000y Free 11 10:12.64 6 30 Neta Shiff SO Grand Valley 1650y Free 5 16:44.32 14 30 Neta Shiff SO Grand Valley 1000y Free 7 10:08.40 12 30 Neta Shiff SO Grand Valley 500y Free 14 4:57.51 3 30 Neta Shiff SO Grand Valley 400y IM 16 4:24.65 1 30 Nicole Taormina Grand Valley 1mtr Diving 4 432.70 15 30 Nicole Taormina Grand Valley 3mtr Diving 4 468.05 15 30 Leticia Rodrigues SR Lindenwood 1000y Free 6 10:08.30 13 30 Leticia Rodrigues SR Lindenwood 1650y Free 9 16:52.24 9 30 Leticia Rodrigues SR Lindenwood 500y Free 10 4:54.55 7 30 Leticia Rodrigues SR Lindenwood 200y Free 16 1:50.94 1 30 Cassie Wright SR Nova S’eastern 100y Back 3 53.73 16 30 Cassie Wright SR Nova S’eastern 200y Back 7 1:59.49 12 30 Cassie Wright SR Nova S’eastern 50y Free 15 23.81 2 30 Kelsey DeJesus West Florida 3mtr Diving 3 470.70 16 30 Kelsey DeJesus West Florida 1mtr Diving 5 429.70 14 30 Rebecca Dany FR Queens 1650y Free 4 16:43.59 15 29 Rebecca Dany FR Queens 1000y Free 9 10:09.48 9 29 Rebecca Dany FR Queens 500y Free 12 4:55.19 5 29 Vladyslava Maznytska SR Queens 200y Back 3 1:57.40 16 28 Vladyslava Maznytska SR Queens 100y Back 7 55.07 12 28 Natalie Galluzzo SR Truman St. 100y Breast 3 1:02.28 15.5 27.5 Natalie Galluzzo SR Truman St. 200y Breast 7 2:16.15 12 27.5 Yasmin Preusse JR Drury 50y Free 4 23.02 15 27 Yasmin Preusse JR Drury 100y Free 7 50.56 12 27 Taylor Beagle SR Augustana 1000y Free 8 10:08.61 11 26 Taylor Beagle SR Augustana 1650y Free 10 16:53.61 7 26 Taylor Beagle SR Augustana 400y IM 13 4:22.76 4 26 Taylor Beagle SR Augustana 500y Free 13 4:57.38 4 26 Claire Mikesell SR IUP 200y Breast 2 2:14.48 17 26 Claire Mikesell SR IUP 100y Breast 9 1:02.32 9 26 Mandy Baird NMU 3mtr Diving 5 458.40 14 25 Mandy Baird NMU 1mtr Diving 8 418.25 11 25 Courtney Sherwood JR TAMPA 100y Fly 6 54.99 13 25 Courtney Sherwood JR TAMPA 200y Fly 7 2:02.36 12 25 Savanna Best JR Nova S’eastern 100y Breast 6 1:02.35 13 24 Savanna Best JR Nova S’eastern 200y Breast 8 2:16.54 11 24 Giulia Grasso SO Queens 500y Free 1 4:48.80 20 23.5 Giulia Grasso SO Queens 200y Free 13 1:50.75 3.5 23.5 Jolynn Harris Colorado Mesa 1mtr Diving 2 448.30 17 23 Jolynn Harris Colorado Mesa 3mtr Diving 11 415.85 6 23 Madison Brinkman St. Cloud St. 3mtr Diving 2 485.50 17 23 Madison Brinkman St. Cloud St. 1mtr Diving 11 394.45 6 23 Anne-sofie Nissen SR Wingate 200y Breast 3 2:14.51 16 23 Anne-sofie Nissen SR Wingate 100y Breast 13 1:03.12 4 23 Anne-sofie Nissen SR Wingate 200y IM 14 2:04.31 3 23 Elle Christie Lindenwood 1mtr Diving 6 420.60 13 20 Elle Christie Lindenwood 3mtr Diving 10 421.10 7 20 Stephanie Marks SO Lindenwood 100y Back 6 54.66 13 20 Stephanie Marks SO Lindenwood 200y Back 10 1:58.89 7 20 Savannah Tice SR WCU 200y Back 5 1:58.92 14 20 Savannah Tice SR WCU 100y Back 11 55.75 6 20 Julia Augustsson SO TAMPA 100y Breast 3 1:02.28 15.5 19.5 Julia Augustsson SO TAMPA 200y Breast 13 2:17.22 4 19.5 Mackenzie Harris JR Drury 1000y Free 10 10:12.56 7 19 Mackenzie Harris JR Drury 200y Free 12 1:50.67 5 19 Mackenzie Harris JR Drury 200y Fly 12 2:03.77 5 19 Mackenzie Harris JR Drury 500y Free 15 4:58.12 2 19 Katie Werkema Lindenwood 3mtr Diving 7 422.00 12 19 Katie Werkema Lindenwood 1mtr Diving 10 401.70 7 19 Stephanie Palczynski SR Lewis 200y Back 4 1:58.52 15 18.5 Stephanie Palczynski SR Lewis 200y Free 13 1:50.75 3.5 18.5 Allyson Schafer Grand Valley 1mtr Diving 3 437.00 16 18 Allyson Schafer Grand Valley 3mtr Diving 15 407.55 2 18 Aleksandra Maslova JR Nova S’eastern 100y Fly 9 55.10 9 18 Aleksandra Maslova JR Nova S’eastern 200y Fly 9 2:01.87 9 18 Bobbie Gichard JR Queens 100y Back 9 54.88 9 18 Bobbie Gichard JR Queens 200y Back 9 1:57.76 9 18 Mady Barnes FR TAMPA 100y Fly 10 55.11 7 18 Mady Barnes FR TAMPA 100y Back 10 55.21 7 18 Mady Barnes FR TAMPA 200y Back 13 2:00.74 4 18 Mikaela Starr UIndy 3mtr Diving 6 444.40 13 18 Mikaela Starr UIndy 1mtr Diving 12 392.45 5 18 Kailee Morgan SO Carson-Newman 100y Breast 2 1:01.44 17 17 Natalie Van Noy JR Queens 50y Free 6 23.28 13 16.5 Natalie Van Noy JR Queens 100y Fly 15 55.91 2 16.5 Natalie Van Noy JR Queens 100y Free 15 51.22 1.5 16.5 Kolya Vos SO Biola 200y Free 9 1:50.33 9 16 Kolya Vos SO Biola 100y Free 10 50.88 7 16 Katarzyna Rogowska SO Drury 50y Free 3 22.90 16 16 Elizaveta Bazarova JR TAMPA 50y Free 9 23.39 9 16 Elizaveta Bazarova JR TAMPA 100y Free 11 50.97 6 16 Elizaveta Bazarova JR TAMPA 100y Breast 16 1:04.10 1 16 Hana Van Loock SR TAMPA 200y Free 6 1:49.76 13 16 Hana Van Loock SR TAMPA 100y Free 14 51.12 3 16 Lauren White SO Colorado Mesa 200y Free 5 1:49.72 14 15 Lauren White SO Colorado Mesa 100y Back 16 55.99 1 15 Dani Reyes West Florida 1mtr Diving 7 419.35 12 15 Dani Reyes West Florida 3mtr Diving 14 408.00 3 15 Mackenzie Wieberg SR Drury 50y Free 5 23.11 14 14 Elizabeth Caird Saginaw Valley 1mtr Diving 9 412.00 9 14 Elizabeth Caird Saginaw Valley 3mtr Diving 12 415.25 5 14 Melina De Cort JR Grand Valley 100y Back 8 55.72 11 13 Melina DeCort JR Grand Valley 200y Back 6 1:59.02 13 13 Alyssa Doherty St. Cloud St. 3mtr Diving 8 421.50 11 13 Alyssa Doherty St. Cloud St. 1mtr Diving 15 386.30 2 13 Delaney Wihebrink SO Grand Valley 100y Breast 11 1:02.93 6 12 Delaney Wihebrink SO Grand Valley 200y Breast 11 2:17.13 6 12 Allison Kopas SR Nova S’eastern 200y IM 11 2:03.67 6 12 Allison Kopas SR Nova S’eastern 400y IM 11 4:22.20 6 12 Meghan Tolman FR Biola 100y Breast 8 1:03.22 11 11 Hallie Dixon JR McKendree 400y IM 8 4:20.73 11 11 Jessie Tobin SR TAMPA 1650y Free 11 16:58.72 6 11 Jessie Tobin SR TAMPA 1000y Free 12 10:12.80 5 11 Emma Bliss JR Grand Valley 500y Free 11 4:54.82 6 10 Emma Bliss JR Grand Valley 1000y Free 13 10:13.31 4 10 Mikaela Senkus Wayne State 3mtr Diving 9 423.10 9 10 Mikaela Senkus Wayne State 1mtr Diving 16 370.10 1 10 Maike Hoener SR Wingate 100y Fly 14 55.48 3 10 Maike Hoener SR Wingate 200y Breast 14 2:17.82 3 10 Maike Hoener SR Wingate 200y IM 15 2:05.08 2 10 Maike Hoener SR Wingate 100y Breast 15 1:03.29 2 10 Grace Kling FR Biola 200y Breast 9 2:16.97 9 9 Rachel Johnson JR IUP 100y Breast 10 1:02.44 7 9 Rachel Johnson JR IUP 200y Breast 15 2:18.25 2 9 Krystal Caylor SR UIndy 100y Free 9 50.79 9 9 Abbey Zajdzinski JR UMary 100y Fly 11 55.15 5.5 8.5 Abbey Zajdzinski JR UMary 200y Fly 14 2:05.07 3 8.5 Manon Compagner SO Carson-Newman 100y Fly 13 55.25 4 8 Manon Compagner SO Carson-Newman 100y Free 13 51.06 4 8 Lindsey Grater JR TAMPA 200y Fly 10 2:03.10 7 8 Lindsey Grater JR TAMPA 1000y Free 16 10:18.62 1 8 Jesstina Farrell West Florida 1mtr Diving 13 392.20 4 8 Jesstina Farrell West Florida 3mtr Diving 13 408.60 4 8 Anna Miram JR Wingate 100y Back 12 55.89 5 8 Anna Miram JR Wingate 200y Back 14 2:01.00 3 8 Karianne Reinertsen JR Drury 1650y Free 13 17:09.89 4 7 Karianne Reinertsen JR Drury 200y Free 15 1:50.89 2 7 Karianne Reinertsen JR Drury 500y Free 16 4:59.08 1 7 Kirsten Votava SO Lindenwood 50y Free 10 23.51 7 7 Lyssa Wood SO Lindenwood 400y IM 10 4:21.87 7 7 Ginny Schranck SR Truman St. 200y Breast 10 2:17.02 7 7 Karolina Dubcakova SO UIndy 1650y Free 12 17:02.06 5 7 Karolina Dubcakova SO UIndy 400y IM 15 4:24.64 2 7 Jia Yi Koh SR Wayne State 50y Free 12 23.65 5 6.5 Jia Yi Koh SR Wayne State 100y Free 15 51.22 1.5 6.5 Katerina Matoskova FR Colorado Mesa 200y Back 11 1:59.85 6 6 Natalie Hayes JR Emmanuel 200y Fly 11 2:03.26 6 6 Isabella Sering FR Saint Leo 100y Fly 11 55.15 5.5 5.5 Robyn Naze JR Colorado Mesa 1000y Free 14 10:13.91 3 5 Robyn Naze JR Colorado Mesa 1650y Free 15 17:12.19 2 5 Sarah Puscas FR Grand Valley 1650y Free 14 17:10.35 3 5 Sarah Puscas FR Grand Valley 1000y Free 15 10:16.30 2 5 Mia Krstevska FR UIndy 200y Back 12 2:00.37 5 5 Lily Sanocki SO Wingate 200y Breast 12 2:17.20 5 5 Elsa Huebsch FR Colorado Mesa 100y Back 14 55.95 3 4 Elsa Huebsch FR Colorado Mesa 200y Back 16 2:03.27 1 4 Katelyn Thomas JR Concordia Irvine 100y Back 13 55.92 4 4 Bianca Licari SO Grand Valley 200y Fly 13 2:03.81 4 4 Nicole Carlson Grand Valley 1mtr Diving 14 386.40 3 4 Nicole Carlson Grand Valley 3mtr Diving 16 388.25 1 4 Leticia Vaselli SO UIndy 50y Free 13 23.68 4 4 Savannah Brennan SR Florida Tech 400y IM 14 4:23.08 3 3 Katie Horan FR TAMPA 200y Fly 15 2:06.78 2 3 Katie Horan FR TAMPA 100y Fly 16 56.02 1 3 Martina Rossetti FR Delta State 100y Back 15 55.97 2 2 Shelby Kasse JR Lindenwood 200y Back 15 2:02.10 2 2 Samantha Laurich JR Grand Valley 200y Breast 16 2:18.37 1 1 Lisa Boernigen SO Lenoir-Rhyne 200y IM 16 2:05.71 1 1 Andrea Lee JR UMary 1650y Free 16 17:14.13 1 1

Relay Breakdown