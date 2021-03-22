2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Scoring Breakdown

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Birmingham CrossPlex / Birmingham, AL (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown, and Relay Breakdown
Final Scores
|Team
|Final Score
|Psych Sheet
|Queens (NC)
|695
|605
|Drury
|441
|432
|Indianapolis
|391
|414
|Lindenwood
|364
|354
|Grand Valley
|250
|214
|Wingate
|249
|251
|Tampa
|230.5
|173
|Nova Southeastern
|188
|134
|Carson-Newman
|186
|190
|Delta State
|184
|183
|West Florida
|181
|185
|Colorado Mesa
|159
|170
|Indiana Univ of PA
|142
|106
|Biola
|36
|19
|St. Cloud State
|36
|37
|Truman State
|34.5
|15
|Augustana
|26
|7
|Northern Michigan
|25
|12
|West Chester
|20
|25
|Lewis
|18.5
|9
|Wayne State
|16.5
|13
|Saginaw Valley
|14
|18
|McKendree
|11
|4
|University of Mary
|9.5
|4
|Emmanuel
|6
|1
|Saint Leo
|5.5
|11
|Concordia Irvine
|4
|14
|Florida Tech
|3
|14
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|1
|3
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|Team
|200MR
|1000fr
|200im
|50fr
|1mtr
|200FR
|100fl
|400im
|200fr
|400MR
|500fr
|100bk
|100br
|200fl
|3mtr
|800FR
|1650fr
|100fr
|200bk
|200br
|400FR
|Queens (NC)
|40
|82
|117
|151
|151
|185
|218
|239
|274.5
|314.5
|378.5
|430.5
|450.5
|477.5
|477.5
|517.5
|569.5
|619
|661
|661
|695
|Drury
|34
|67
|82
|130
|130
|162
|162
|191
|198
|232
|278
|298
|298
|303
|303
|333
|366
|378
|389
|409
|441
|Indianapolis
|30
|30
|67
|88
|93
|133
|145
|176
|176
|206
|206
|221
|221
|237
|250
|284
|289
|326
|351
|351
|391
|Lindenwood
|22
|50
|55
|73
|93
|123
|134
|156
|169
|193
|213
|226
|241
|241
|260
|292
|312
|312
|321
|336
|364
|Grand Valley
|0
|18
|18
|18
|72
|96
|96
|97
|97
|111
|120
|131
|137
|141
|179
|203
|220
|220
|233
|240
|250
|Wingate
|32
|46
|62
|62
|62
|72
|75
|75
|88
|116
|128
|133
|144
|144
|144
|166
|178
|192
|195
|219
|249
|Tampa
|26
|32
|32
|41
|41
|59
|80
|80
|93
|119
|119
|126
|142.5
|163.5
|163.5
|181.5
|187.5
|196.5
|200.5
|204.5
|230.5
|Nova Southeastern
|28
|28
|34
|36
|36
|62
|71
|77
|77
|109
|109
|125
|138
|147
|147
|147
|147
|147
|159
|170
|188
|Carson-Newman
|24
|24
|46
|46
|46
|46
|50
|77
|77
|99
|99
|99
|116
|131
|131
|157
|157
|161
|161
|174
|186
|Delta State
|18
|18
|18
|24
|24
|52
|86
|86
|97
|115
|115
|117
|117
|148
|148
|162
|162
|162
|162
|162
|184
|West Florida
|10
|10
|24
|36
|66
|80
|80
|80
|96
|106
|106
|106
|106
|106
|129
|141
|141
|157
|157
|157
|181
|Colorado Mesa
|14
|17
|21
|21
|38
|50
|50
|50
|64
|76
|76
|80
|94
|94
|100
|128
|130
|130
|137
|151
|159
|Indiana Univ of PA
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|34
|51
|51
|71
|71
|71
|71
|87
|104
|104
|104
|104
|109
|109
|128
|142
|Biola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|9
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|27
|27
|36
|36
|St. Cloud State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|36
|36
|36
|36
|36
|36
|36
|Truman State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
|34.5
|34.5
|Augustana
|0
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|15
|15
|15
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|26
|26
|26
|26
|26
|Northern Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|25
|West Chester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|20
|20
|20
|Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|18.5
|18.5
|18.5
|Wayne State
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|15
|15
|15
|16.5
|16.5
|16.5
|16.5
|Saginaw Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
|McKendree
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|University of Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|8.5
|8.5
|8.5
|9.5
|9.5
|9.5
|9.5
|9.5
|Emmanuel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Saint Leo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|Concordia Irvine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Florida Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
|Team
|200MR
|1000fr
|200im
|50fr
|1mtr
|200FR
|100fl
|400im
|200fr
|400MR
|500fr
|100bk
|100br
|200fl
|3mtr
|800FR
|1650fr
|100fr
|200bk
|200br
|400FR
|Queens (NC)
|40
|42
|35
|34
|0
|34
|33
|21
|35.5
|40
|64
|52
|20
|27
|0
|40
|52
|49.5
|42
|0
|34
|Drury
|34
|33
|15
|48
|0
|32
|0
|29
|7
|34
|46
|20
|0
|5
|0
|30
|33
|12
|11
|20
|32
|Indianapolis
|30
|0
|37
|21
|5
|40
|12
|31
|0
|30
|0
|15
|0
|16
|13
|34
|5
|37
|25
|0
|40
|Lindenwood
|22
|28
|5
|18
|20
|30
|11
|22
|13
|24
|20
|13
|15
|0
|19
|32
|20
|0
|9
|15
|28
|Grand Valley
|0
|18
|0
|0
|54
|24
|0
|1
|0
|14
|9
|11
|6
|4
|38
|24
|17
|0
|13
|7
|10
|Wingate
|32
|14
|16
|0
|0
|10
|3
|0
|13
|28
|12
|5
|11
|0
|0
|22
|12
|14
|3
|24
|30
|Tampa
|26
|6
|0
|9
|0
|18
|21
|0
|13
|26
|0
|7
|16.5
|21
|0
|18
|6
|9
|4
|4
|26
|West Florida
|10
|0
|14
|12
|30
|14
|0
|0
|16
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|12
|0
|16
|0
|0
|24
|Delta State
|18
|0
|0
|6
|0
|28
|34
|0
|11
|18
|0
|2
|0
|31
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Carson-Newman
|24
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|0
|22
|0
|0
|17
|15
|0
|26
|0
|4
|0
|13
|12
|Nova Southeastern
|28
|0
|6
|2
|0
|26
|9
|6
|0
|32
|0
|16
|13
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|11
|18
|Colorado Mesa
|14
|3
|4
|0
|17
|12
|0
|0
|14
|12
|0
|4
|14
|0
|6
|28
|2
|0
|7
|14
|8
|Indiana Univ of PA
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|17
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|16
|17
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|19
|14
|Biola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|9
|0
|St. Cloud State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Truman State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0
|Augustana
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northern Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Chester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Wayne State
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|Saginaw Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKendree
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|University of Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emmanuel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Leo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Concordia Irvine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Individual Breakdown
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|Event
|Rank
|Time
|Pts
|Total Pts
|Bec Cross
|JR
|Drury
|400y IM
|1
|4:14.19
|20
|72
|Bec Cross
|JR
|Drury
|200y Breast
|1
|2:13.59
|20
|72
|Bec Cross
|JR
|Drury
|500y Free
|2
|4:48.83
|17
|72
|Bec Cross
|JR
|Drury
|200y IM
|4
|1:59.37
|15
|72
|Danielle Melilli
|SO
|Queens
|50y Free
|1
|22.57
|20
|72
|Danielle Melilli
|SO
|Queens
|100y Breast
|1
|1:01.32
|20
|72
|Danielle Melilli
|SO
|Queens
|100y Free
|2
|49.50
|17
|72
|Danielle Melilli
|SO
|Queens
|200y Free
|4
|1:49.70
|15
|72
|Katie McCoy
|JR
|UIndy
|200y Back
|1
|1:56.39
|20
|69
|Katie McCoy
|JR
|UIndy
|200y IM
|2
|1:58.73
|17
|69
|Katie McCoy
|JR
|UIndy
|400y IM
|2
|4:14.39
|17
|69
|Katie McCoy
|JR
|UIndy
|100y Back
|4
|54.18
|15
|69
|Lexie Baker
|SR
|Queens
|100y Free
|1
|49.49
|20
|67
|Lexie Baker
|SR
|Queens
|200y Free
|2
|1:48.52
|17
|67
|Lexie Baker
|SR
|Queens
|200y IM
|3
|1:59.31
|16
|67
|Lexie Baker
|SR
|Queens
|100y Back
|5
|54.60
|14
|67
|Francesca Bains
|SR
|Queens
|1650y Free
|1
|16:30.98
|20
|66
|Francesca Bains
|SR
|Queens
|1000y Free
|3
|10:00.51
|16
|66
|Francesca Bains
|SR
|Queens
|400y IM
|3
|4:14.78
|16
|66
|Francesca Bains
|SR
|Queens
|500y Free
|5
|4:50.17
|14
|66
|Sophie Lange
|FR
|Queens
|1000y Free
|2
|9:55.89
|17
|64
|Sophie Lange
|FR
|Queens
|1650y Free
|2
|16:31.01
|17
|64
|Sophie Lange
|FR
|Queens
|500y Free
|3
|4:49.97
|16
|64
|Sophie Lange
|FR
|Queens
|200y Fly
|5
|2:00.89
|14
|64
|Marizel Van Jaarsveld
|SR
|UIndy
|200y IM
|1
|1:57.84
|20
|63
|Marizel Van Jaarsveld
|SR
|UIndy
|200y Fly
|3
|1:58.97
|16
|63
|Marizel Van Jaarsveld
|SR
|UIndy
|100y Free
|4
|50.06
|15
|63
|Marizel Van Jaarsveld
|SR
|UIndy
|400y IM
|7
|4:19.19
|12
|63
|Allison Weber
|JR
|Drury
|1000y Free
|1
|9:53.12
|20
|60
|Allison Weber
|JR
|Drury
|1650y Free
|3
|16:37.86
|16
|60
|Allison Weber
|JR
|Drury
|500y Free
|4
|4:49.99
|15
|60
|Allison Weber
|JR
|Drury
|400y IM
|9
|4:21.65
|9
|60
|Paige Mikesell
|JR
|IUP
|200y Free
|1
|1:48.36
|20
|59
|Paige Mikesell
|JR
|IUP
|100y Fly
|2
|53.63
|17
|59
|Paige Mikesell
|JR
|IUP
|200y Fly
|2
|1:58.92
|17
|59
|Paige Mikesell
|JR
|IUP
|100y Free
|12
|50.99
|5
|59
|Ester Rizzetto
|JR
|West Florida
|200y Free
|3
|1:48.91
|16
|58
|Ester Rizzetto
|JR
|West Florida
|100y Free
|3
|49.97
|16
|58
|Ester Rizzetto
|JR
|West Florida
|200y IM
|5
|2:01.45
|14
|58
|Ester Rizzetto
|JR
|West Florida
|50y Free
|7
|23.58
|12
|58
|Jana Hellenschmidt
|JR
|Lindenwood
|1000y Free
|4
|10:01.03
|15
|54
|Jana Hellenschmidt
|JR
|Lindenwood
|400y IM
|4
|4:16.39
|15
|54
|Jana Hellenschmidt
|JR
|Lindenwood
|500y Free
|6
|4:52.46
|13
|54
|Jana Hellenschmidt
|JR
|Lindenwood
|1650y Free
|8
|16:51.75
|11
|54
|Rachel Massaro
|SR
|Queens
|100y Back
|2
|53.18
|17
|51
|Rachel Massaro
|SR
|Queens
|200y Back
|2
|1:56.96
|17
|51
|Rachel Massaro
|SR
|Queens
|100y Fly
|3
|53.96
|16
|51
|Rachel Massaro
|SR
|Queens
|50y Free
|16
|23.97
|1
|51
|Celeste Turner
|JR
|Delta State
|200y Fly
|1
|1:58.29
|20
|45
|Celeste Turner
|JR
|Delta State
|100y Fly
|5
|54.24
|14
|45
|Celeste Turner
|JR
|Delta State
|200y Free
|8
|1:49.92
|11
|45
|Kate Agger
|JR
|Wingate
|1000y Free
|5
|10:05.74
|14
|45
|Kate Agger
|JR
|Wingate
|500y Free
|7
|4:53.85
|12
|45
|Kate Agger
|JR
|Wingate
|1650y Free
|7
|16:47.89
|12
|45
|Kate Agger
|JR
|Wingate
|200y Free
|10
|1:50.36
|7
|45
|Johanna Buys
|JR
|UIndy
|50y Free
|2
|22.84
|17
|42
|Johanna Buys
|JR
|UIndy
|100y Free
|6
|50.20
|13
|42
|Johanna Buys
|JR
|UIndy
|100y Fly
|7
|55.00
|12
|42
|Cecilie Jensen
|SR
|Carson-Newman
|200y Fly
|4
|2:00.56
|15
|41
|Cecilie Jensen
|SR
|Carson-Newman
|200y IM
|6
|2:01.46
|13
|41
|Cecilie Jensen
|SR
|Carson-Newman
|400y IM
|6
|4:17.43
|13
|41
|Graycn Segard
|Grand Valley
|1mtr Diving
|1
|448.35
|20
|40
|Graycn Segard
|Grand Valley
|3mtr Diving
|1
|487.15
|20
|40
|Lucia Martelli
|SR
|Delta State
|100y Fly
|1
|53.03
|20
|37
|Lucia Martelli
|SR
|Delta State
|200y Fly
|8
|2:03.02
|11
|37
|Lucia Martelli
|SR
|Delta State
|50y Free
|11
|23.58
|6
|37
|Hannah Foster
|JR
|Queens
|200y IM
|7
|2:01.80
|12
|37
|Hannah Foster
|JR
|Queens
|100y Free
|8
|50.80
|11
|37
|Hannah Foster
|JR
|Queens
|500y Free
|9
|4:53.59
|9
|37
|Hannah Foster
|JR
|Queens
|400y IM
|12
|4:22.47
|5
|37
|Meredith Ginn
|JR
|Carson-Newman
|400y IM
|5
|4:16.48
|14
|36
|Meredith Ginn
|JR
|Carson-Newman
|200y Breast
|6
|2:16.10
|13
|36
|Meredith Ginn
|JR
|Carson-Newman
|200y IM
|9
|2:01.85
|9
|36
|Sara Aringsmann
|SR
|Wingate
|100y Free
|5
|50.14
|14
|36
|Sara Aringsmann
|SR
|Wingate
|200y IM
|8
|2:02.07
|11
|36
|Sara Aringsmann
|SR
|Wingate
|200y Free
|11
|1:50.53
|6
|36
|Sara Aringsmann
|SR
|Wingate
|100y Breast
|12
|1:03.07
|5
|36
|Beata Maruszczyk
|SO
|Lindenwood
|200y Breast
|4
|2:15.71
|15
|35
|Beata Maruszczyk
|SO
|Lindenwood
|200y Free
|7
|1:49.91
|12
|35
|Beata Maruszczyk
|SO
|Lindenwood
|200y IM
|12
|2:03.72
|5
|35
|Beata Maruszczyk
|SO
|Lindenwood
|100y Breast
|14
|1:03.19
|3
|35
|Kayla Tennant
|JR
|Queens
|100y Fly
|4
|53.99
|15
|35
|Kayla Tennant
|JR
|Queens
|200y Fly
|6
|2:01.38
|13
|35
|Kayla Tennant
|JR
|Queens
|200y IM
|10
|2:03.09
|7
|35
|Laura Pareja
|JR
|Drury
|100y Back
|1
|52.98
|20
|34
|Laura Pareja
|JR
|Drury
|200y Back
|8
|2:03.46
|11
|34
|Laura Pareja
|JR
|Drury
|50y Free
|14
|23.72
|3
|34
|Lexie Winnett
|SR
|Lindenwood
|100y Breast
|7
|1:02.47
|12
|34
|Lexie Winnett
|SR
|Lindenwood
|50y Free
|8
|23.59
|11
|34
|Lexie Winnett
|SR
|Lindenwood
|100y Fly
|8
|55.05
|11
|34
|Lily Borgenheimer
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|100y Breast
|5
|1:02.29
|14
|32
|Lily Borgenheimer
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|200y Breast
|5
|2:15.84
|14
|32
|Lily Borgenheimer
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|200y IM
|13
|2:03.99
|4
|32
|Marina Amorim
|SO
|Drury
|1650y Free
|6
|16:45.06
|13
|30
|Marina Amorim
|SO
|Drury
|500y Free
|8
|4:54.25
|11
|30
|Marina Amorim
|SO
|Drury
|1000y Free
|11
|10:12.64
|6
|30
|Neta Shiff
|SO
|Grand Valley
|1650y Free
|5
|16:44.32
|14
|30
|Neta Shiff
|SO
|Grand Valley
|1000y Free
|7
|10:08.40
|12
|30
|Neta Shiff
|SO
|Grand Valley
|500y Free
|14
|4:57.51
|3
|30
|Neta Shiff
|SO
|Grand Valley
|400y IM
|16
|4:24.65
|1
|30
|Nicole Taormina
|Grand Valley
|1mtr Diving
|4
|432.70
|15
|30
|Nicole Taormina
|Grand Valley
|3mtr Diving
|4
|468.05
|15
|30
|Leticia Rodrigues
|SR
|Lindenwood
|1000y Free
|6
|10:08.30
|13
|30
|Leticia Rodrigues
|SR
|Lindenwood
|1650y Free
|9
|16:52.24
|9
|30
|Leticia Rodrigues
|SR
|Lindenwood
|500y Free
|10
|4:54.55
|7
|30
|Leticia Rodrigues
|SR
|Lindenwood
|200y Free
|16
|1:50.94
|1
|30
|Cassie Wright
|SR
|Nova S’eastern
|100y Back
|3
|53.73
|16
|30
|Cassie Wright
|SR
|Nova S’eastern
|200y Back
|7
|1:59.49
|12
|30
|Cassie Wright
|SR
|Nova S’eastern
|50y Free
|15
|23.81
|2
|30
|Kelsey DeJesus
|West Florida
|3mtr Diving
|3
|470.70
|16
|30
|Kelsey DeJesus
|West Florida
|1mtr Diving
|5
|429.70
|14
|30
|Rebecca Dany
|FR
|Queens
|1650y Free
|4
|16:43.59
|15
|29
|Rebecca Dany
|FR
|Queens
|1000y Free
|9
|10:09.48
|9
|29
|Rebecca Dany
|FR
|Queens
|500y Free
|12
|4:55.19
|5
|29
|Vladyslava Maznytska
|SR
|Queens
|200y Back
|3
|1:57.40
|16
|28
|Vladyslava Maznytska
|SR
|Queens
|100y Back
|7
|55.07
|12
|28
|Natalie Galluzzo
|SR
|Truman St.
|100y Breast
|3
|1:02.28
|15.5
|27.5
|Natalie Galluzzo
|SR
|Truman St.
|200y Breast
|7
|2:16.15
|12
|27.5
|Yasmin Preusse
|JR
|Drury
|50y Free
|4
|23.02
|15
|27
|Yasmin Preusse
|JR
|Drury
|100y Free
|7
|50.56
|12
|27
|Taylor Beagle
|SR
|Augustana
|1000y Free
|8
|10:08.61
|11
|26
|Taylor Beagle
|SR
|Augustana
|1650y Free
|10
|16:53.61
|7
|26
|Taylor Beagle
|SR
|Augustana
|400y IM
|13
|4:22.76
|4
|26
|Taylor Beagle
|SR
|Augustana
|500y Free
|13
|4:57.38
|4
|26
|Claire Mikesell
|SR
|IUP
|200y Breast
|2
|2:14.48
|17
|26
|Claire Mikesell
|SR
|IUP
|100y Breast
|9
|1:02.32
|9
|26
|Mandy Baird
|NMU
|3mtr Diving
|5
|458.40
|14
|25
|Mandy Baird
|NMU
|1mtr Diving
|8
|418.25
|11
|25
|Courtney Sherwood
|JR
|TAMPA
|100y Fly
|6
|54.99
|13
|25
|Courtney Sherwood
|JR
|TAMPA
|200y Fly
|7
|2:02.36
|12
|25
|Savanna Best
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|100y Breast
|6
|1:02.35
|13
|24
|Savanna Best
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|200y Breast
|8
|2:16.54
|11
|24
|Giulia Grasso
|SO
|Queens
|500y Free
|1
|4:48.80
|20
|23.5
|Giulia Grasso
|SO
|Queens
|200y Free
|13
|1:50.75
|3.5
|23.5
|Jolynn Harris
|Colorado Mesa
|1mtr Diving
|2
|448.30
|17
|23
|Jolynn Harris
|Colorado Mesa
|3mtr Diving
|11
|415.85
|6
|23
|Madison Brinkman
|St. Cloud St.
|3mtr Diving
|2
|485.50
|17
|23
|Madison Brinkman
|St. Cloud St.
|1mtr Diving
|11
|394.45
|6
|23
|Anne-sofie Nissen
|SR
|Wingate
|200y Breast
|3
|2:14.51
|16
|23
|Anne-sofie Nissen
|SR
|Wingate
|100y Breast
|13
|1:03.12
|4
|23
|Anne-sofie Nissen
|SR
|Wingate
|200y IM
|14
|2:04.31
|3
|23
|Elle Christie
|Lindenwood
|1mtr Diving
|6
|420.60
|13
|20
|Elle Christie
|Lindenwood
|3mtr Diving
|10
|421.10
|7
|20
|Stephanie Marks
|SO
|Lindenwood
|100y Back
|6
|54.66
|13
|20
|Stephanie Marks
|SO
|Lindenwood
|200y Back
|10
|1:58.89
|7
|20
|Savannah Tice
|SR
|WCU
|200y Back
|5
|1:58.92
|14
|20
|Savannah Tice
|SR
|WCU
|100y Back
|11
|55.75
|6
|20
|Julia Augustsson
|SO
|TAMPA
|100y Breast
|3
|1:02.28
|15.5
|19.5
|Julia Augustsson
|SO
|TAMPA
|200y Breast
|13
|2:17.22
|4
|19.5
|Mackenzie Harris
|JR
|Drury
|1000y Free
|10
|10:12.56
|7
|19
|Mackenzie Harris
|JR
|Drury
|200y Free
|12
|1:50.67
|5
|19
|Mackenzie Harris
|JR
|Drury
|200y Fly
|12
|2:03.77
|5
|19
|Mackenzie Harris
|JR
|Drury
|500y Free
|15
|4:58.12
|2
|19
|Katie Werkema
|Lindenwood
|3mtr Diving
|7
|422.00
|12
|19
|Katie Werkema
|Lindenwood
|1mtr Diving
|10
|401.70
|7
|19
|Stephanie Palczynski
|SR
|Lewis
|200y Back
|4
|1:58.52
|15
|18.5
|Stephanie Palczynski
|SR
|Lewis
|200y Free
|13
|1:50.75
|3.5
|18.5
|Allyson Schafer
|Grand Valley
|1mtr Diving
|3
|437.00
|16
|18
|Allyson Schafer
|Grand Valley
|3mtr Diving
|15
|407.55
|2
|18
|Aleksandra Maslova
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|100y Fly
|9
|55.10
|9
|18
|Aleksandra Maslova
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|200y Fly
|9
|2:01.87
|9
|18
|Bobbie Gichard
|JR
|Queens
|100y Back
|9
|54.88
|9
|18
|Bobbie Gichard
|JR
|Queens
|200y Back
|9
|1:57.76
|9
|18
|Mady Barnes
|FR
|TAMPA
|100y Fly
|10
|55.11
|7
|18
|Mady Barnes
|FR
|TAMPA
|100y Back
|10
|55.21
|7
|18
|Mady Barnes
|FR
|TAMPA
|200y Back
|13
|2:00.74
|4
|18
|Mikaela Starr
|UIndy
|3mtr Diving
|6
|444.40
|13
|18
|Mikaela Starr
|UIndy
|1mtr Diving
|12
|392.45
|5
|18
|Kailee Morgan
|SO
|Carson-Newman
|100y Breast
|2
|1:01.44
|17
|17
|Natalie Van Noy
|JR
|Queens
|50y Free
|6
|23.28
|13
|16.5
|Natalie Van Noy
|JR
|Queens
|100y Fly
|15
|55.91
|2
|16.5
|Natalie Van Noy
|JR
|Queens
|100y Free
|15
|51.22
|1.5
|16.5
|Kolya Vos
|SO
|Biola
|200y Free
|9
|1:50.33
|9
|16
|Kolya Vos
|SO
|Biola
|100y Free
|10
|50.88
|7
|16
|Katarzyna Rogowska
|SO
|Drury
|50y Free
|3
|22.90
|16
|16
|Elizaveta Bazarova
|JR
|TAMPA
|50y Free
|9
|23.39
|9
|16
|Elizaveta Bazarova
|JR
|TAMPA
|100y Free
|11
|50.97
|6
|16
|Elizaveta Bazarova
|JR
|TAMPA
|100y Breast
|16
|1:04.10
|1
|16
|Hana Van Loock
|SR
|TAMPA
|200y Free
|6
|1:49.76
|13
|16
|Hana Van Loock
|SR
|TAMPA
|100y Free
|14
|51.12
|3
|16
|Lauren White
|SO
|Colorado Mesa
|200y Free
|5
|1:49.72
|14
|15
|Lauren White
|SO
|Colorado Mesa
|100y Back
|16
|55.99
|1
|15
|Dani Reyes
|West Florida
|1mtr Diving
|7
|419.35
|12
|15
|Dani Reyes
|West Florida
|3mtr Diving
|14
|408.00
|3
|15
|Mackenzie Wieberg
|SR
|Drury
|50y Free
|5
|23.11
|14
|14
|Elizabeth Caird
|Saginaw Valley
|1mtr Diving
|9
|412.00
|9
|14
|Elizabeth Caird
|Saginaw Valley
|3mtr Diving
|12
|415.25
|5
|14
|Melina De Cort
|JR
|Grand Valley
|100y Back
|8
|55.72
|11
|13
|Melina DeCort
|JR
|Grand Valley
|200y Back
|6
|1:59.02
|13
|13
|Alyssa Doherty
|St. Cloud St.
|3mtr Diving
|8
|421.50
|11
|13
|Alyssa Doherty
|St. Cloud St.
|1mtr Diving
|15
|386.30
|2
|13
|Delaney Wihebrink
|SO
|Grand Valley
|100y Breast
|11
|1:02.93
|6
|12
|Delaney Wihebrink
|SO
|Grand Valley
|200y Breast
|11
|2:17.13
|6
|12
|Allison Kopas
|SR
|Nova S’eastern
|200y IM
|11
|2:03.67
|6
|12
|Allison Kopas
|SR
|Nova S’eastern
|400y IM
|11
|4:22.20
|6
|12
|Meghan Tolman
|FR
|Biola
|100y Breast
|8
|1:03.22
|11
|11
|Hallie Dixon
|JR
|McKendree
|400y IM
|8
|4:20.73
|11
|11
|Jessie Tobin
|SR
|TAMPA
|1650y Free
|11
|16:58.72
|6
|11
|Jessie Tobin
|SR
|TAMPA
|1000y Free
|12
|10:12.80
|5
|11
|Emma Bliss
|JR
|Grand Valley
|500y Free
|11
|4:54.82
|6
|10
|Emma Bliss
|JR
|Grand Valley
|1000y Free
|13
|10:13.31
|4
|10
|Mikaela Senkus
|Wayne State
|3mtr Diving
|9
|423.10
|9
|10
|Mikaela Senkus
|Wayne State
|1mtr Diving
|16
|370.10
|1
|10
|Maike Hoener
|SR
|Wingate
|100y Fly
|14
|55.48
|3
|10
|Maike Hoener
|SR
|Wingate
|200y Breast
|14
|2:17.82
|3
|10
|Maike Hoener
|SR
|Wingate
|200y IM
|15
|2:05.08
|2
|10
|Maike Hoener
|SR
|Wingate
|100y Breast
|15
|1:03.29
|2
|10
|Grace Kling
|FR
|Biola
|200y Breast
|9
|2:16.97
|9
|9
|Rachel Johnson
|JR
|IUP
|100y Breast
|10
|1:02.44
|7
|9
|Rachel Johnson
|JR
|IUP
|200y Breast
|15
|2:18.25
|2
|9
|Krystal Caylor
|SR
|UIndy
|100y Free
|9
|50.79
|9
|9
|Abbey Zajdzinski
|JR
|UMary
|100y Fly
|11
|55.15
|5.5
|8.5
|Abbey Zajdzinski
|JR
|UMary
|200y Fly
|14
|2:05.07
|3
|8.5
|Manon Compagner
|SO
|Carson-Newman
|100y Fly
|13
|55.25
|4
|8
|Manon Compagner
|SO
|Carson-Newman
|100y Free
|13
|51.06
|4
|8
|Lindsey Grater
|JR
|TAMPA
|200y Fly
|10
|2:03.10
|7
|8
|Lindsey Grater
|JR
|TAMPA
|1000y Free
|16
|10:18.62
|1
|8
|Jesstina Farrell
|West Florida
|1mtr Diving
|13
|392.20
|4
|8
|Jesstina Farrell
|West Florida
|3mtr Diving
|13
|408.60
|4
|8
|Anna Miram
|JR
|Wingate
|100y Back
|12
|55.89
|5
|8
|Anna Miram
|JR
|Wingate
|200y Back
|14
|2:01.00
|3
|8
|Karianne Reinertsen
|JR
|Drury
|1650y Free
|13
|17:09.89
|4
|7
|Karianne Reinertsen
|JR
|Drury
|200y Free
|15
|1:50.89
|2
|7
|Karianne Reinertsen
|JR
|Drury
|500y Free
|16
|4:59.08
|1
|7
|Kirsten Votava
|SO
|Lindenwood
|50y Free
|10
|23.51
|7
|7
|Lyssa Wood
|SO
|Lindenwood
|400y IM
|10
|4:21.87
|7
|7
|Ginny Schranck
|SR
|Truman St.
|200y Breast
|10
|2:17.02
|7
|7
|Karolina Dubcakova
|SO
|UIndy
|1650y Free
|12
|17:02.06
|5
|7
|Karolina Dubcakova
|SO
|UIndy
|400y IM
|15
|4:24.64
|2
|7
|Jia Yi Koh
|SR
|Wayne State
|50y Free
|12
|23.65
|5
|6.5
|Jia Yi Koh
|SR
|Wayne State
|100y Free
|15
|51.22
|1.5
|6.5
|Katerina Matoskova
|FR
|Colorado Mesa
|200y Back
|11
|1:59.85
|6
|6
|Natalie Hayes
|JR
|Emmanuel
|200y Fly
|11
|2:03.26
|6
|6
|Isabella Sering
|FR
|Saint Leo
|100y Fly
|11
|55.15
|5.5
|5.5
|Robyn Naze
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|1000y Free
|14
|10:13.91
|3
|5
|Robyn Naze
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|1650y Free
|15
|17:12.19
|2
|5
|Sarah Puscas
|FR
|Grand Valley
|1650y Free
|14
|17:10.35
|3
|5
|Sarah Puscas
|FR
|Grand Valley
|1000y Free
|15
|10:16.30
|2
|5
|Mia Krstevska
|FR
|UIndy
|200y Back
|12
|2:00.37
|5
|5
|Lily Sanocki
|SO
|Wingate
|200y Breast
|12
|2:17.20
|5
|5
|Elsa Huebsch
|FR
|Colorado Mesa
|100y Back
|14
|55.95
|3
|4
|Elsa Huebsch
|FR
|Colorado Mesa
|200y Back
|16
|2:03.27
|1
|4
|Katelyn Thomas
|JR
|Concordia Irvine
|100y Back
|13
|55.92
|4
|4
|Bianca Licari
|SO
|Grand Valley
|200y Fly
|13
|2:03.81
|4
|4
|Nicole Carlson
|Grand Valley
|1mtr Diving
|14
|386.40
|3
|4
|Nicole Carlson
|Grand Valley
|3mtr Diving
|16
|388.25
|1
|4
|Leticia Vaselli
|SO
|UIndy
|50y Free
|13
|23.68
|4
|4
|Savannah Brennan
|SR
|Florida Tech
|400y IM
|14
|4:23.08
|3
|3
|Katie Horan
|FR
|TAMPA
|200y Fly
|15
|2:06.78
|2
|3
|Katie Horan
|FR
|TAMPA
|100y Fly
|16
|56.02
|1
|3
|Martina Rossetti
|FR
|Delta State
|100y Back
|15
|55.97
|2
|2
|Shelby Kasse
|JR
|Lindenwood
|200y Back
|15
|2:02.10
|2
|2
|Samantha Laurich
|JR
|Grand Valley
|200y Breast
|16
|2:18.37
|1
|1
|Lisa Boernigen
|SO
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|200y IM
|16
|2:05.71
|1
|1
|Andrea Lee
|JR
|UMary
|1650y Free
|16
|17:14.13
|1
|1
Relay Breakdown
|Team
|Points
|200 MR Place
|200FR Place
|400MR Place
|800FR Place
|400FR Place
|Queens
|188
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Indy
|174
|4
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Drury
|162
|2
|3
|2
|4
|3
|Lindenwood
|136
|8
|4
|7
|3
|5
|Wingate
|122
|3
|12
|5
|8
|4
|TAMPA
|114
|6
|9
|6
|9
|6
|Nova S’eastern
|104
|5
|6
|3
|9
|Delta State
|100
|9
|5
|9
|10
|8
|Carson-Newman
|84
|7
|8
|6
|11
|Colorado Mesa
|74
|10
|11
|11
|5
|13
|Grand Valley
|72
|7
|10
|7
|12
|West Florida
|70
|12
|10
|12
|11
|7
|IUP
|48
|11
|8
|10